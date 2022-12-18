agate High school basketball schedule, Dec. 19-23 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Jojo Petty's Ingomar team will play the Hoosier Gym in Indiana this week. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Dec. 19Biggersville at Alcorn CentralCalhoun City at VardamanIngomar vs. North Pontotoc (at Hoosier Gym, Knightstown, Ind.)Lewisburg at LafayetteNettleton at HatleyThrasher at East UnionTishomingo County at BelmontWheeler at MyrtleTuesday, Dec. 20Aberdeen at BaldwynAmory at New AlbanyCorinth at BoonevilleEast Webster at PhiladelphiaOlive Branch at Holly SpringsOxford at Calhoun CityPontotoc at New HopeSouth Panola at TupeloSouth Pontotoc vs. Pine Grove (at Hoosier Gym, Knightstown, Ind.)Tupelo Christian at HoulkaVardaman at EuporaWest Point at Noxubee CountyWheeler at OkolonaMcNairy Central Girls ClassicAt McNairy Central (Tenn.)Adamsville (Tenn.) vs. Northside, 6 p.m.H.W. Byers vs. McNairy Central (Tenn.), 7:30 p.m.Smoky Mountain ClassicAt Gatlinburg, Tenn.(G) New Site vs. Pineville (Ky.), 5:30 p.m.(B) Falkner vs. Hazard (Ky.), 8:30 p.m.Wednesday, Dec. 21Smoky Mountain ClassicAt Gatlinburg, Tenn.(G) New Site vs. TBD(B) Falkner vs. TBDThursday, Dec. 22Choctaw County at HoustonEast Webster at PisgahHardin County (Tenn.) at CorinthCanton All-Girls Holiday ShowcaseProvine vs. Yazoo City, 10 a.m.Lanier vs. Starkville, 11:30 a.m.Madison Central vs. New Hope, 1 p.m.Columbus vs. Noxubee County, 2:30 p.m.Murrah vs. Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.Germantown vs. Tupelo, 5:30 p.m.Canton vs. Olive Branch, 7 p.m.Smoky Mountain ClassicAt Gatlinburg, Tenn.(G) New Site vs. TBD(B) Falkner vs. TBDWestern Kentucky Hoops ClassicAt Princeton, Ky.(G) Biggersville vs. Caldwell County (Ky.), 12:30 p.m.(B) Biggersville vs. Caldwell County (Ky.), 2 p.m.Friday, Dec. 23Okolona at Noxubee CountyCanton All-Girls Holiday ShowcaseRidgeland vs. Tupelo, 10 a.m.South Panola vs. Madison Central, 11:30 a.m.Blue Mountain vs. Jim Hill, 1 p.m.Olive Branch vs. Provine, 2:30 p.m.Starkville vs. Forest Hill, 4 p.m.Yazoo City vs. Newton County, 5:30 p.m.Canton vs. Terry, 7 p.m.Western Kentucky Hoops ClassicAt Princeton, Ky.(G) Biggersville vs. Christian County (Ky.), 11 a.m.(B) Biggersville vs. Pinson County (Ala.), 12:30 p.m. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Basketball Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters