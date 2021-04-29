HICKORY FLAT • Nolan Stevens had a risky plan, but it worked to perfection.
Hickory Flat's first-year head coach held his ace, Chris Smith, in hopes of starting him later in the first-round Class 1A playoff series against Smithville. Knowing the risk, his young team executed the plan with a 5-3 win on Thursday night, taking a 1-0 lead.
“It’s unpredictable when you put a plan together. Fortunately it worked out for us the way that we planned it,” Stevens said. “We were able to compete. I felt like we played well as a team, and hopefully this sets us up for tomorrow.”
Hickory Flat (16-9) chose to throw Bryan Clayton, who gave up three runs on five hits, with five walks and three strikeouts.
Clayton picked up a strikeout to end the top of the sixth to preserve a 3-3 tie, with Stevens urging his squad to get a run to turn to Smith for the save.
Senior catcher Hunter Courson delivered that and more with a go-ahead two-run double in the bottom of the sixth, and Smith slammed the door, striking out the side with 14 pitches in the seventh.
Courson went 2 for 4 at the plate, joining Logan King as the only other player with multiple hits.
“It was a 3-1 count and I saw a bunch of wild pitches, and then I got one right down the middle,” said Courson. “I was sitting on fastball down the middle, and he threw it there.”
Smithville (7-16) took a 1-0 lead on a bases-loaded walk by Clay Tacker in the first. Smith wasted little time tying it with a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the inning.
The Seminoles regained the lead with back-to-back RBI singles from Colton Malone and Peyton Nanney in the fourth.
Again, Hickory Flat responded to tie the game after a bases loaded walk from Eli Brown in the fourth and an RBI double from Hunter Davis in the fifth.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Smithville starter Remington Dabbs reached the pitch count limit in the sixth and was pulled just one batter before Courson's go-ahead double.
Big Stat: Smith is batting .588 on the season with six home runs.
Coach Speak: “We got down 1-0, and that showed we were going to come back and compete.” – Stevens, on Smith’s home run