Monday, April 12

Belmont at Itawamba AHS

Corinth vs. Eupora (at NEMCC)

Tuesday, April 13

Alcorn Central at Amory

Booneville at Kossuth

Bruce at J.Z. George

Center Hill at Lafayette

East Union at Walnut

East Webster at Calhoun City

H.W. Byers at Hickory Flat (DH)

Hamilton at Vardaman

Houston at Choctaw County

Ingomar at Baldwyn

Lake Cormorant at Saltillo

Mantachie at Strayhorn

Mooreville at Itawamba AHS

Myrtle at West Union

Nettleton at Belmont

New Albany at North Pontotoc

New Site at Potts Camp

Pine Grove at Falkner

Pontotoc at South Pontotoc

Ripley at Tishomingo County

Shannon at Caledonia

Southaven at Oxford

Thrasher at Biggersville

Tremont at Wheeler

Tupelo at Desoto Central

Tupelo Christian at Smithville

West Lowndes at Houlka

West Point at New Hope

Thursday, April 15

Belmont at Red Bay (AL) (DH)

Starkville at Bessemer Academy (AL)

Wheeler at Tremont

Friday, April 16

Amory at Alcorn Central

Baldwyn at Ingomar

Belmont at Nettleton

Biggersville at Thrasher

Caledonia at Shannon

Calhoun City at East Webster

Choctaw County at Houston

Desoto Central at Tupelo

Falkner at Pine Grove

Grenada at West Point

Houlka at West Lowndes

Itawamba AHS at Mooreville

J.Z. George at Bruce

Kossuth at Booneville

Lafayette at Center Hill

North Pontotoc at New Albany

Oxford at Southaven

Potts Camp at New Site

Saltillo at Lake Cormorant

Smithville at Tupelo Christian

South Pontotoc at Pontotoc

Strayhorn at Mantachie

Tishomingo County at Ripley

Vardaman at Hamilton

Walnut at East Union

West Union at Myrtle

Saturday, April 17

Alcorn Central at Ripley

Amory at Hamilton

Bessemer Academy (AL) at Starkville

Booneville at New Albany

Bruce at Houston

Center Hill at Lafayette

East Union at West Union

Falkner at Bruce

Hickory Flat at Mantachie

Houlka at West Union

Lake Cormorant at Saltillo

Mooreville at Smithville

Myrtle at Ingomar

New Site at Pine Grove

North Pontotoc at South Pontotoc

Pontotoc at East Webster

Southaven at Oxford

Tremont at Okolona

Tupelo at Desoto Central

Tupelo Christian at Senatobia

West Point at Nettleton

Wheeler at Potts Camp

