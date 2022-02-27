agate High school baseball schedule, Feb. 28-March 5 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 27, 2022 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mason Morris and the Tupelo Golden Wave will face Mooreville, Jackson Prep and Starkville Academy this week. THOMAS WELLS | BUY at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Feb. 28Alcorn Central at WalnutHatley at Itawamba AHSJumpertown at Potts CampWest Point at EuporaAmory TournamentStarkville vs. South Pontotoc, 5:30 p.m.Ripley vs. Amory, 7:30 p.m.Tuesday, March 1Alcorn Central at Tishomingo CountyAshland at Blue MountainBaldwyn at WalnutBelmont at Pine GroveBiggersville at MyrtleBooneville at SaltilloBruce at North PontotocCorinth at Center HillFalkner at HatleyHamilton at Calhoun CityHickory Flat at IndependenceIngomar at HoulkaLafayette at OxfordNew Site at East UnionPotts Camp at SouthavenShannon at TremontSmithville at MantachieSulligent (Ala.) at Itawamba AHSThrasher at WheelerTupelo Christian at New AlbanyVardaman at North PanolaWest Point at East WebsterAmory TournamentHouston vs. Nettleton, 3:30 p.m.Pontotoc vs. Kossuth, 5:30 p.m.Tupelo vs. Mooreville, 7:30 p.m.Thursday, March 3East Webster at StarkvilleIngomar at Hickory FlatOlive Branch at Potts CampPine Grove at West UnionSouth Pontotoc at AmoryTremont at JumpertownWinston Academy at Calhoun CityAmory TournamentSulligent (Ala.) vs. Pontotoc, 3:30 p.m.Sulligent (Ala.) vs. Ripley, 5:30 p.m.South Pontotoc vs. Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.Friday, March 4Ashland at Blue MountainBruce at MyrtleEast Union at New SiteFalkner at Baldwyn, 1 p.m.Hatley at Falkner, 7 p.m.Heritage Academy at Tupelo ChristianHoulka at South PontotocIngomar at JumpertownMooreville at BoonevilleNorth Pontotoc at SaltilloOxford at LafayettePine Grove at BelmontThrasher at SmithvilleTupelo at Jackson PrepVardaman at ShannonWalnut at BaldwynWater Valley at HoustonWest Point at Nanih WaiyaWest Union at ByhaliaWheeler at MantachieAmory TournamentNettleton vs. Pontotoc, 5:30 p.m.Amory vs. Starkville, 7:30 p.m.Saturday, March 5Belmont at West Morgan (Ala.), 1 p.m.Belmont at Phil Campbell (Ala.), 3 p.m.Biggersville at New SiteBlue Mountain at IngomarBruce at South PontotocEast Webster at West PointHouston at EuporaLafayette at OxfordMantachie at SmithvilleNew Albany at Calhoun CityPine Grove at Hickory FlatSaltillo at RipleyStarkville at Center HillTishomingo County at Horn LakeTupelo vs. Starkville Academy (at Jackson Prep)Tupelo Christian at NettletonWater Valley at West UnionAmory TournamentMooreville vs. East Union, 10 a.m.Booneville vs. Hamilton, noonNorth Pontotoc vs. Caledonia, 2 p.m.Itawamba AHS vs. Amory, 6 p.m. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Baseball Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters