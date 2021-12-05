agate High school basketball schedule, Dec. 6-11 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 5, 2021 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Dec. 6Nettleton at New SiteTuesday, Dec. 7Aberdeen at BaldwynAmory at SaltilloBlue Mountain at H.W. ByersBooneville at New SiteCalhoun City at OkolonaCorinth at Tishomingo CountyEast Webster at PhiladelphiaGreenwood at StarkvilleHatley at HamiltonHickory Flat at AshlandHoulka at East UnionHouston at North PontotocIndependence at Holly SpringsIngomar at TremontItawamba AHS at ShannonLafayette at South PanolaLewisburg at OxfordMooreville at MantachieMyrtle at Potts CampNew Albany at PontotocPhil Campbell (Ala.) at BelmontRegents at BruceRipley at South PontotocSmithville at Tupelo ChristianThrasher at FalknerVardaman at Water ValleyWalnut at JumpertownWest Point at HoustonWheeler at BiggersvilleThursday, Dec. 9Ashland at Potts CampBiggersville at Pine GroveEast Webster at EuporaHamilton at NettletonHoulka at VardamanIngomar at New AlbanyKossuth at Hardin County (Tenn.)Saltillo at OkolonaFriday, Dec. 10Aberdeen at NettletonAmory at HatleyBooneville at Alcorn CentralBruce at Calhoun CityCaledonia at CorinthEast Union at IngomarFalkner at HoulkaHickory Flat at Blue MountainHolly Springs at North PanolaH.W. Byers at ColdwaterLafayette at OxfordMiddleton (Tenn.) at RipleyMooreville at Potts CampNorth Pontotoc at PontotocShannon at OkolonaSmithville at TremontSouth Pontotoc at HoustonStarkville at ColumbusStrayhorn at MyrtleThrasher at MantachieTupelo at GentryTupelo Christian at West UnionWest Point at West LowndesWheeler at JumpertownSaturday, Dec. 11Brandon at StarkvilleHickory Flat at FalknerNew Site at Center HillCurtis Loggins ShootoutAt Calhoun City(B) Okolona vs. Water Valley, noon(B) Bruce vs. Charleston, 1:30 p.m.(B) Grenada vs. Coffeeville, 3 p.m.(G) Calhoun City vs. Shannon, 4:30 p.m.(B) Calhoun City vs. VardamanTangle on the TrailAt Pontotoc (girls only)Kossuth vs. Lafayette, 10 a.m.Choctaw Central vs. Columbus, 11:30 a.m.Ingomar vs. Puckett, 1 p.m.Olive Branch vs. Holmes County Central, 2:15 p.m.Tupelo vs. Meridian, 3:30 p.m.Tishomingo County vs. Clinton, 5 p.m.Pontotoc vs. Germantown, 6:15 p.m.Belmont vs. Booneville, 7:30 pm. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Basketball Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists