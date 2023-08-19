Ten area high schools have new head football coaches this season. And most of those coaches are taking over teams that struggled last season.
Here is a brief look at each new coach and the situation he is stepping into.
• Belmont: Michael D. Jackson has extensive head coaching experience, all of it in Alabama. Over the course of 19 seasons – at Buckhorn, Russellville and Red Bay – Jackson has a record of 134-79 with 12 playoff appearances.
Belmont went 4-6 last season, including 3-2 in Region 1-2A, and lost in the first round of the playoffs. The Cardinals move up to 3A this year and are in a tough division with Booneville, Kossuth and Mantachie.
• Booneville: After serving as an assistant for one season, Scott Brown was promoted to head coach upon the retirement of Mike Mattox.
Before returning to his alma mater, Brown coached in Alabama for several years, including as head coach at Wilson for six seasons (2012-17). He’s trying to restore the Blue Devils’ pride after a 4-7 season.
• Bruce: Chuck Darbonne coached at Natchez Cathedral, an MAIS school, for seven seasons and went 36-42. He’s also coached at Terry, Mendenhall and South Panola.
Bruce is 3-23 over the last three seasons and hasn’t had a winning record in 10 years.
• Falkner: Well-traveled Kevin Walton begins his second stint with the Eagles. His first head coaching job was at Falkner (2001), and he had a record of 2-8 in his one season.
Walton had a successful five-year run as East Union’s head coach (2015-19), going 35-24 with two region titles. He inherits a Falkner program that hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2016.
• H.W. Byers: Lonnie Johnson has been around the block a few times as an assistant coach, but this is his first head gig. He did three stints at Greenville, the first starting in 2001, and has also coached at Byhalia and Rosa Fort.
Byers was 4-6 last season and is seeking its first playoff berth since 2014. The Lions usually have the athletes, but not always enough of them.
• Lafayette: Anthony Hart is back. He took the Commodores to new heights when he coached there from 2005-11, posting back-to-back 16-0 state title seasons in his final two years – the program’s only championships.
He’s the last Lafayette coach to beat West Point (2008), which has been a foil for the Dores in 5A the last several years. Hart takes over a program that is in strong shape.
• Myrtle: Luke Conlee is a young coach – 25 at the time of his hiring – and helms a young program that has only five varsity seasons under its belt. Conlee was a student coach at Oxford during college and served as a Myrtle assistant the past two years.
The Hawks went 2-7 a year ago.
• Potts Camp: Chris Daniels comes over from H.W. Byers, where he was head coach for 10 seasons. He was 36-67-1 there with two playoff appearances.
Potts Camp was 4-6 last season and finished a half-game back of the region’s final playoff qualifier.
• Shannon: Ken Topps was a star quarterback for the Red Raiders 20-plus years ago, and now he’s the head coach. His coaching staff is full of former Shannon players, so everyone knows exactly what is expected.
Topps was head coach at Nettleton for four seasons (2016-19) and had a record of 15-26.
Shannon is a perennial 4A playoff team, but it hasn’t actually won a postseason game since 2010.
• Thrasher: This is a tiny 1A program that has trouble hanging on to head coaches. Taylor McCutchen is the Rebels’ fourth head coach since 2017.
He succeeds Ross Coley, who nearly got Thrasher into the playoffs last season. It would have been the team’s first postseason berth since 1992.
