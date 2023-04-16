agate High school baseball schedule, April 17-22 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 16, 2023 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Walnut is scheduled to take on Falkner and Jumpertown this week. DILLON BARNES | Southern Sentinel Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, April 17Alcorn Central at RipleyAmory at Itawamba AHSBiggersville at Potts CampBooneville at MantachieCalhoun City at Water ValleyEast Union at TupeloEast Webster at EuporaHamilton at CaledoniaHickory Flat at BaldwynHolly Springs at ByhaliaHoulka at ThrasherItawamba AHS at BelmontLafayette at South PanolaMooreville at NettletonMyrtle at IngomarNorth Pontotoc at HoustonPontotoc at BruceTupelo Christian at Tishomingo CountyVardaman at SmithvilleVernon (Ala.) at Hatley (DH)Walnut at FalknerWest Point at GrenadaWheeler at New SiteTuesday, April 18Booneville at IngomarCenter Hill at CorinthColumbus at West PointFrench Camp at East WebsterHamilton at Sulligent (Ala.)Hatley at Itawamba AHSHickory Flat at Alcorn CentralKossuth at Tishomingo CountyLake Cormorant at LafayetteMyrtle at TremontNew Hope at SaltilloNorth Panola at BruceOxford at North PontotocSenatobia at PontotocStarkville at GermantownWest Union at LewisburgWheeler at ThrasherWinona at VardamanThursday, April 20Amory at East UnionBiggersville at ThrasherBruce at Potts CampCaledonia at NettletonFalkner at New SiteGrenada at BaldwynIndependence at Alcorn CentralItawamba AHS at Tishomingo CountyMantachie at VardamanMarshall Academy at MoorevilleNorth Panola at Calhoun CityPine Grove at West UnionSouth Pontotoc at RipleyStarkville at West PointTupelo Christian at OxfordWalnut at JumpertownWest Lowndes at HamiltonFriday, April 21Alcorn Central at IngomarJumpertown at Pine GroveKossuth at CorinthMooreville at PontotocMyrtle at West UnionNettleton at Tupelo ChristianPotts Camp at New SiteSaltillo at BoonevilleSmithville at BelmontThrasher at TremontWater Valley at BruceWheeler at BiggersvilleSaturday, April 22Amory at CorinthNettleton at New HopeNorth Pontotoc at Saltillo, noonItawamba AHS at Saltillo, 7 p.m.Wheeler at Pine GroveEND OF REGULAR SEASON Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Baseball Schedule Botany Sociology Hydrography Ornithology Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you