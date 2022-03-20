Monday, March 21

Alcorn Central at Water Valley

Ashland at Houlka

East Webster at Choctaw County

Hatley at Mantachie

Lafayette at Lake Cormorant

New Albany at Center Hill

North Pontotoc at Ripley

Potts Camp at Jumpertown

Rosa Fort at Holly Springs

Tremont at Shannon

Tupelo Christian at Mooreville

Tuesday, March 22

Aberdeen at Nettleton

Belmont at East Union

Biggersville at Jumpertown

Blue Mountain at Tremont

Bruce at Leflore County

Caledonia at Corinth

Charleston at Potts Camp

Columbus at Saltillo

East Webster at Choctaw County

Falkner at Thrasher

Hickory Flat at Baldwyn

Ingomar at Smithville

Itawamba AHS at Tishomingo County

J.Z. George at Calhoun City

Kossuth at Booneville

Mooreville at Shannon

Myrtle at New Site

New Hope at West Point

Noxubee Ccounty at Hatley

Okolona at Hamilton

Oxford at Grenada

Pine Grove at Walnut

South Pontotoc at New Albany

Starkville at Tupelo

Vardaman at West Lowndes

Wheeler at Tupelo Christian

Thursday, March 24

Ashland at Ingomar

Calhoun City at Hickory Flat

H.W. Byers at West Union

Jumpertown at Biggersville

Lake Cormorant at Lafayette

Nanih Waiya at West Point

Nettleton at Pontotoc

Saltillo at Itawamba AHS

Tremont at Alcorn Central

Tupelo Christian at Wheeler

Friday, March 25

Calhoun City at J.Z. George

Choctaw County at East Webster

Corinth at Caledonia

East Union at Belmont

Grenada at Oxford

Houston at Pontotoc

Leflore County at Bruce

Mantachie at Baldwyn

New Albany at South Pontotoc

New Site at Myrtle

Ripley at North Pontotoc

Saltillo at Columbus

Shannon at Mooreville

Smithville at Ingomar

Thrasher at Falkner

Tishomingo County at Itawamba AHS

Tupelo at Starkville

Walnut at Pine Grove

Water Valley at Alcorn Central

West Lowndes at Vardaman

West Point at New Hope

Saturday, March 26

Ashland at Jumpertown

Baldwyn at Thrasher

Blue Mountain at New Site

Bruce at North Pontotoc

Deshler (Ala.) at Corinth

Falkner at Smithville

Hamilton at Sulligent (Ala.)

Hickory Flat at Biggersville

Indpendence at Vardaman

Lafayette at Lake Cormorant

Marshall Academy at Myrtle

Mooreville at Mantachie

New Hope at Amory

Olive Branch at New Albany

Oxford at Grenada

Pine Grove at Booneville

Pontotoc at Tupelo Christian

Potts Camp at Biggersville

Ripley at Saltillo

South Pontotoc at Eupora

Starkville at Tupelo

Tishomingo County at Belmont

Tremont at New Site

West Morgan (Ala.) at Nettleton

West Point at Caledonia

West Union at Ingomar

West Union at North Pontotoc

