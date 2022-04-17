agate High school baseball schedule, April 18-21 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Eli Akins and Walnut close out the regular season on Monday at Falkner. By Sean Akins Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, April 18Alcorn Central at South PontotocBaldwyn at BiggersvilleBelmont at Pine GroveCorinth at Tupelo ChristianHamilton at CaledoniaHickory Flat at Blue MountainHouston at AmoryIngomar at MyrtleLewisburg at OxfordMantachie at BoonevilleMooreville at NettletonPotts Camp at Olive BranchSmithville at Itawamba AHSSouth Panola at LafayetteStarkville at East WebsterThrasher at JumpertownWalnut at FalknerWest Point at Neshoba CentralWest Union at East UnionWheeler at New SiteTuesday, April 19Belmont at MantachieBooneville at TupeloBruce at PontotocCalhoun City at New AlbanyCenter Hill at RipleyColumbus at VardamanHatley at SmithvilleHolly Springs at Rosa FortIngomar at North PontotocJumpertown at TremontSaltillo at New HopeWest Memphis Christian at Potts CampThursday, April 21Lafayette at HernandoEND OF REGULAR SEASON brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Baseball Schedule Potts Botany Military Ancient History Tupelo West Lafayette Memphis Union West Point Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters