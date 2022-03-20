agate High school baseball schedule, March 21-26 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Mar 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, March 21Alcorn Central at Water ValleyAshland at HoulkaEast Webster at Choctaw CountyHatley at MantachieLafayette at Lake CormorantNew Albany at Center HillNorth Pontotoc at RipleyPotts Camp at JumpertownRosa Fort at Holly SpringsTremont at ShannonTupelo Christian at MoorevilleTuesday, March 22Aberdeen at NettletonBelmont at East UnionBiggersville at JumpertownBlue Mountain at TremontBruce at Leflore CountyCaledonia at CorinthCharleston at Potts CampColumbus at SaltilloEast Webster at Choctaw CountyFalkner at ThrasherHickory Flat at BaldwynIngomar at SmithvilleItawamba AHS at Tishomingo CountyJ.Z. George at Calhoun CityKossuth at BoonevilleMooreville at ShannonMyrtle at New SiteNew Hope at West PointNoxubee Ccounty at HatleyOkolona at HamiltonOxford at GrenadaPine Grove at WalnutSouth Pontotoc at New AlbanyStarkville at TupeloVardaman at West LowndesWheeler at Tupelo ChristianThursday, March 24Ashland at IngomarCalhoun City at Hickory FlatH.W. Byers at West UnionJumpertown at BiggersvilleLake Cormorant at LafayetteNanih Waiya at West PointNettleton at PontotocSaltillo at Itawamba AHSTremont at Alcorn CentralTupelo Christian at WheelerFriday, March 25Calhoun City at J.Z. GeorgeChoctaw County at East WebsterCorinth at CaledoniaEast Union at BelmontGrenada at OxfordHouston at PontotocLeflore County at BruceMantachie at BaldwynNew Albany at South PontotocNew Site at MyrtleRipley at North PontotocSaltillo at ColumbusShannon at MoorevilleSmithville at IngomarThrasher at FalknerTishomingo County at Itawamba AHSTupelo at StarkvilleWalnut at Pine GroveWater Valley at Alcorn CentralWest Lowndes at VardamanWest Point at New HopeSaturday, March 26Ashland at JumpertownBaldwyn at ThrasherBlue Mountain at New SiteBruce at North PontotocDeshler (Ala.) at CorinthFalkner at SmithvilleHamilton at Sulligent (Ala.)Hickory Flat at BiggersvilleIndpendence at VardamanLafayette at Lake CormorantMarshall Academy at MyrtleMooreville at MantachieNew Hope at AmoryOlive Branch at New AlbanyOxford at GrenadaPine Grove at BoonevillePontotoc at Tupelo ChristianPotts Camp at BiggersvilleRipley at SaltilloSouth Pontotoc at EuporaStarkville at TupeloTishomingo County at BelmontTremont at New SiteWest Morgan (Ala.) at NettletonWest Point at CaledoniaWest Union at IngomarWest Union at North Pontotoc brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Baseball Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters