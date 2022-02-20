Drake Douglas (copy)

Drake Douglas and the Saltillo Tigers have games against Amory, North Pontotoc, Mooreville and Itawamba AHS this week.

Monday, Feb. 21

French Camp at Calhoun City

Hickory Flat at Myrtle

Wheeler at Alcorn Central

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Alcorn Central at Pine Grove

Ashland at Walnut

Belmont at Red Bay (Ala.)

Biggersville at Hickory Flat

Booneville at Tishomingo County

Calhoun City at French Camp

East Webster at New Hope

Houston at Bruce

Mooreville at Starkville

Nettleton at Pontotoc

New Albany at Corinth

Ripley at Oxford

Saltillo at Amory

Senatobia at Potts Camp

Shannon at Thrasher

Smithville at Falkner

South Pontotoc at Lafayette

Tremont at Houlka

Tupelo at South Panola

Tupelo Christian at Starkville Academy

Vardaman at Baldwyn

West Point at Hamilton

Wheeler at Blue Mountain

Thursday, Feb. 24

Calhoun City at Houlka

Jumpertown at Alcorn Central

Mantachie at Hatley

Oxford at Northwest Rankin

Potts Camp at Olive Branch

Vardaman at Columbus

Friday, Feb. 25

Belmont at Amory

Blue Mountain at Tremont

East Union at Corinth

Heritage Academy at Tupelo Christian

Houlka at Shannon

Houston at Mooreville

Independence at South Pontotoc

Itawamba AHS at Tupelo

Jumpertown at Ingomar

Kossuth at Tishomingo County

Lafayette at South Panola

Mantachie at Walnut

Nettleton at New Albany

New Hope at East Webster

New Site at Wheeler

Pine Grove at West Union

Pontotoc at Bruce

Potts Camp at Booneville

Saltillo at North Pontotoc

Smithville at Thrasher

Starkville at West Lauderdale

Thrasher at Baldwyn

West Point at Caledonia

Saturday, Feb. 26

Alcorn Central at Starkville Academy

Amory at Caledonia

Booneville at Senatobia

Choctaw County at West Point

East Union at Ripley

Eupora at Vardaman

Falkner at Pine Grove

Hamilton at Sulligent (Ala.)

Hickory Flat at Falkner, 2 p.m.

Hickory Flat at Pine Grove, 4 p.m.

Hillcrest at Oxford

Houston at New Hope

Kossuth at Southaven

Mooreville at Saltillo, 6 p.m.

Nettleton at Mooreville, 2 p.m.

New Albany at Center Hill

New Site at Blue Mountain

North Pontotoc at West Union

Oxford at Brandon

Pontotoc at Tupelo

Potts Camp at Ingomar

Saltillo at Itawamba AHS, 2 p.m.

Smithville at Houlka

South Pontotoc at Bruce

Starkville at DeSoto Central

Thrasher at Baldwyn

Tishomingo County at Horn Lake

Walnut at Wheeler

Water Valley at Lafayette

