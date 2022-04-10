agate High school baseball schedule, April 11-16 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 10, 2022 8 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, April 11Blue Mountain at WheelerCalhoun City at Potts CampHolly Springs at ByhaliaHoulka at West LowndesIngomar at Tupelo ChristianItawamba AHS at ShannonJumpertown at Hickory FlatTupelo at East UnionWater Valley at BruceTuesday, April 12Alcorn Central at KossuthBaldwyn at New SiteBelmont at WalnutBooneville at MantachieCaledonia at MoorevilleCharleston at BruceColumbus at SaltilloEast Webster at EuporaFalkner at BiggersvilleHickory Flat at SmithvilleNettleton at AmoryNew Hope at West PointNorth Pontotoc at New AlbanyOkolona at JumpertownPine Grove at MyrtlePontotoc at South PontotocRipley at HoustonShannon at Itawamba AHSSouth Panola at OxfordTishomingo County at CorinthVardaman at HamiltonWest Lowndes at HoulkaWest Union at East UnionWheeler at TremontWednesday, April 13Potts Camp at Calhoun CityThursday, April 14Amory at NettletonAshland at JumpertownBiggersville at FalknerBruce at HatleyCorinth at Tishomingo CountyEast Union at West UnionEupora at East WebsterHamilton at VardamanHouston at RipleyKossuth at Alcorn CentralMooreville at CaledoniaMyrtle at Pine GroveNew Albany at North PontotocNew Site at BaldwynSouth Pontotoc at PontotocTremont at WheelerTupelo at LafayetteTupelo Christian at IngomarWalnut at BelmontWest Point at SaltilloFriday, April 15Bruce at CharlestonLexington (Ala.) at Tishomingo CountyPine Grove at FalknerSaltillo at OxfordSaturday, April 16Amory at MoorevilleHamilton at Pine GroveHickory Flat at MantachieNew Albany at BoonevilleNew Hope at HoustonRipley at Alcorn Central, 2 p.m.South Pontotoc at Alcorn Central, 6 p.m.Tishomingo County at Tupelo ChristianTremont at Red Bay (Ala.)West Union at East Union brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Baseball Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters