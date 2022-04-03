Monday, April 4

Biggersville at Wheeler

Byhalia at Holly Springs

Caledonia at Shannon

Hatley at Hamilton

Jumpertown at Hickory Flat

Nettleton at Tishomingo County

New Site at Ingomar

North Pontotoc at Houston

Okolona at Tremont

Thrasher at Myrtle

Walnut at Blue Mountain

Water Valley at Mantachie

Tuesday, April 5

Alcorn Central at Booneville

Amory at Hatley

Ashland at H.W. Byers

Biggersville at Blue Mountain

Bruce at Potts Camp

East Union at Baldwyn

Falkner at Jumpertown

Grenada at Starkville

Hickory Flat at West Union

Holly Springs at North Panola

Ingomar at Tremont

Itawamba AHS at Corinth

Kemper County at East Webster

Kossuth at Adamsville (Tenn.)

Lafayette at Cleveland Central

Myrtle at Walnut

Nettleton at Russellville (Ala.)

New Albany at Pontotoc

New Site at Belmont

North Pontotoc at Houston

Oxford at Tupelo

Pine Grove at Wheeler

Saltillo at New Hope

South Pontotoc at Ripley

Tishomingo County at Mooreville

Tupelo Christian at Smithville

West Lowndes at Hamilton

West Point at Columbus

Winona at Vardaman

Thursday, April 7

Caledonia at West Point

Cleveland Central at Lafayette

East Webster at French Camp

Kossuth at Ingomar

Friday, April 8

Baldwyn at East Union

Belmont at New Site

Blue Mountain at Biggersville

Booneville at Alcorn Central

Columbus at West Point

Corinth at Itawamba AHS

East Webster at Kemper County

Hamilton at West Lowndes

Hatley at Amory

Houston at North Pontotoc

Jumpertown at Falkner

Leflore County at Calhoun City

Mantachie at Water Valley

Mooreville at Tishomingo County

New Hope at Saltillo

North Panola at Holly Springs

Okolona at Houlka

Pontotoc at New Albany

Potts Camp at Bruce

Ripley at South Pontotoc

Shannon at Caledonia

Smithville at Tupelo Christian

Starkville at Grenada

Tremont at Ingomar

Tupelo at Oxford

Vardaman at Pine Grove

Walnut at Myrtle

West Union at Hickory Flat

Wheeler at Thrasher

Saturday, April 9

Amory at East Webster

Baldwyn at Mantachie

Belmont at Tishomingo County

Blue Mountain at Myrtle (DH)

Booneville at Ripley

Bruce at Houston

Falkner at Alcorn Central (DH)

Grenada at Starkville

Hamilton at West Point

Houlka at Biggersville

Ingomar at Vardaman

Itawamba AHS at Saltillo

Jumpertown at Pine Grove

Lafayette at Cleveland Central

Nettleton at Caledonia

Oxford at Tupelo

Senatobia at Calhoun City

Smithville at New Site

South Pontotoc at Independence

Thrasher at Walnut

Tupelo Christian at Corinth, 1 p.m.

New Albany at Tupelo Christian, 7 p.m.

West Union at Water Valley

Wheeler at Hatley

