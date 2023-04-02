agate High school baseball schedule, April 3-8 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 2, 2023 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Lane Mauney and Pine Grove take on Kossuth twice this week and then Falkner on Saturday. DILLON BARNES | Southern Sentinel Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, April 3Alcorn Central at WalnutCaledonia at West PointCleveland Central at LafayetteEast Webster at French CampHoulka at BiggersvilleMyrtle at WheelerNew Site at IngomarWest Union at BaldwynTuesday, April 4Aberdeen at Noxubee County (DH)Amory at HatleyBaldwyn at BelmontBooneville at Alcorn CentralCalhoun City at Leflore CountyCorinth at Itawamba AHSEast Webster at Kemper CountyFalkner at JumpertownHamilton at West LowndesHouston at North PontotocKossuth at Pine GroveLafayette at Cleveland CentralMooreville at Tishomingo CountyMyrtle at New SiteNettleton at VardamanNew Hope at SaltilloOkolona at HoulkaPontotoc at New AlbanyPotts Camp at BruceRipley at South PontotocSmithville at Tupelo ChristianStarkville at GrenadaThrasher at BiggersvilleTremont at IngomarTupelo at OxfordWalnut at East UnionWater Valley at MantachieWest Point at ColumbusWest Union at Hickory FlatThursday, April 6Amory at HatleyBelmont at BaldwynBiggersville at ThrasherBruce at Potts CampCleveland Central at LafayetteEast Union at WalnutGrenada at StarkvilleHickory Flat at West UnionIngomar at TremontItawamba AHS at CorinthKemper County at East WebsterLeflore County at Calhoun CityMantachie at Water ValleyMiddleton (Tenn.) at WheelerNanih Waiya at West PointNew Albany at PontotocNorth Pontotoc at HoustonOxford at TupeloPine Grove at KossuthSaltillo at New HopeSouth Pontotoc at RipleyTishomingo County at MoorevilleTupelo Christian at SmithvilleVardaman at WinonaWest Lowndes at HamiltonFriday, April 7Houlka at OkolonaStarkville at GrenadaTupelo at OxfordSaturday, April 8Alcorn Central at BoonevilleAmory at TupeloBaldwyn at West Union, 11 a.m.North Pontotoc at West Union, 5 p.m.Eupora at VardamanFalkner at Pine GroveKossuth at CorinthMooreville at PontotocNew Albany at Tishomingo CountyNew Site at MyrtleSaltillo at RipleySouth Pontotoc at IndependenceWalnut at Smithville Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Baseball Schedule Politics Botany Sociology Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you