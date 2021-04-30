MYRTLE – It was Myrtle’s turn for a seventh-inning comeback.
The Hawks scored three runs in their final at-bat to pull out a 9-8 win over Baldwyn on Friday in Game 2 of this Class 1A first-round playoff series. The deciding Game 3 will be played Saturday at Baldwyn.
Myrtle (9-12) saw a four-run lead evaporate in the seventh inning of its 6-5 Game 1 loss. Coach Robert Gordon was glad to see his Hawks finally catch some breaks in what’s been a tough season.
“It seems like we’ve been snakebit all year,” he said. “We would make the big mistakes. We’ve given up a big inning in every loss we’ve had.”
Myrtle made plenty of mistakes Friday, which is why an early 4-0 lead didn’t hold up. Baldwyn (15-9) chipped away, eventually tying the game at 4-4 in the third.
The Hawks surged back ahead in the bottom half of the inning thanks to Mason Cook’s RBI single and Jaden Taylor’s RBI fielder’s choice.
But Baldwyn got a run in the fourth and then scored three in the fifth – thanks in large part to three Myrtle errors – for an 8-6 lead.
The Hawks were held scoreless for three-straight innings before finally breaking through in the seventh. A pair of walks and an error led to a run and set up Luke Gaines’ RBI single to tie the game.
He then scored the winning run when Dalton Galloway’s sharp grounder was too hot for Baldwyn’s second baseman to handle.
“We didn’t want this to be our last game, so we had to keep our heads up and keep fighting,” Gaines said.
The senior started on the mound for Myrtle, giving up eight runs on six hits. The Hawks made five errors behind him.
“He’s a composure guy; he can keep his composure pretty good. He came up big,” Gordon said.
Mason Cook got the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Reliever Andy Trollinger took the loss for Baldwyn.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Myrtle’s seventh started with a pair of walks, and Baldwyn made three errors in the inning.
Big Stat: Myrtle won despite stranding 11 baserunners.
Coach Speak: “I just told the guys we got away with one last night that we probably shouldn’t have, and then it was their time to get some breaks right there at the end. They did a good job of fighting, and credit them for staying in the game and coming back.” – Baldwyn’s Shannon Smith