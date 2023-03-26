agate High school baseball schedule, March 27-April 1 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Mar 26, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Cody Bost's Ingomar team has four games this week, including two against division foe Wheeler. DENNIS CLAYTON | New Albany Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, March 27Alcorn Central at FalknerCaledonia at East WebsterH.W. Byers at West Union (DH)New Site at Hickory FlatPontotoc at Tupelo ChristianPotts Camp at JumpertownTuesday, March 28Biggersville at JumpertownBlue Mountain at ThrasherBooneville at Water ValleyCaledonia at Itawamba AHSCalhoun City at BruceEast Union at BelmontGrenada at TupeloHatley at NettletonHouston at New AlbanyIngomar at WheelerJ.Z. George at Potts CampKossuth at MantachieLafayette at Greenville (DH)Mooreville at CorinthMyrtle at BaldwynNorth Pontotoc at South PontotocNoxubee County at Amory (DH)Okolona at HamiltonOxford at StarkvillePontotoc at RipleySaltillo at West PointTishomingo County at ShannonTremont at SmithvilleVardaman at HoulkaWalnut at Pine GroveThursday, March 30Blue Mountain at New SiteEast Webster at Neshoba CentralGreenville at LafayettePine Grove at WalnutPotts Camp at West UnionThrasher at IngomarFriday, March 31Baldwyn at MyrtleBelmont at East UnionBlue Mountain at ThrasherBruce at Calhoun CityCorinth at MoorevilleHoulka at VardamanItawamba AHS at CaledoniaJumpertown at BiggersvilleMantachie at KossuthNettleton at HatleyNew Albany at HoustonRipley at PontotocShannon at Tishomingo CountySmithville at TremontSouth Pontotoc at North PontotocStarkville at OxfordTupelo at GrenadaTupelo Christian at Marshall AcademyWater Valley at BoonevilleWest Point at SaltilloWheeler at IngomarSaturday, April 1Belmont at CaledoniaBiggersville at Tishomingo CountyBruce at VardamanCalhoun City at North PanolaEast Union at CorinthEast Webster at LouisvilleFalkner at TremontGrenada at TupeloHeritage Academy at NettletonHoulka at WalnutHouston at New HopeJumpertown at Pine GroveLafayette at RipleyMantachie at IngomarMooreville at BoonevilleMyrtle at SmithvilleNew Albany at Itawamba AHSOxford at StarkvilleSaltillo at AmorySouth Pontotoc at Tupelo ChristianWest Union at North PontotocWheeler at HamiltonAlcorn Central Round RobinMcNairy Central vs. Alcorn Central, 11 a.m.Pontotoc vs. McNairy Central, 1:30 p.m.Pontotoc vs. Alcorn Central, 4 p.m. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Baseball Schedule Ancient History Sociology Hydrography Botany Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you