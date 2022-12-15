The nail-biters are starting to go Hatley’s way.
The Tigers have been involved in several close games this season, including a one-point loss to Caledonia and a two-point loss to Mooreville early on. For a team that went 3-19 last season, it was a disheartening start.
But Hatley is now 8-6, and three of its last four wins have been by four points or less. The most recent was Tuesday, when the Tigers beat a strong Class 1A team in Houlka, 74-71. A night earlier, they edged Tremont 72-68.
“We just kind of got back into our stride and started playing well again, playing more as a team and sharing the ball, doing the little things to make the difference,” second-year head coach Jake Smith said. “We’ve made an adjustment to really hone in on the little things to be able to finish the games.”
Against Houlka, Hatley saw a fairly comfortable lead evaporate in the final two minutes. The game was tied 71-71 when senior Jaden Haro drained a 3-pointer with 9 seconds left, and the Tigers held on.
Houlka’s Seth Winter, who’s having a big season, scored 26 points, but Smith felt his team played well on defense.
“We had a couple of positions here and there that we lacked on defense, but for the most part of the game we were talking, we had a hand in their face, we were in front of them, we were switching when we were supposed to, and rebounding the ball really well when they got shots up,” Smith said. “That was really the difference. It started on the defensive end and translated into offense.”
Leading Hatley offensively is senior Jaxon Knight, who’s averaging 23 points per game. Cayson Williams averages 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Allan Childers and Greyson Wardlow average 9 points each.
Childers is also an offensive facilitator in Hatley’s four-guard lineup, and he plays strong defense.
The early close losses have been instructional for the Tigers, as were some close games during summer league play. But the offseason is what laid the groundwork for this program’s turnaround.
“This summer they really worked on their shooting,” Smith said. “We’re shooting the ball tremendously better than we did last year. It’s not even close. Kudos to those guys for buying in in the weight room, buying in in the gym when nobody’s watching, and buying into the system we’re doing.”
He added, “We’re learning how to hang on and learning how to win the game. These guys haven’t had that opportunity to be in those moments, so we’re learning.”
Hatley returns to action Friday with a trip to Aberdeen.
