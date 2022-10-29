High School Basketball Players to Watch By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 29, 2022 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Carlie Brock had a standout freshman season for Belmont. Bob Smith Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. DAILY JOURNAL BASKETBALL PLAYERS TO WATCHGIRLSCarlie Brock, BelmontGuard, So.• Averaged 13.0 points, 3.8 assists, 3.4 steals as first-year starting point guard.Chloe Chism, New SiteGuard, So.• Averaged 15.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game.Saniyah Cook, BoonevilleForward, So.• Blue Mountain transfer averaged 15.0 points, 11.0 rebounds per game.Audria Houston, TupeloGuard, Sr.• Point guard averaged 10.2 points per game.Cheyanna Johnson, JumpertownGuard, Sr.• Averaged 17.7 points, 2.5 steals per game; shot 30.1% from 3-point range.Reese Moore, Tishomingo Co.Guard, Jr.• Averaged 16.5 points, 6.0 rebounds per game; shot 38% from 3-point range.Macie Phifer, IngomarForward, So.• Averaged 19.5 points, 7.8 rebounds per game; shot 58% from field, 36% from 3-point range.Asia Stafford, BiggersvilleForward, Sr.• Averaged 18.0 points, 14.0 rebounds per game; led Biggersville to 1A state title.Alorian Story, RipleyCenter, Jr.• Averaged 21.0 points, 12.0 rebounds per game.Madi Kate Vuncannon, WalnutGuard, Sr.• Averaged 28.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 steals per game; shot 41% from 3-point range.BOYSDemetrius Duffy, SaltilloCenter, So.• Averaged 11.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 blocks per game; stands 6-foot-6.London Fields, TupeloGuard, Sr.• Averaged 17.1 points, 6.2 rebounds per game for team that went 25-4.Cayden Howell, New AlbanyGuard, Jr.• Wheeler transfer averaged 18.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists; shot 55% from field.Jack Hudson, Pine GroveGuard, Sr.• Averaged 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds per game; shot 37% from 3-point range.Michael James, H.W. ByersGuard, Sr.• Combo guard averaged 22.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.0 steals.Makhi Myles, StarkvilleForward, Sr.• Averaged 22.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 blocks per game; stands 6-7.Tyler Shephard, PontotocGuard, Sr.• Averaged 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists per game.Kedrick Simmons, BoonevilleGuard, So.• Averaged 11.0 points, 7.0 rebounds per game; led Booneville to 3A state title.M.J. Smith, West PointForward, Sr.• Averaged 17.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 blocks per game.Seth Winter, HoulkaGuard, Sr.• Averaged 12.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 steals per game. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Basketball Players To Watch Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters