This might not be a typical Holly Springs team, but these Hawks find themselves in familiar territory.
There are no Division I talents like DaQuan Smith or Derek Fountain on the floor, and yet Holly Springs (12-16) is one win away from reaching Jackson for the fourth time in five years. It travels to Winona (21-8) on Saturday for the Class 3A quarterfinals.
Smith, who now plays at Murray State, led the Hawks to the title game in 2018. Fountain, who’s at Mississippi State, took them to the state final in 2019 and the semifinals in 2020.
This season’s squad started off 2-7, but that didn’t put a dent in the program’s pride.
“Hawk pride, it never tends to go away,” said second-year coach Andre Jones. “The fans are always setting us to a higher standard. Taking over this program after we lost a big chunk of experience, I just wanted to keep that tradition going.”
Jones readily admits that this team is less talented than previous iterations, which is why he’s put such an emphasis on defense. That defense was severely tested early on by teams like Tupelo, Olive Branch and H.W. Byers.
In the playoffs, Holly Springs beat Kossuth 71-45 in the first round and edged Noxubee County 68-67 in the second round. The Hawks play mainly man defense.
“Our guys do a great job at sitting down and putting pressure on the ball and applying those defensive principles that we teach on a daily basis,” Jones said.
Leading the way have been seniors Ded’drick Faulkner and Marquavous Jones. They were both a part of those 2019 and ’20 teams that reached Jackson.
Faulkner averages 18.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, while Jones averages 17.2 points and 6.7 rebounds.
“They’re battle-tested,” Jones said. “We just kind of let them be leaders, especially out there on the court.”
Senior Cordarius Isom, junior Jabez Jones and sophomore Jaylen Sims are also playing key roles. Jones, who Andre Jones called the team’s best shooter, averages 8.2 points, while Isom adds 7.4 and Sims 4.0.
Following their slow start – which was partly due to a brutal schedule – the Hawks were able to build some chemistry. And while the current record isn’t pretty, Holly Springs is right where it wanted to be all along.
“It’s been a pretty good ride for us,” Jones said.