High school baseball schedule, Feb. 21-26
Brad Locke
Senior sports reporter
Feb 20, 2022

Monday, Feb. 21French Camp at Calhoun CityHickory Flat at MyrtleWheeler at Alcorn CentralTuesday, Feb. 22Alcorn Central at Pine GroveAshland at WalnutBelmont at Red Bay (Ala.)Biggersville at Hickory FlatBooneville at Tishomingo CountyCalhoun City at French CampEast Webster at New HopeHouston at BruceMooreville at StarkvilleNettleton at PontotocNew Albany at CorinthRipley at OxfordSaltillo at AmorySenatobia at Potts CampShannon at ThrasherSmithville at FalknerSouth Pontotoc at LafayetteTremont at HoulkaTupelo at South PanolaTupelo Christian at Starkville AcademyVardaman at BaldwynWest Point at HamiltonWheeler at Blue MountainThursday, Feb. 24Calhoun City at HoulkaJumpertown at Alcorn CentralMantachie at HatleyOxford at Northwest RankinPotts Camp at Olive BranchVardaman at ColumbusFriday, Feb. 25Belmont at AmoryBlue Mountain at TremontEast Union at CorinthHeritage Academy at Tupelo ChristianHoulka at ShannonHouston at MoorevilleIndependence at South PontotocItawamba AHS at TupeloJumpertown at IngomarKossuth at Tishomingo CountyLafayette at South PanolaMantachie at WalnutNettleton at New AlbanyNew Hope at East WebsterNew Site at WheelerPine Grove at West UnionPontotoc at BrucePotts Camp at BoonevilleSaltillo at North PontotocSmithville at ThrasherStarkville at West LauderdaleThrasher at BaldwynWest Point at CaledoniaSaturday, Feb. 26Alcorn Central at Starkville AcademyAmory at CaledoniaBooneville at SenatobiaChoctaw County at West PointEast Union at RipleyEupora at VardamanFalkner at Pine GroveHamilton at Sulligent (Ala.)Hickory Flat at Falkner, 2 p.m.Hickory Flat at Pine Grove, 4 p.m.Hillcrest at OxfordHouston at New HopeKossuth at SouthavenMooreville at Saltillo, 6 p.m.Nettleton at Mooreville, 2 p.m.New Albany at Center HillNew Site at Blue MountainNorth Pontotoc at West UnionOxford at BrandonPontotoc at TupeloPotts Camp at IngomarSaltillo at Itawamba AHS, 2 p.m.Smithville at HoulkaSouth Pontotoc at BruceStarkville at DeSoto CentralThrasher at BaldwynTishomingo County at Horn LakeWalnut at WheelerWater Valley at Lafayette