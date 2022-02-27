djr-2021-05-08-sport-ths-morris-twp2

Mason Morris and the Tupelo Golden Wave will face Mooreville, Jackson Prep and Starkville Academy this week.

Monday, Feb. 28

Alcorn Central at Walnut

Hatley at Itawamba AHS

Jumpertown at Potts Camp

West Point at Eupora

Amory Tournament

Starkville vs. South Pontotoc, 5:30 p.m.

Ripley vs. Amory, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1

Alcorn Central at Tishomingo County

Ashland at Blue Mountain

Baldwyn at Walnut

Belmont at Pine Grove

Biggersville at Myrtle

Booneville at Saltillo

Bruce at North Pontotoc

Corinth at Center Hill

Falkner at Hatley

Hamilton at Calhoun City

Hickory Flat at Independence

Ingomar at Houlka

Lafayette at Oxford

New Site at East Union

Potts Camp at Southaven

Shannon at Tremont

Smithville at Mantachie

Sulligent (Ala.) at Itawamba AHS

Thrasher at Wheeler

Tupelo Christian at New Albany

Vardaman at North Panola

West Point at East Webster

Amory Tournament

Houston vs. Nettleton, 3:30 p.m.

Pontotoc vs. Kossuth, 5:30 p.m.

Tupelo vs. Mooreville, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 3

East Webster at Starkville

Ingomar at Hickory Flat

Olive Branch at Potts Camp

Pine Grove at West Union

South Pontotoc at Amory

Tremont at Jumpertown

Winston Academy at Calhoun City

Amory Tournament

Sulligent (Ala.) vs. Pontotoc, 3:30 p.m.

Sulligent (Ala.) vs. Ripley, 5:30 p.m.

South Pontotoc vs. Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Ashland at Blue Mountain

Bruce at Myrtle

East Union at New Site

Falkner at Baldwyn, 1 p.m.

Hatley at Falkner, 7 p.m.

Heritage Academy at Tupelo Christian

Houlka at South Pontotoc

Ingomar at Jumpertown

Mooreville at Booneville

North Pontotoc at Saltillo

Oxford at Lafayette

Pine Grove at Belmont

Thrasher at Smithville

Tupelo at Jackson Prep

Vardaman at Shannon

Walnut at Baldwyn

Water Valley at Houston

West Point at Nanih Waiya

West Union at Byhalia

Wheeler at Mantachie

Amory Tournament

Nettleton vs. Pontotoc, 5:30 p.m.

Amory vs. Starkville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Belmont at West Morgan (Ala.), 1 p.m.

Belmont at Phil Campbell (Ala.), 3 p.m.

Biggersville at New Site

Blue Mountain at Ingomar

Bruce at South Pontotoc

East Webster at West Point

Houston at Eupora

Lafayette at Oxford

Mantachie at Smithville

New Albany at Calhoun City

Pine Grove at Hickory Flat

Saltillo at Ripley

Starkville at Center Hill

Tishomingo County at Horn Lake

Tupelo vs. Starkville Academy (at Jackson Prep)

Tupelo Christian at Nettleton

Water Valley at West Union

Amory Tournament

Mooreville vs. East Union, 10 a.m.

Booneville vs. Hamilton, noon

North Pontotoc vs. Caledonia, 2 p.m.

Itawamba AHS vs. Amory, 6 p.m.

