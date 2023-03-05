agate High school baseball schedule, March 6-11 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Mar 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Dylan Rowsey and Biggersville have three games scheduled this week. Chris Todd Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, March 6Biggersville at Hickory FlatIndependence at Potts CampTupelo Christian at Calhoun AcademyTuesday, March 7Aberdeen at Nettleton (DH)Alcorn Central at MantachieBiggersville at Itawamba AHSBlue Mountain at FalknerBooneville at BaldwynCorinth at AmoryDeSoto Central at TupeloEast Union at New SiteEast Webster at Nanih WaiyaHamilton at HoulkaHickory Flat at IngomarJ.Z. George at BruceKossuth at Water ValleyMooreville at SaltilloMyrtle at Pine GroveNew Albany at RipleyNew Hope at StarkvilleNoxubee County at Hatley (DH)Pontotoc at North PontotocSenatobia at LafayetteSouth Pontotoc at HoustonThrasher at JumpertownTupelo Christian at TremontVardaman at OkolonaWalnut at BelmontWest Point at CaledoniaWest Union at Potts CampWheeler at SmithvilleThursday, March 9Amory at East UnionCalhoun City at West UnionCorinth at ShannonHoulka at HamiltonLewisburg at OxfordNew Site at Blue MountainOkolona at TremontVardaman at ColumbusFriday, March 10Baldwyn at BiggersvilleBelmont at WalnutBruce at J.Z. GeorgeCaledonia at Tishomingo CountyCalhoun City at CharlestonFalkner at Blue MountainHeritage Academy at LafayetteHickory Flat at IndependenceHouston at South PontotocJumpertown at ThrasherMantachie at Alcorn CentralMooreville at Itawamba AHSNanih Waiya at East WebsterNeshoba Central at West PointNew Site at East UnionNorth Pontotoc at PontotocOkolona at VardamanPine Grove at MyrtlePotts Camp at IngomarRipley at New AlbanySaltillo at BoonevilleShannon at CorinthSmithville at WheelerStarkville at New HopeTremont at Tupelo ChristianTupelo at DeSoto CentralWater Valley at KossuthSaturday, March 11Amory at New HopeBelmont at Lexington (Tenn.), 11 a.m.Belmont vs. Rogers (Ala.), 1 p.m. (at Lexington)Bruce at Water ValleyCaledonia at NettletonCenter Hill at New AlbanyCharleston at Calhoun CityHatley at SmithvilleIngomar at HoulkaItawamba AHS at MantachieNorth Panola at VardamanOxford at DeSoto CentralPine Grove at FalknerPontotoc at MoorevilleRipley at West UnionSouth Pontotoc at EuporaStarkville at East WebsterThrasher at WalnutTishomingo County at Tupelo ChristianTupelo at SaltilloWheeler at Potts CampHouston TournamentHouston vs. Choctaw County, 11 a.m.Alcorn Central vs. Choctaw County, 1:30 p.m.Alcorn Central vs. Houston, 4 p.m. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Baseball Schedule Botany Sociology Ancient History School Systems Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you