Reigning Class 1A state champ Tupelo Christian opens its season Thursday at home versus Baldwyn.

 Bob Smith

Monday, Feb. 14

Falkner at Hamilton

Houlka at Tremont

Itawamba AHS at Pontotoc

Tuesday, Feb. 15

East Union at Booneville

East Webster at Caledonia

Houston at Water Valley

Nettleton at Mantachie

New Albany at Grenada

Saltillo at Mooreville

Thrasher at Belmont

Tremont at Blue Mountain

South Panola Classic

Southaven vs. Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Lafayette vs. South Panola, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Baldwyn at Tupelo Christian

Falkner at Belmont

Nettleton at Corinth

Friday, Feb. 18

Caledonia at Nettleton

Eupora at Houston

French Camp at Calhoun City

Ingomar at Potts Camp

Kirk Academy at Tupelo Christian

Mantachie at Belmont

Mooreville at Booneville

Pontotoc at Itawamba AHS

Saltillo at Tupelo

Thrasher at Shannon

Vardaman at Myrtle

Walnut at Hickory Flat

Wheeler at Alcorn Central

Winona at West Point

Corinth Classic

Tishomingo County vs. Olive Branch, 5 p.m.

Ripley vs. Corinth, 7:30 p.m.

Tupelo Classic

Tupelo vs. Saltillo, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Baldwyn at Falkner

Booneville at Lafayette

East Union at Kossuth

Grenada at New Albany

Houston at West Point

Ingomar at Blue Mountain

Mantachie at Mooreville

Nettleton at Starkville

Red Bay (Ala.) at New Site

Thrasher at Tremont

Tupelo Christian at Pontotoc

Wheeler at Hickory Flat

Corinth Classic

Ripley vs. Tishomingo County, noon

Tupelo Classic

Tupelo vs. South Pontotoc, noon

South Pontotoc vs. Saltillo, 2:30 p.m.

