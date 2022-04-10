Monday, April 11

Blue Mountain at Wheeler

Calhoun City at Potts Camp

Holly Springs at Byhalia

Houlka at West Lowndes

Ingomar at Tupelo Christian

Itawamba AHS at Shannon

Jumpertown at Hickory Flat

Tupelo at East Union

Water Valley at Bruce

Tuesday, April 12

Alcorn Central at Kossuth

Baldwyn at New Site

Belmont at Walnut

Booneville at Mantachie

Caledonia at Mooreville

Charleston at Bruce

Columbus at Saltillo

East Webster at Eupora

Falkner at Biggersville

Hickory Flat at Smithville

Nettleton at Amory

New Hope at West Point

North Pontotoc at New Albany

Okolona at Jumpertown

Pine Grove at Myrtle

Pontotoc at South Pontotoc

Ripley at Houston

Shannon at Itawamba AHS

South Panola at Oxford

Tishomingo County at Corinth

Vardaman at Hamilton

West Lowndes at Houlka

West Union at East Union

Wheeler at Tremont

Wednesday, April 13

Potts Camp at Calhoun City

Thursday, April 14

Amory at Nettleton

Ashland at Jumpertown

Biggersville at Falkner

Bruce at Hatley

Corinth at Tishomingo County

East Union at West Union

Eupora at East Webster

Hamilton at Vardaman

Houston at Ripley

Kossuth at Alcorn Central

Mooreville at Caledonia

Myrtle at Pine Grove

New Albany at North Pontotoc

New Site at Baldwyn

South Pontotoc at Pontotoc

Tremont at Wheeler

Tupelo at Lafayette

Tupelo Christian at Ingomar

Walnut at Belmont

West Point at Saltillo

Friday, April 15

Bruce at Charleston

Lexington (Ala.) at Tishomingo County

Pine Grove at Falkner

Saltillo at Oxford

Saturday, April 16

Amory at Mooreville

Hamilton at Pine Grove

Hickory Flat at Mantachie

New Albany at Booneville

New Hope at Houston

Ripley at Alcorn Central, 2 p.m.

South Pontotoc at Alcorn Central, 6 p.m.

Tishomingo County at Tupelo Christian

Tremont at Red Bay (Ala.)

West Union at East Union

brad.locke@journalinc.com

