Brice Deaton (copy)

Brice Deaton's Pontotoc squad has two division games against Ripley this week.

 Pontotoc Progress

Monday, March 28

Ashland at Hickory Flat (DH)

Biggersville at Belmont

Falkner at Potts Camp

Ingomar at Thrasher

Jumpertown at Walnut

New Albany at West Union

Saltillo at Mooreville

Tuesday, March 29

Alcorn Central at McNairy Central (Tenn.)

Baldwyn at Myrtle

Biggersville at Thrasher

Bruce at Calhoun City

Corinth at Mooreville

East Union at Pine Grove

East Webster at Hamilton

Holly Springs at Independence

Houlka at Vardaman

Itawamba AHS at Caledonia

Jumpertown at Blue Mountain

J.Z. George at Potts Camp

Kossuth at Mantachie

Lafayette at Greenville

Nettleton at Hatley

New Albany at Houston

New Site at Walnut

Ripley at Pontotoc

Shannon at Tishomingo County

Smithville at Tremont

South Pontotoc at North Pontotoc

Starkville at Oxford

Tupelo at Grenada

Water Valley at Booneville

West Point at Saltillo

Wheeler at Ingomar

Thursday, March 31

Belmont at Alcorn Central

Caledonia at Itawamba AHS

Hickory Flat at Potts Camp

Houlka at Jumpertown

Mooreville at Corinth

Neshoba Central at East Webster

Walnut at New Site

Friday, April 1

Blue Mountain at Jumpertown

Booneville at Water Valley

Calhoun City at Bruce

East Webster at New Hope

Falkner at West Union

Greenville at Lafayette (DH)

Grenada at Tupelo

Hatley at Nettleton

Hickory Flat at H.W. Byers (DH)

Houston at New Albany

Independence at Holly Springs

Ingomar at Wheeler

Mantachie at Kossuth

Myrtle at Baldwyn

North Pontotoc at South Pontotoc

Okolona at Hamilton (DH)

Oxford at Starkville

Pine Grove at East Union

Pontotoc at Ripley

Potts Camp at J.Z. George

Saltillo at West Point

Thrasher at Biggersville

Tishomingo County at Shannon

Tremont at Smithville

Vardaman at Houlka

Saturday, April 2

Alcorn Central at Pontotoc

Amory at Saltillo

Ashland at Thrasher

Baldwyn at Jumpertown

Booneville at East Union

Corinth at New Albany

Eupora at West Point

Falkner at Ingomar (DH)

Hamilton at Smithville

Houlka at Myrtle (DH)

Lafayette at Ripley

Mantachie at Pine Grove, noon

Mooreville at Houston

Nettleton at Tupelo Christian

Pelahatchie at East Webster

Pine Grove at West Union, 5 p.m.

Starkville at Oxford

Tishomingo County at Independence

Tupelo at Grenada

Vardaman at Bruce

Vina (Ala.) at Tremont

Walnut at West Union, 1 p.m.

Walnut at Biggersville, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Baldwyn

Winston Academy at Hatley

Sulligent (Ala.) Tournament

Itawamba AHS vs. Sulligent (Ala.), 11 a.m.

Itawamba AHS vs. Belmont, 1:30 p.m.

Belmont vs. Sulligent (Ala.), 4 p.m.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus