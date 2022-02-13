agate High school baseball schedule, Feb. 14-19 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 13, 2022 Feb 13, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Reigning Class 1A state champ Tupelo Christian opens its season Thursday at home versus Baldwyn. Bob Smith Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Feb. 14Falkner at HamiltonHoulka at TremontItawamba AHS at PontotocTuesday, Feb. 15East Union at BoonevilleEast Webster at CaledoniaHouston at Water ValleyNettleton at MantachieNew Albany at GrenadaSaltillo at MoorevilleThrasher at BelmontTremont at Blue MountainSouth Panola ClassicSouthaven vs. Lafayette, 5 p.m.Lafayette vs. South Panola, 7 p.m.Thursday, Feb. 17Baldwyn at Tupelo ChristianEast Union at BoonevilleFalkner at BelmontNettleton at CorinthFriday, Feb. 18Caledonia at NettletonEupora at HoustonFrench Camp at Calhoun CityIngomar at Potts CampKirk Academy at Tupelo ChristianMantachie at BelmontMooreville at BoonevillePontotoc at Itawamba AHSSaltillo at TupeloThrasher at ShannonVardaman at MyrtleWalnut at Hickory FlatWheeler at Alcorn CentralWinona at West PointCorinth ClassicTishomingo County vs. Olive Branch, 5 p.m.Ripley vs. Corinth, 7:30 p.m.Tupelo ClassicTupelo vs. Saltillo, 6 p.m.Saturday, Feb. 19Baldwyn at FalknerBooneville at LafayetteEast Union at KossuthGrenada at New AlbanyHouston at West PointIngomar at Blue MountainMantachie at MoorevilleNettleton at StarkvilleRed Bay (Ala.) at New SiteThrasher at TremontTupelo Christian at PontotocWheeler at Hickory FlatCorinth ClassicRipley vs. Tishomingo County, noonTupelo ClassicTupelo vs. South Pontotoc, noonSouth Pontotoc vs. Saltillo, 2:30 p.m. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters