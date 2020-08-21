OXFORD • Kacie Hengler was shown the door by Oxford High School, but her influence will remain in the building.
After three seasons leading the girls volleyball team, Hengler learned in February that she would not be retained. She was a paraprofessional coach, and school officials said they needed a coach who was also a teacher.
Hengler’s record at Oxford was 58-43-2, including a 22-15-1 mark last season.
“I always had the long-term goal there,” Hengler said. “I knew where I was taking the program. We were definitely headed in that direction. When they brought me on they told me, ‘We want you here for the long haul. This can’t be a short-term thing.’”
In May the school hired 25-year-old Ashley Martin, who coached Wayne County to an 8-10 record last year.
Oxford athletics director Mike Martin said the school recently opened an auxiliary gym, which allows volleyball players to practice during school hours. And to conduct practice during school hours, he said, a coach must be certified in physical education.
“I talked to (Hengler) about it when she was hired, I talked to her about it the next year, and I sure as heck talked to her about it last year,” Martin said. “… I said I’ve got to have a certified person. That’s all it was, it was nothing else.”
Hengler felt her removal was about more than that.
“The hardest part is the relationship with the girls,” she said. “They were very upset, and their parents were upset, and I think everyone was pretty shocked by it. There are probably other ways we could have handled things, but there is more that goes on than what we know.”
Fortunately for Hengler, she quickly landed a job across town at Regents School. Its volleyball program is entering its fourth year and competes in the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools.
Hengler, 36, was already familiar with most of the Regents players through club volleyball. She is the director of operations for the Oxford Volleyball Club, which brings in players from Oxford and the surrounding area.
So she’ll still be working with several of Oxford’s players, which is of some consolation.
“So when Oxford does well, those are still my kids,” Hengler said. “And when Lafayette does well, those are still my kids. They’re all my kids in the end.”
Hengler has an extensive volleyball background. She’s a native of Napa, California, and played in college at Golden West College, Irvine Valley College and then Westmont College.
She coached four years in her home state, including two years at prestigious prep school Oaks Christian. Then five years ago, she moved to Oxford because of her husband Greg’s job.
Volleyball is a big sport in California. While it’s gaining in popularity in Mississippi, Hengler said that when she arrived here, volleyball “was always everyone’s No. 2 sport.”
But the Oxford Volleyball Club has seen participation almost triple since Hengler came on board. Enthusiasm for the sport is growing, and she said that’s evident in her players at Regents.
“You realize how small a pool of kids I have to pull from, but the kids I do have are great kids,” she said. “They’re kids you’d want on your team, so I’m excited to be here and working with them.”
The Lady Lions were 2-4 heading into Thursday night’s game against Hartfield Academy. That’s the team that beat Regents 3-0 in the season opener, which was followed by a 3-0 loss to Jackson Academy.
“We started off with the two hardest teams you could play in the state, especially JA,” Hengler said. “Even though the scores were not close, we rallied with them the whole time. It was not just a serve-and-ace us off the court kind of thing. I was really impressed with how they hung with them.”
Hengler is at peace with her career move. She has six children – all girls – ranging in age from 1 to 10 and said she enjoys the school’s “family environment.”
“God wanted me here,” she said, “and I feel very confident that it’s the right place for me to be, and I’m excited to help grow it.”