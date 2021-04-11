Monday, April 12
Belmont at Itawamba AHS
Corinth vs. Eupora (at NEMCC)
Tuesday, April 13
Alcorn Central at Amory
Booneville at Kossuth
Bruce at J.Z. George
Center Hill at Lafayette
East Union at Walnut
East Webster at Calhoun City
H.W. Byers at Hickory Flat (DH)
Hamilton at Vardaman
Houston at Choctaw County
Ingomar at Baldwyn
Lake Cormorant at Saltillo
Mantachie at Strayhorn
Mooreville at Itawamba AHS
Myrtle at West Union
Nettleton at Belmont
New Albany at North Pontotoc
New Site at Potts Camp
Pine Grove at Falkner
Pontotoc at South Pontotoc
Ripley at Tishomingo County
Shannon at Caledonia
Southaven at Oxford
Thrasher at Biggersville
Tremont at Wheeler
Tupelo at Desoto Central
Tupelo Christian at Smithville
West Lowndes at Houlka
West Point at New Hope
Thursday, April 15
Belmont at Red Bay (AL) (DH)
Starkville at Bessemer Academy (AL)
Wheeler at Tremont
Friday, April 16
Amory at Alcorn Central
Baldwyn at Ingomar
Belmont at Nettleton
Biggersville at Thrasher
Caledonia at Shannon
Calhoun City at East Webster
Choctaw County at Houston
Desoto Central at Tupelo
Falkner at Pine Grove
Grenada at West Point
Houlka at West Lowndes
Itawamba AHS at Mooreville
J.Z. George at Bruce
Kossuth at Booneville
Lafayette at Center Hill
North Pontotoc at New Albany
Oxford at Southaven
Potts Camp at New Site
Saltillo at Lake Cormorant
Smithville at Tupelo Christian
South Pontotoc at Pontotoc
Strayhorn at Mantachie
Tishomingo County at Ripley
Vardaman at Hamilton
Walnut at East Union
West Union at Myrtle
Saturday, April 17
Alcorn Central at Ripley
Amory at Hamilton
Bessemer Academy (AL) at Starkville
Booneville at New Albany
Bruce at Houston
Center Hill at Lafayette
East Union at West Union
Falkner at Bruce
Hickory Flat at Mantachie
Houlka at West Union
Lake Cormorant at Saltillo
Mooreville at Smithville
Myrtle at Ingomar
New Site at Pine Grove
North Pontotoc at South Pontotoc
Pontotoc at East Webster
Southaven at Oxford
Tremont at Okolona
Tupelo at Desoto Central
Tupelo Christian at Senatobia
West Point at Nettleton
Wheeler at Potts Camp