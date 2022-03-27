agate High school baseball schedule, March 28-April 2 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Mar 27, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brice Deaton's Pontotoc squad has two division games against Ripley this week. Pontotoc Progress Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, March 28Ashland at Hickory Flat (DH)Biggersville at BelmontFalkner at Potts CampIngomar at ThrasherJumpertown at WalnutNew Albany at West UnionSaltillo at MoorevilleTuesday, March 29Alcorn Central at McNairy Central (Tenn.)Baldwyn at MyrtleBiggersville at ThrasherBruce at Calhoun CityCorinth at MoorevilleEast Union at Pine GroveEast Webster at HamiltonHolly Springs at IndependenceHoulka at VardamanItawamba AHS at CaledoniaJumpertown at Blue MountainJ.Z. George at Potts CampKossuth at MantachieLafayette at GreenvilleNettleton at HatleyNew Albany at HoustonNew Site at WalnutRipley at PontotocShannon at Tishomingo CountySmithville at TremontSouth Pontotoc at North PontotocStarkville at OxfordTupelo at GrenadaWater Valley at BoonevilleWest Point at SaltilloWheeler at IngomarThursday, March 31Belmont at Alcorn CentralCaledonia at Itawamba AHSHickory Flat at Potts CampHoulka at JumpertownMooreville at CorinthNeshoba Central at East WebsterWalnut at New SiteFriday, April 1Blue Mountain at JumpertownBooneville at Water ValleyCalhoun City at BruceEast Webster at New HopeFalkner at West UnionGreenville at Lafayette (DH)Grenada at TupeloHatley at NettletonHickory Flat at H.W. Byers (DH)Houston at New AlbanyIndependence at Holly SpringsIngomar at WheelerMantachie at KossuthMyrtle at BaldwynNorth Pontotoc at South PontotocOkolona at Hamilton (DH)Oxford at StarkvillePine Grove at East UnionPontotoc at RipleyPotts Camp at J.Z. GeorgeSaltillo at West PointThrasher at BiggersvilleTishomingo County at ShannonTremont at SmithvilleVardaman at HoulkaSaturday, April 2Alcorn Central at PontotocAmory at SaltilloAshland at ThrasherBaldwyn at JumpertownBooneville at East UnionCorinth at New AlbanyEupora at West PointFalkner at Ingomar (DH)Hamilton at SmithvilleHoulka at Myrtle (DH)Lafayette at RipleyMantachie at Pine Grove, noonMooreville at HoustonNettleton at Tupelo ChristianPelahatchie at East WebsterPine Grove at West Union, 5 p.m.Starkville at OxfordTishomingo County at IndependenceTupelo at GrenadaVardaman at BruceVina (Ala.) at TremontWalnut at West Union, 1 p.m.Walnut at Biggersville, 7 p.m.Wheeler at BaldwynWinston Academy at HatleySulligent (Ala.) TournamentItawamba AHS vs. Sulligent (Ala.), 11 a.m.Itawamba AHS vs. Belmont, 1:30 p.m.Belmont vs. Sulligent (Ala.), 4 p.m. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Baseball Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters