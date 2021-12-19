Monday, Dec. 20

Alcorn Central at East Union

Amory at Bruce

Booneville at Corinth

Lewisburg at Lafayette

Myrtle at Falkner

North Pontotoc at Hickory Flat

Okolona at Baldwyn

Red Bay (Ala.) at New Site

Ripley at Houston

Wheeler at Tremont

East Webster Christmas Classic

(G) Pine Grove vs. Starkville Academy, noon

(B) Pine Grove vs. Starkville Academy, 1:30 p.m.

(B) J.Z. George vs. Louisville, 4:30 p.m.

(G) East Webster vs. Biggersville, 6 p.m.

(B) East Webster vs. Biggersville, 7:30 p.m.

Beach Bash

At Gulf Shores, Ala.

(G) Ingomar vs. LAMP (Ala.), 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Hernando at Pontotoc

Houlka at Tupelo Christian

New Albany at Amory

Tupelo at South Panola

East Webster Christmas Classic

(G) New Site vs. Starkville Academy, noon

(B) J.Z. George vs. Starkville Academy, 1:30 p.m.

(G) West Lowndes vs. Biggersville, 3 p.m.

(B) West Lowndes vs. Biggersville, 4:30 p.m.

(G) East Webster vs. Pisgah, 6 p.m.

(B) East Webster vs. Pisgah, 7:30 p.m.

Beach Bash

At Gulf Shores, Ala.

(G) Ingomar vs. Newman (La.), 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Beach Bash

At Gulf Shores, Ala.

(G) Ingomar vs. Hart County (Ky.), noon

