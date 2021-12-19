Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Senior sports reporter
Monday, Dec. 20
Alcorn Central at East Union
Amory at Bruce
Booneville at Corinth
Lewisburg at Lafayette
Myrtle at Falkner
North Pontotoc at Hickory Flat
Okolona at Baldwyn
Red Bay (Ala.) at New Site
Ripley at Houston
Wheeler at Tremont
East Webster Christmas Classic
(G) Pine Grove vs. Starkville Academy, noon
(B) Pine Grove vs. Starkville Academy, 1:30 p.m.
(B) J.Z. George vs. Louisville, 4:30 p.m.
(G) East Webster vs. Biggersville, 6 p.m.
(B) East Webster vs. Biggersville, 7:30 p.m.
Beach Bash
At Gulf Shores, Ala.
(G) Ingomar vs. LAMP (Ala.), 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Hernando at Pontotoc
Houlka at Tupelo Christian
New Albany at Amory
Tupelo at South Panola
(G) New Site vs. Starkville Academy, noon
(B) J.Z. George vs. Starkville Academy, 1:30 p.m.
(G) West Lowndes vs. Biggersville, 3 p.m.
(B) West Lowndes vs. Biggersville, 4:30 p.m.
(G) East Webster vs. Pisgah, 6 p.m.
(B) East Webster vs. Pisgah, 7:30 p.m.
(G) Ingomar vs. Newman (La.), 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
(G) Ingomar vs. Hart County (Ky.), noon
brad.locke@journalinc.com
Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night.