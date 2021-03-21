Monday, March 22
Ashland at Hickory Flat
Eupora at Calhoun City
Lafayette at South Panola
Myrtle at Walnut
West Union at Wheeler
Tuesday, March 23
Amory at Nettleton
Baldwyn at Smithville
Belmont at Kossuth
Booneville at Alcorn Central
Bruce at East Webster
Caledonia at Mooreville
Calhoun City at J.Z. George
Center Hill at Oxford
East Union at Strayhorn
Falkner at Blue Mountain
Hamilton at Okolona
Hatley at Tishomingo County
Ingomar at Tremont
Itawamba AHS at South Pontotoc
Jumpertown at Thrasher
Lewisburg at Lafayette
Nanih Waiya at Houston
New Albany at Ripley
New Site at Mantachie
North Pontotoc at Corinth
Pine Grove at Biggersville
Pontotoc at Shannon
Tupelo Christian at Wheeler
Tupelo at Starkville
Walnut at Potts Camp
West Lowndes at Vardaman
Thursday, March 25
Biggersville at Pine Grove
French Camp at Vardaman
H.W. Byers at West Union (DH)
Jumpertown at Potts Camp
Friday, March 26
Alcorn Central at Booneville
Blue Mountain at Falkner
Corinth at North Pontotoc
East Webster at Bruce
Germantown at Houston
J.Z. George at Calhoun City
Kossuth at Belmont
Mantachie at New Site
Mooreville at Caledonia
Myrtle at Hickory Flat
Nettleton at Amory
Okolona at Hamilton
Potts Camp at Walnut
Ripley at New Albany
Saltillo at Eupora
Scotts Hill (Tenn.) at Oxford
Shannon at Pontotoc
Smithville at Baldwyn
South Pontotoc at Itawamba AHS
Strayhorn at East Union
Thrasher at Jumpertown
Tishomingo County at Hatley
Tremont at Ingomar
Tupelo vs. Scotts Hill (Tenn.) (at Oxford)
Vardaman at West Lowndes
Wheeler at Tupelo Christian
Saturday, March 27
Blue Mountain at Tremont
Bruce at Ingomar
Corinth at TCPS
East Union at Tupelo
East Webster at New Hope
Falkner at Walnut
Grenada at Oxford
Hickory Flat at Biggersville
McNairy Central (TN) at Alcorn Central
Mooreville at Mantachie
New Albany at Kossuth
New Site at Wheeler
Pine Grove at Myrtle
Pontotoc at Alcorn Central
Potts Camp at West Union
Ripley at Tupelo
Saltillo at Tishomingo County
Smithville at Houlka
South Pontotoc at North Pontotoc
Water Valley at Lafayette