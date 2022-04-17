Eli Akins (copy)

Eli Akins and Walnut close out the regular season on Monday at Falkner.

 By Sean Akins

Monday, April 18

Alcorn Central at South Pontotoc

Baldwyn at Biggersville

Belmont at Pine Grove

Corinth at Tupelo Christian

Hamilton at Caledonia

Hickory Flat at Blue Mountain

Houston at Amory

Ingomar at Myrtle

Lewisburg at Oxford

Mantachie at Booneville

Mooreville at Nettleton

Potts Camp at Olive Branch

Smithville at Itawamba AHS

South Panola at Lafayette

Starkville at East Webster

Thrasher at Jumpertown

Walnut at Falkner

West Point at Neshoba Central

West Union at East Union

Wheeler at New Site

Tuesday, April 19

Belmont at Mantachie

Booneville at Tupelo

Bruce at Pontotoc

Calhoun City at New Albany

Center Hill at Ripley

Columbus at Vardaman

Hatley at Smithville

Holly Springs at Rosa Fort

Ingomar at North Pontotoc

Jumpertown at Tremont

Saltillo at New Hope

West Memphis Christian at Potts Camp

Thursday, April 21

Lafayette at Hernando

END OF REGULAR SEASON

