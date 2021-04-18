Monday, April 19

Columbus at Vardaman

Hickory Flat at Jumpertown

Houlka at Tremont

Nanih Waiya at West Point

Pine Grove at Baldwyn

Strayhorn at Alcorn Central

Tishomingo County at Belmont

Tupelo Christian at New Albany

Tuesday, April 20

Biggersville at Mantachie

Blue Mountain at Potts Camp

Booneville at Nettleton

Bruce at Hatley

Calhoun City at Eupora

Columbus at West Point

East Union at Smithville

Falkner at Hickory Flat

French Camp at East Webster

Hamilton at Choctaw County

Lafayette at Amory

Okolona at Ingomar

Pine Grove at Corinth

Pontotoc at Itawamba AHS

Saltillo at New Albany

Shannon at Mooreville (DH)

South Pontotoc at Caledonia

Starkville at Oxford

Thrasher at New Site

Tupelo at Houston

Walnut at Myrtle

West Union at North Pontotoc

Wheeler at Jumpertown

Thursday, April 22

Amory at Tupelo

Baldwyn at Biggersville

Calhoun City at Hamilton

Middleton (TN) at Falkner

Okolona at Wheeler

Smithville at Itawamba AHS

Southaven at Ripley

Starkville at East Webster

Tishomingo County at Alcorn Central

Tremont at Houlka

Vardaman at French Camp

Friday, April 23

Caledonia at South Pontotoc

Corinth at Booneville

Eupora at Saltillo

Hatley at Bruce

Hickory Flat at Wheeler

Ingomar at Okolona

Itawamba AHS at Pontotoc

Middleton (TN) at Thrasher

Myrtle at New Albany

New Hope at Houston

New Site at Biggersville

Oxford at Lewisburg

Pine Grove at Mantachie

Tupelo Christian at Hernando

West Union at East Union

Saturday, April 24

Adamsville (TN) at Corinth

Amory at South Pontotoc

Bruce at Myrtle

East Webster at Pontotoc

Hamilton at East Union

Hatley at Smithville

Ingomar at Falkner

Itawamba AHS at Saltillo

Jumpertown at New Site

Meridian at Starkville

Mooreville at Belmont

Nettleton at West Point

New Albany at Grenada

Oxford at South Panola

Potts Camp at Senatobia

Ripley at Lafayette

Smithville at Hatley

Vardaman at Water Valley

West Union at Walnut

Wheeler at Thrasher

dillon.barnes@djournal.com

