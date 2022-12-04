Monday, Dec. 5
Caledonia at Hamilton
New Site at Adamsville (Tenn.)
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Ashland at Hickory Flat
Baldwyn at Aberdeen
Belmont at Nettleton (boys only)
Belmont at Phil Campbell (Ala.) (girls only)
Biggersville at Wheeler
Bruce at Regents
Byhalia at Booneville
Center Hill at Tupelo
East Union at Houlka
East Webster at Potts Camp
Eupora at Calhoun City
Falkner at Thrasher
Hamilton at Hatley
Holly Springs at Independence
H.W. Byers at Blue Mountain
Jumpertown at Walnut
Kossuth at New Site
Mantachie at Mooreville
New Albany at Pontotoc
North Pontotoc at Houston
Oxford at Lewisburg
Pine Grove at West Union
Potts Camp at Myrtle
Saltillo at Amory
Shannon at Itawamba AHS
South Panola at Lafayette
South Pontotoc at Ripley
Starkville at Greenwood
Tishomingo County at Corinth
Tremont at Ingomar
Tupelo Christian at Smithville
Vardaman at Water Valley
Thursday, Dec. 8
Eupora at East Webster
Ingomar at New Albany
Kossuth at Baldwyn
Myrtle at Strayhorn
Pine Grove at Biggersville
Potts Camp at Ashland
Vardaman at Houlka
Walnut at Tishomingo County
Friday, Dec. 9
Amory at Hatley
Blue Mountain at Hickory Flat
Calhoun City at Bruce
Coldwater at H.W. Byers
Columbus at Starkville
Corinth at Caledonia
Houlka at Falkner
Houston at South Pontotoc
Ingomar at East Union
Jumpertown at Wheeler
Kossuth at Belmont
Mooreville at Itawamba AHS
Nanih Waiya at Hamilton
Nettleton at Aberdeen
New Hope at Booneville
New Site at Vardaman
North Panola at Holly Springs
Okolona at Shannon
Oxford at Lafayette
Pontotoc at North Pontotoc
Ripley at Middleton (Tenn.)
Tremont at Smithville
Tupelo Christian at West Union
West Point at Coffeeville
Saturday, Dec. 10
Mantachie at Baldwyn
Oxford at Jackson Academy
Starkville at Northwest Rankin
BIGG Classic
At Biggersville (boys only)
DeSoto Central vs. McNairy Central (Tenn.), 10 a.m.
Ripley vs. H.W. Byers, 11:15 a.m.
Nettleton vs. Northside, 12:30 p.m.
South Pontotoc vs. West Bolivar, 1:45 p.m.
Pine Grove vs. McEvans, 3 p.m.
Biggersville vs. New Hope, 4:15 p.m.
Booneville vs. Olive Branch, 5:30 p.m.
Saltillo vs. Southaven, 6:45 p.m.
Curtis Loggins Shootout
At Calhoun City
(B) Eupora vs. Charleston, 11 a.m.
(B) Senatobia vs. Grenada, 12:30 p.m.
(B) Bruce vs. Okolona, 2 p.m.
(B) Shannon vs. Coffeeville, 3:30 p.m.
(G) Calhoun City vs. Shannon, 5 p.m.
(B) Calhoun City vs. Potts Camp, 6:30 p.m.
Tangle on the Trail
At Pontotoc (girls only)
Olive Branch vs. Belmont, 10:45 a.m.
Pontotoc vs. Brandon, noon
Louisville vs. Vicksburg, 1:15 p.m.
Ingomar vs. Horn Lake, 2:30 p.m.
Germantown vs. Hoover (Ala.), 3:45 p.m.
Clinton vs. Lafayette, 5 p.m.
Biloxi vs. Neshoba Central, 6:15 p.m.
Tupelo vs. Gulfport, 7:30 p.m.
