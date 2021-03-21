Monday, March 22

Ashland at Hickory Flat

Eupora at Calhoun City

Lafayette at South Panola

Myrtle at Walnut

West Union at Wheeler

Tuesday, March 23

Amory at Nettleton

Baldwyn at Smithville

Belmont at Kossuth

Booneville at Alcorn Central

Bruce at East Webster

Caledonia at Mooreville

Calhoun City at J.Z. George

Center Hill at Oxford

East Union at Strayhorn

Falkner at Blue Mountain

Hamilton at Okolona

Hatley at Tishomingo County

Ingomar at Tremont

Itawamba AHS at South Pontotoc

Jumpertown at Thrasher

Lewisburg at Lafayette

Nanih Waiya at Houston

New Albany at Ripley

New Site at Mantachie

North Pontotoc at Corinth

Pine Grove at Biggersville

Pontotoc at Shannon

Tupelo Christian at Wheeler

Tupelo at Starkville

Walnut at Potts Camp

West Lowndes at Vardaman

Thursday, March 25

Biggersville at Pine Grove

French Camp at Vardaman

H.W. Byers at West Union (DH)

Jumpertown at Potts Camp

Friday, March 26

Alcorn Central at Booneville

Blue Mountain at Falkner

Corinth at North Pontotoc

East Webster at Bruce

Germantown at Houston

J.Z. George at Calhoun City

Kossuth at Belmont

Mantachie at New Site

Mooreville at Caledonia

Myrtle at Hickory Flat

Nettleton at Amory

Okolona at Hamilton

Potts Camp at Walnut

Ripley at New Albany

Saltillo at Eupora

Scotts Hill (Tenn.) at Oxford

Shannon at Pontotoc

Smithville at Baldwyn

South Pontotoc at Itawamba AHS

Strayhorn at East Union

Thrasher at Jumpertown

Tishomingo County at Hatley

Tremont at Ingomar

Tupelo vs. Scotts Hill (Tenn.) (at Oxford)

Vardaman at West Lowndes

Wheeler at Tupelo Christian

Saturday, March 27

Blue Mountain at Tremont

Bruce at Ingomar

Corinth at TCPS

East Union at Tupelo

East Webster at New Hope

Falkner at Walnut

Grenada at Oxford

Hickory Flat at Biggersville

McNairy Central (TN) at Alcorn Central

Mooreville at Mantachie

New Albany at Kossuth

New Site at Wheeler

Pine Grove at Myrtle

Pontotoc at Alcorn Central

Potts Camp at West Union

Ripley at Tupelo

Saltillo at Tishomingo County

Smithville at Houlka

South Pontotoc at North Pontotoc

Water Valley at Lafayette

