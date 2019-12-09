BALDWYN • The Holly Springs Hawks have reached the Class 3A state championship game each of the last two seasons – and lost both times.
It’s something they think about a lot.
“It’s really in our head,” senior forward Derek Fountain said. “Sometimes we realize that we’ve still gotta work hard. We kind of forget sometimes, but we catch ourselves. But we’ve gotta get back there – that’s the attitude we have.”
The 6-foot-8 Fountain was a big reason Holly Springs reached the title game last season. He averaged 16.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, and he’s been even more productive this season, averaging a double-double (20 ppg, 12 rpg).
Fountain anchors an experienced group that also includes senior guards Cori Bell and Tyhem Reaves.
“When we play (well), we’re pretty special,” coach Kenzaki Jones said. “I told them to stay humble and keep working.”
Jones is in his first season as the Hawks’ coach. In fact, he was hired a mere two weeks before the season began after Sylvester Kilgore resigned.
Jones is a former Potts Camp head coach who spent the last two seasons as an assistant at Olive Branch. He was hired Oct. 20, and Holly Springs opened the season Nov. 5 against reigning 5A champ Center Hill.
Making progress
The Hawks are 7-3 after beating Booneville, 70-49, a the Doc Vandiver Classic on Saturday. Reaves led with 20 points, and Jones said it was the best his team has played this season.
“We’re playing up in the schedule against pretty good competition, but we’re 2-0 in the division,” he said, “and to get this win tonight is going to do a whole lot for our team, and maybe we can build off of it.”
And maybe Holly Springs can get back to the 3A title game, and this time close the deal. That’s certainly the plan.
“I told them the third time’s got to be the charm,” Jones said. “We’re just trying to get them each day to grow and trust each other and trust the process. It’s been two months they’ve had me with them, so there’s a lot new, but any time you play hard you’ve got a chance to win.”
Holly Springs returns to the floor on Friday when it visits Division 2-3A foe North Panola.