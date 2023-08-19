Thursday, Aug. 24
East Webster at Eupora
Ripley at Charleston
Friday, Aug. 25
Ashland at Walnut
Amory at Pontotoc
Baldwyn at Kossuth
Belmont at Smithville
Byhalia at H.W. Byers
Caledonia at Nettleton
Coffeeville at Calhoun City
Columbus at Houston
Corinth at Booneville
East Union at Tupelo Christian
Falkner at Potts Camp
Hamilton at Biggersville
Hatley at Mooreville
Mantachie at Holly Springs
New Hope at Itawamba AHS
Noxubee County at Starkville
Okolona at North Pontotoc
Oxford at Lafayette
Saltillo at New Albany
Shannon at Aberdeen
South Pontotoc at Bruce
Strayhorn at Myrtle
Thrasher at Middleton (Tenn.)
Tishomingo County at Alcorn Central
Vardaman at Nanih Waiya
West Point at Louisville
Saturday, Aug. 26
Tupelo vs. Memphis Whitehaven (at Northwest CC)
Thursday, Aug. 31
H.W. Byers at Holly Springs
Pontotoc at South Pontotoc
Saltillo vs. Amory (at Tupelo)
Friday, Sept. 1
Aberdeen at West Lowndes
Alcorn Central at Thrasher
Ashland at Mantachie
Booneville at Baldwyn
Bruce at Vardaman
Calhoun City at Okolona
Heritage Academy at Biggersville
Houston at Shannon
Itawamba AHS at Caledonia
Kossuth at Ripley
Lafayette at Horn Lake
Mooreville at East Union
Myrtle at Potts Camp
Nanih Waiya at East Webster
Nettleton at Hamilton
New Albany at Corinth
Northpoint Christian at Tupelo Christian
Oxford at South Panola
Smithville at Hatley
Southaven at Tupelo
Starkville at West Point
Strayhorn at Tishomingo County
Walnut at Falkner
Water Valley at North Pontotoc
Open: Belmont
Thursday, Sept. 7
Nettleton at Saltillo
Friday, Sept. 8
Aberdeen at Calhoun City
Amory at Caledonia
Biggersville at West Lowndes
Choctaw County at Ripley
Corinth at North Pontotoc
East Union at Bruce
Falkner at Alcorn Central
Grenada at Oxford
Hamilton at Booneville
Hernando at Tupelo
Holly Springs at Ashland
H.W. Byers at Rossville Christian (Tenn.)
Lafayette at Itawamba AHS
Mantachie at Hatley
Mooreville at South Pontotoc
Myrtle at Belmont
Noxapater at East Webster
Okolona at Eupora
Pontotoc at Shannon
Starkville at Meridian
Thrasher at Potts Camp
Tishomingo County at Kossuth
Tupelo Christian at Harding Academy (Tenn.)
Vardaman at French Camp
Walnut at Smithville
Water Valley at Baldwyn
West Point at Noxubee County
Open: Houston, New Albany
Thursday, Sept. 14
Smithville at Mantachie
Friday, Sept. 15
Alcorn Central at East Union
Amory at Aberdeen
Belmont at Walnut
Biggersville at Independence
Booneville at Ripley
Bruce at Thrasher
Calhoun City at Nettleton
Columbus at Lafayette
East Webster at Baldwyn
Houston at Saltillo
Itawamba AHS at New Albany
Kossuth at Corinth
Louisville at Starkville
Myrtle at Hatley
Nanih Waiya at Hamilton
Neshoba Central at West Point
North Pontotoc at Pontotoc
Noxapater at Okolona
Potts Camp at North Delta
Shannon at Noxubee County
South Pontotoc at Holly Springs
Strayhorn at Ashland
Tishomingo County at Mooreville
Tupelo at Oxford
Tupelo Christian at Magnolia Heights
Vardaman at Falkner
Open: H.W. Byers
Friday, Sept. 22
Aberdeen at Caledonia
Amory at Corinth
Ashland at Potts Camp
Belmont at Red Bay (Ala.)
Bruce at Nanih Waiya
Byhalia at Holly Springs
Calhoun City at East Webster
Coffeeville at Vardaman
Falkner at Rossville Christian (Tenn.)
Hamilton at Smithville
Hatley at Thrasher
H.W. Byers at Bluff City (Tenn.)
Lafayette at Hartfield Academy
Lewisburg at Itawamba AHS
Mooreville at Mantachie
Nettleton at Biggersville
New Albany at Pontotoc
New Hope at Houston
North Pontotoc at Booneville
Oxford at Starkville
Ripley at Columbus
Saltillo at Shannon
South Pontotoc at Tishomingo County
Tupelo at Houston (Tenn.)
Tupelo Christian at Okolona
Walnut at Myrtle
West Lowndes at Baldwyn
Open: Alcorn Central, East Union, Kossuth, West Point
Thursday, Sept. 28
East Union at Mantachie
Tishomingo County vs. Amory (at Tupelo)
Friday, Sept. 29
Aberdeen at Nettleton
Baldwyn at Walnut
Belmont at Alcorn Central
Choctaw County at East Webster
Falkner at Strayhorn
Greenwood at Starkville
Hamilton at Calhoun City
Hatley at Tupelo Christian
Holly Springs at Independence
Itawamba AHS at Noxubee County
Kossuth at Booneville
Louisville at Houston
Middleton (Tenn.) at Ashland
Myrtle at Benton Academy
New Albany at Senatobia
Okolona at H.W. Byers
Potts Camp at Bruce
Shannon at Ripley
Smithville at Mooreville
South Pontotoc at North Pontotoc
Thrasher at Vardaman
Water Valley at Saltillo
West Point at Tupelo
Open: Biggersville, Corinth, Lafayette, Oxford, Pontotoc
Thursday, Oct. 5
Tupelo Christian at Smithville
Friday, Oct. 6
Aberdeen at Choctaw County
Alcorn Central at Mantachie
Amory at Itawamba AHS
Ashland at Coffeeville
Baldwyn at East Union
Booneville at Belmont
Byhalia at New Albany
Clarksdale at Lafayette
Corinth at West Point
East Webster at Hamilton
Harding Academy (Tenn.) at Biggersville
Hatley at Bruce
Holly Springs at Kossuth
Houston at Greenwood
Nettleton at Mooreville
North Pontotoc at West Lowndes
Oxford at Horn Lake
Pontotoc at New Hope
Potts Camp at H.W. Byers
Ripley at Tishomingo County
Senatobia at South Pontotoc
South Panola at Saltillo
Starkville at Germantown
Thrasher at Falkner
Tupelo at Madison Central
Walnut at Strayhorn
Open: Calhoun City, Myrtle, Okolona, Shannon, Vardaman
Thursday, Oct. 12
Germantown at Tupelo
West Point at Clarksdale
Friday, Oct. 13
Alcorn Central at South Pontotoc
Ashland at Myrtle
Baldwyn at Thrasher
Belmont at Kossuth
Bruce at Calhoun City
Choctaw County at Mooreville
Clinton at Starkville
DeSoto Central at Oxford
East Union at Hatley
East Webster at Aberdeen
Holly Springs at Rosa Fort
H.W. Byers at Falkner
Itawamba AHS at Ripley
Lafayette at Pontotoc
Mantachie at Booneville
New Albany at North Pontotoc
New Hope at Corinth
Potts Camp at West Memphis Christian
Saltillo at Lake Cormorant
Smithville at Okolona
Tishomingo County at Shannon
Tupelo Christian at Biggersville
Walnut at Hamilton
West Lowndes at Vardaman
Open: Amory, Houston, Nettleton
Friday, Oct. 20
Belmont at Tishomingo County
Biggersville at Baldwyn
Booneville at Alcorn Central
Bruce at M.S. Palmer
Calhoun City at Water Valley
Coahoma County at Holly Springs
Corinth at Pontotoc
Falkner at Myrtle
Hamilton at East Union
Hatley at Walnut
H.W. Byers at Ashland
Kosciusko at Houston
Kossuth at Mantachie
Lafayette at West Point
Mooreville at East Webster
Nettleton at Choctaw County
North Pontotoc at Byhalia
Okolona at West Lowndes
Olive Branch at Saltillo
Oxford at Southaven
Ripley vs. Amory (at Tupelo)
Senatobia at Aberdeen
Shannon at Itawamba AHS
South Pontotoc at New Albany
Strayhorn at Potts Camp
Thrasher at Tupelo Christian
Tupelo at Clinton
Vardaman at Smithville
Open: Starkville
Thursday, Oct. 26
Alcorn Central at Kossuth
Amory at Shannon
Ashland at Falkner
Baldwyn at Tupelo Christian
Biggersville at Thrasher
Booneville at Tanner (Ala.)
Byhalia at South Pontotoc
East Union at Walnut
East Webster at Nettleton
Hatley at Hamilton
Houston at Caledonia
Itawamba AHS at Tishomingo County
Mantachie at Belmont
Mooreville at Aberdeen
Myrtle at H.W. Byers
M.S. Palmer at Calhoun City
North Panola at Holly Springs
North Pontotoc at Senatobia
Okolona at Vardaman
Potts Camp at Coffeeville
Water Valley at Bruce
West Lowndes at Smithville
Friday, Oct. 27
Clarksdale at Corinth
Madison Central at Starkville
New Hope at Lafayette
Oxford at Lewisburg
Pontotoc at West Point
Ripley at New Albany
Saltillo at Grenada
Open: Tupelo
End of Regular Season for Classes 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A
Thursday, Nov. 2
Corinth at Lafayette
Hernando at Oxford
Pontotoc at Clarksdale
Saltillo at Center Hill
Starkville at Tupelo
West Point at New Hope
End of Regular Season for Classes 5A, 6A, 7A
