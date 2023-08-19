2023-24 MHSAA FOOTBALL REGIONS
Region 1-7A: DeSoto Central, Hernando, Horn Lake, Lewisburg, Oxford, Southaven
Region 2-7A: Clinton, Germantown, Madison Central, Starkville, Tupelo
Region 3-7A: Brandon, Meridian, Northwest Rankin, Oak Grove, Pearl, Petal
Region 4-7A: Biloxi, D’Iberville, Gulfport, Harrison Central, Ocean Springs, St. Martin
Region 1-6A: Center Hill, Grenada, Lake Cormorant, Olive Branch, Saltillo, South Panola
Region 2-6A: Callaway, Columbus, Neshoba Central, Ridgeland, Vicksburg, Warren Central
Region 3-6A: Forest Hill, Hattiesburg, Jim Hill, Pearl River Central, Terry, West Jones
Region 4-6A: George County, Hancock, Long Beach, Pascagoula, Picayune, West Harrison
Region 1-5A: Clarksdale, Corinth, Lafayette, New Hope, Pontotoc, West Point
Region 2-5A: Canton, Cleveland Central, Gentry, Greenville, Holmes County Central, Yazoo City
Region 3-5A: Brookhaven, Florence, Natchez, North Pike, Provine, South Jones
Region 4-5A: East Central, Gautier, Laurel, Stone, Vancleave, Wayne County
Region 1-4A: Amory, IAHS, Ripley, Shannon, Tishomingo Co.
Region 2-4A: Byhalia, New Albany, North Pontotoc, Senatobia, South Pontotoc
Region 3-4A: Caledonia, Greenwood, Houston, Kosciusko, Louisville
Region 4-4A: Choctaw Central, Leake Central, Newton County, Northeast Lauderdale, West Lauderdale
Region 1-3A: Alcorn Central, Belmont, Booneville, Kossuth, Mantachie
Region 2-3A: Coahoma Co., Holly Springs, Independence, North Panola, Rosa Fort
Region 3-3A: Amanda Elzy, Humphreys County, Thomas E. Edwards, Winona, Yazoo County
Region 4-3A: Aberdeen, Choctaw County, East Webster, Mooreville, Nettleton
Region 5-3A: Enterprise-Clarke, Kemper County, McLaurin, Noxubee County, Southeast Lauderdale
Region 6-3A: Crystal Springs, Hazlehurst, Jefferson Davis County, Magee, Seminary
Region 7-3A: Franklin County, Jefferson County, Port Gibson, South Pike, Wesson
Region 8-3A: Perry Central, St. Patrick, St. Stanislaus, Tylertown, West Marion
Region 1-2A: East Union, Hamilton, Hatley, Walnut
Region 2-2A: Bruce, Calhoun City, M.S. Palmer, Water Valley
Region 3-2A: Charleston, Leflore County, Northside, O’Bannon, Riverside
Region 4-2A: Eupora, J.Z. George, Philadelphia, Sebastopol, Union
Region 5-2A: Bay Springs, Clarkdale, Lake, Newton, Scott Central
Region 6-2A: Pelahathchie, Pisgah, Puckett, Raleigh, St. Andrew’s
Region 7-2A: Amite County, Bogue Chitto, Loyd Star, West Lincoln, Wilkinson County
Region 8-2A: Collins, Heidelberg, Mize, North Forrest, Richton
Region 1-1A: Baldwyn, Biggersville, Thrasher, Tupelo Christian
Region 2-1A: Ashland, Falkner, H.W. Byers, Myrtle
Region 3-1A: Coffeeville, Potts Camp, Strayhorn
Region 4-1A: Okolona, Smithville, Vardaman, West Lowndes
Region 5-1A: Leland, McEvans, Simmons, South Delta, West Bolivar, West Tallahatchie
Region 6-1A: Ethel, French Camp, McAdams, Nanih Waiya, Noxapater, Velma Jackson
Region 7-1A: Leake County, Mount Olive, Stringer, Taylorsville
Region 8-1A: East Marion, Enterprise-Lincoln, Lumberton, Resurrection Catholic, Sacred Heart, Salem
