High school baseball schedule, Feb. 13-18
By BRAD LOCKE
Daily Journal
Feb 12, 2023

Monday, Feb. 13
Byhalia at Potts Camp
Hamilton at Falkner
Houlka at Calhoun City
Lafayette vs. Southaven (at South Panola)
Pontotoc at Itawamba AHS

Tuesday, Feb. 14
Bruce at Eupora
Calhoun City at Independence
East Union at Booneville
East Webster at Kosciusko
Heritage Academy at Tupelo Christian
Hickory Flat at North Pontotoc
Kirk Academy at Oxford
Nettleton at Caledonia
New Albany at Center Hill
Ripley at Tishomingo County
Saltillo at Mooreville
Shannon at Potts Camp
Tupelo at Corinth
Vardaman at Myrtle

Monroe County Tournament
At Smithville
Hatley vs. Amory, 5 p.m.
Hamilton vs. Smithville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16
Baldwyn at Hickory Flat
Calhoun Academy at Tupelo Christian
Falkner at Myrtle
Jumpertown at Walnut
New Site at Mantachie
Pine Grove at Potts Camp
Waterloo (Ala.) at Thrasher
Wheeler at Blue Mountain

Monroe County Tournament
At Smithville
Hatley vs. Hamilton, 5 p.m.
Smithville vs. Amory, 7 pm.

Friday, Feb. 17
Baldwyn at Vardaman
Belmont at Mantachie
Booneville at Mooreville
Calhoun City at French Camp
Houston at Starkville
Itawamba AHS at Pontotoc
Louisville at East Webster
McEvans at Thrasher
New Albany at Grenada
Oxford at Baker (Ala.)
Saltillo at Tupelo
Tishomingo County at Kossuth
Tupelo Christian at Nettleton
West Point at Eupora

Saturday, Feb. 18
Booneville at Ripley
Bruce at Pontotoc
Hickory Flat at Walnut
Houlka at Myrtle
Kossuth at Belmont
Lafayette at Corinth
Lake Cormorant at New Albany
Lewisburg at East Union
Mantachie at Mooreville
Oxford at Thomasville (Ala.)
Thrasher at Vina (Ala.)
Tishomingo County at Nettleton
Tupelo Christian at South Pontotoc
Vardaman at Independence
West Point at Houston
Wheeler at Pine Grove

Alcorn Central Tournament
Tremont vs. Alcorn Central, 11 a.m.
Falkner vs. Tremont, 1:30 p.m.
Falkner vs. Alcorn Central, 4 p.m.

Monroe County Tournament
At Smithville
Hatley vs. Smithville, 1 p.m.
Hamilton vs. Amory, 3 p.m.

Tupelo Classic
Tupelo vs. Starkville Academy, noon
Saltillo vs. Starkville Academy, 2:30 p.m.