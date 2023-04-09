agate High school baseball schedule, April 10-15 By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 9, 2023 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Jack Clayton's Amory Panthers have five games scheduled this week. Chris Todd Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, April 10Amory at NettletonHamilton at CaledoniaJumpertown at Hickory FlatNew Albany at PontotocOxford at TupeloSaltillo at New HopeWalnut at HatleyWheeler at HoulkaTuesday, April 11Aberdeen at Hatley (DH)Amory vs. Noxubee County (DH, at EMCC)Ashland at West UnionBelmont at Pine GroveBooneville at MantachieBruce at CharlestonCaledonia at MoorevilleCorinth at Tishomingo CountyEupora at East WebsterFalkner at BiggersvilleGrenada at StarkvilleHamilton at VardamanHouston at RipleyItawamba AHS at ShannonKossuth at Alcorn CentralMiddleton (Tenn.) at JumpertownMyrtle at East UnionNew Albany at North PontotocNew Site at BaldwynPotts Camp at Calhoun CitySaltillo at ColumbusSouth Panola at LafayetteSouth Pontotoc at PontotocTremont at WheelerTupelo at OxfordTupelo Christian at IngomarWater Valley at Hickory FlatWest Lowndes at HoulkaWest Point at New HopeWednesday, April 12Oxford at Collierville (Tenn.)Thursday, April 13Amory at NettletonHickory Flat at JumpertownNorth Panola at Potts CampWest Union at North PontotocWheeler at TremontFriday, April 14Alcorn Central at KossuthBaldwyn at New SiteBiggersville at FalknerBlue Mountain at JumpertownCalhoun City at Potts CampCharleston at BruceEast Union at MyrtleEast Webster at EuporaHoulka at West LowndesIngomar at Tupelo ChristianLafayette at TupeloMantachie at BoonevilleMooreville at CaledoniaNorth Pontotoc at New AlbanyOxford at Starkville AcademyPine Grove at BelmontPontotoc at South PontotocRipley at HoustonSaltillo at West PointShannon at Itawamba AHSTishomingo County at CorinthVardaman at HamiltonVina (Ala.) at SmithvilleSaturday, April 15Amory at MoorevilleBaldwyn at Ingomar, 11 a.m.Bruce at South PontotocCalhoun City at SenatobiaCorinth at KossuthEast Union at RipleyEupora at StarkvilleFalkner at West UnionHatley at WalnutHouston at East WebsterIndependence at Hickory FlatJumpertown at New SiteMantachie at BelmontNettleton at New HopeNew Albany at BoonevillePine Grove at BiggersvilleSaltillo at North PontotocTishomingo County at MoorevilleTupelo Christian at OxfordWater Valley at West Union, noonIngomar at West Union, 5 p.m.Tremont Round RobinTremont vs. Waterloo (Ala.), 11 a.m.Alcorn Central vs. Waterloo (Ala.), 1 p.m.Alcorn Central vs. Tremont, 3 p.m. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Baseball Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you