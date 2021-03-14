Monday, March 15

Baldwyn at Pine Grove

Biggersville at Hickory Flat

Falkner at Myrtle

Hatley at Aberdeen

Itawamba AHS at Belmont

New Albany at Senatobia

New Hope at Starkville

Thrasher at Potts Camp

West Union at Wheeler

Tuesday, March 16

Alcorn Central at Nettleton

Arlington (Tenn.) at Lafayette

Barlett (Tenn.) at Lafayette

Blue Mountain at Thrasher

Booneville at Belmont

Corinth at Tishomingo County

East Union at Potts Camp

Falkner at Biggersville

Hamilton at Houlka

Hatley at Noxubee County

Jumpertown at Pine Grove

Kossuth at Amory

Mooreville at Houston

North Pontotoc at Ripley

Noxubee County at Hatley

Oxford at Saltillo

Shannon at Vardaman

Smithville at Ingomar

Strayhorn at New Site

Tupelo Christian at Tremont

Tupelo at Pontotoc

Walnut at Mantachie

Wheeler at Baldwyn

Thursday, March 18

East Union at Pontotoc

Houston at Nanih Waiya

Lafayette at Booneville

Thrasher at Myrtle

Walnut at Blue Mountain

West Union at Bruce

Friday, March 19

Baldwyn at Wheeler

Belmont at Booneville

Biggersville at Falkner

Houlka at Hamilton

Ingomar at Smithville

Mantachie at Walnut

Mooreville at Hatley

Nettleton at Alcorn Central

New Albany at Houston

New Site at Strayhorn

Okolona at Vardaman

Pine Grove at Jumpertown

Potts Camp at East Union

Ripley at North Pontotoc

Saltillo at Itawamba AHS

Thrasher at Blue Mountain

Tishomingo County at Corinth

Tremont at Tupelo Christian

West Lauderdale at East Webster

Saturday, March 20

Alcorn Central at Tishomingo County

Ashland at Walnut

Belmont at Tishomingo County

Booneville at South Pontotoc

Bruce at Potts Camp

Corinth at Amory

East Union at Pine Grove

Grenada at New Albany

Hickory Flat at Falkner

Houlka at Wheeler

Houston at Oxford

Ingomar at West Union

Itawamba AHS at Mantachie

Kossuth at Walnut

Mooreville at Belmont

Myrtle at Baldwyn

Nettleton at Tupelo Christian

New Site at Jumpertown

North Pontotoc at West Union

Saltillo at Ripley

Strayhorn at Alcorn Central

Strayhorn at Belmont

Tupelo Christian at Pontotoc

Tupelo at Itawamba AHS

West Point at East Webster

dillon.barnes@djournal.com

