Sam Huffstatler and the Ingomar Falcons will take on New Site, Tremont and Vardaman this week. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette agate High school baseball schedule, April 4-9 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Apr 3, 2022 Monday, April 4Biggersville at WheelerByhalia at Holly SpringsCaledonia at ShannonHatley at HamiltonJumpertown at Hickory FlatNettleton at Tishomingo CountyNew Site at IngomarNorth Pontotoc at HoustonOkolona at TremontThrasher at MyrtleWalnut at Blue MountainWater Valley at MantachieTuesday, April 5Alcorn Central at BoonevilleAmory at HatleyAshland at H.W. ByersBiggersville at Blue MountainBruce at Potts CampEast Union at BaldwynFalkner at JumpertownGrenada at StarkvilleHickory Flat at West UnionHolly Springs at North PanolaIngomar at TremontItawamba AHS at CorinthKemper County at East WebsterKossuth at Adamsville (Tenn.)Lafayette at Cleveland CentralMyrtle at WalnutNettleton at Russellville (Ala.)New Albany at PontotocNew Site at BelmontNorth Pontotoc at HoustonOxford at TupeloPine Grove at WheelerSaltillo at New HopeSouth Pontotoc at RipleyTishomingo County at MoorevilleTupelo Christian at SmithvilleWest Lowndes at HamiltonWest Point at ColumbusWinona at VardamanThursday, April 7Caledonia at West PointCleveland Central at LafayetteEast Webster at French CampKossuth at IngomarFriday, April 8Baldwyn at East UnionBelmont at New SiteBlue Mountain at BiggersvilleBooneville at Alcorn CentralColumbus at West PointCorinth at Itawamba AHSEast Webster at Kemper CountyHamilton at West LowndesHatley at AmoryHouston at North PontotocJumpertown at FalknerLeflore County at Calhoun CityMantachie at Water ValleyMooreville at Tishomingo CountyNew Hope at SaltilloNorth Panola at Holly SpringsOkolona at HoulkaPontotoc at New AlbanyPotts Camp at BruceRipley at South PontotocShannon at CaledoniaSmithville at Tupelo ChristianStarkville at GrenadaTremont at IngomarTupelo at OxfordVardaman at Pine GroveWalnut at MyrtleWest Union at Hickory FlatWheeler at ThrasherSaturday, April 9Amory at East WebsterBaldwyn at MantachieBelmont at Tishomingo CountyBlue Mountain at Myrtle (DH)Booneville at RipleyBruce at HoustonFalkner at Alcorn Central (DH)Grenada at StarkvilleHamilton at West PointHoulka at BiggersvilleIngomar at VardamanItawamba AHS at SaltilloJumpertown at Pine GroveLafayette at Cleveland CentralNettleton at CaledoniaOxford at TupeloSenatobia at Calhoun CitySmithville at New SiteSouth Pontotoc at IndependenceThrasher at WalnutTupelo Christian at Corinth, 1 p.m.New Albany at Tupelo Christian, 7 p.m.West Union at Water ValleyWheeler at Hatley