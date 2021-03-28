Monday, March 29

Baldwyn at Walnut

Belmont at Itawamba AHS

Bruce at West Union

Germantown at Starkville

Lafayette at Lake Cormorant

Tuesday, March 30

Aberdeen at Choctaw Central (DH)

Belmont at Amory

Biggersville at Blue Mountain

Bruce at Calhoun City

Caledonia at Pontotoc

Corinth at New Albany

East Union at New Site

Eupora at East Webster

Grenada at West Point

Hickory Flat at Myrtle

Horn Lake at Oxford

Houston at Hatley

Ingomar at Wheeler

Itawamba AHS at Shannon

Jumpertown at Falkner

Kossuth at Alcorn Central

Lake Cormorant at Lafayette

Nettleton at Booneville

North Pontotoc at Tishomingo County

Okolona at West Lowndes (DH)

Olive Branch at Tupelo

Pine Grove at Thrasher

Potts Camp at Mantachie

Saltillo at Center Hill

South Pontotoc at Mooreville

Tremont at Smithville

Tupelo Christian at Baldwyn

Vardaman at Houlka

Walnut at Strayhorn

Thursday, April 1

Aberdeen at Noxubee County (DH)

Alcorn Central at Kossuth

Amory at Belmont

Baldwyn at Tupelo Christian

Blue Mountain at Biggersville

Calhoun City at Bruce

Center Hill at Saltillo

East Webster at Eupora

Falkner at Jumpertown

Hatley at Houston

Lafayette at Lake Cormorant

Mantachie at Potts Camp

Mooreville at South Pontotoc

New Albany at Corinth

New Site at East Union

Oxford at Horn Lake

Pontotoc at Caledonia

Shannon at Itawamba AHS

Smithville at Tremont

Starkville at Germantown

Strayhorn at Walnut

Thrasher at Pine Grove

Tishomingo County at North Pontotoc

Tupelo at Olive Branch

West Point at Grenada

West Union at Water Valley

Wheeler at Ingomar

Friday, April 2

Germantown at Starkville

Horn Lake at Oxford

Houlka at Vardaman

Pine Grove at Hamilton

Potts Camp at Falkner

Saturday, April 3

Alcorn Central at Russellville (Ala.)

Alcorn Central vs. Arab (Ala.) (at Russellville)

Amory at Itawamba AHS

Ashland at Baldwyn

Belmont at Mantachie

Corinth at Myrtle

Hamilton at Baldwyn

Houston at Mooreville

Independence at Tishomingo County

Kossuth at Ripley

Olive Branch at Tupelo

Pontotoc at Nettleton

Saltillo at Center Hill

Vardaman at Bruce

Winston Academy at Hatley

dillon.barnes@djournal.com

