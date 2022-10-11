WALNUT • For Walnut to make another deep postseason run, it's going to need strong play from sophomore Addi Hicks.
The young outside hitter showed flashes of brilliance to deliver on that hope in a 3-0 sweep (25-14, 25-9, 25-5) of Baldwyn in the second round of the MHSAA Class 2A state playoffs on Tuesday night.
Walnut (29-6) advances to the third round, where it will host East Union on Thursday.
Hicks picked her spots in the first two sets, notching three and four kills, respectively. But the Lady Wildcats went on a swinging frenzy in the third and final set behind Hicks, who had nine of her team-high 16 putouts in the frame.
“This definitely helps give her a little bit of confidence that she is capable, and she can do it, and her team is going to back her up,” Walnut head coach Kelley Hopper said. “It gives our players on the court confidence that when we get this ball to Addi, we've got a chance to win that rally.”
Six of Hicks’ kills came in a 12-2 run to open the third, putting the match away. As a team, Walnut fed off the momentum Hicks had established to record 16 kills with only one attacking error throughout the frame.
“Once one of us gets a big kill, it kind of raises everybody else’s energy,” said Hicks. “After I’d get a kill, I’d get more confidence and started trying to swing at the spots that they weren’t in. That’s really what happened in that third set.”
Hicks’ emergence this season has lifted some of the burden off of seniors like Madi Kate Vuncannon, Madison Weeks and Harley Garner.
Vuncannon pieced together a nine-kill performance, adding a trio of aces to push her season totals to 393 kills and 82 aces. Weeks continued her strong season as the team’s main setter with 28 assists on Walnut’s 36 kills.
Garner’s ability at the service line proved beneficial in the first set, when the Lady Wildcats faced a 12-10 deficit. After a timeout, Garner helped spark a quick 5-0 spurt behind three aces. Walnut closed the opening set on a 15-2 run.
Garner notched six of the team’s 12 aces from the line.
“Harley did an awesome job in the service area,” said Hopper. “I thought she was playing smart. We talk about that a lot – play smarter, not harder.”
Coming into the match, the senior trio features the most playoff experience in a program that has played in back-to-back 2A North Half finals and won the 2020 state title. After a first-round bye, Tuesday’s contest with the Lady Bearcats (9-12) was the first postseason action for a majority of key contributors on the roster.
Hopper hopes their dominant performance continues to translate into more wins as the playoffs roll on.
“We’ve got a lot of new people, feeling a lot of new feelings,” Hopper said. “So they’re figuring it all out. I think they did a great job tonight. I was super proud of them.”
