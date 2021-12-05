Monday, Dec. 6

Nettleton at New Site

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Aberdeen at Baldwyn

Amory at Saltillo

Blue Mountain at H.W. Byers

Booneville at New Site

Calhoun City at Okolona

Corinth at Tishomingo County

East Webster at Philadelphia

Greenwood at Starkville

Hatley at Hamilton

Hickory Flat at Ashland

Houlka at East Union

Houston at North Pontotoc

Independence at Holly Springs

Ingomar at Tremont

Itawamba AHS at Shannon

Lafayette at South Panola

Lewisburg at Oxford

Mooreville at Mantachie

Myrtle at Potts Camp

New Albany at Pontotoc

Phil Campbell (Ala.) at Belmont

Regents at Bruce

Ripley at South Pontotoc

Smithville at Tupelo Christian

Thrasher at Falkner

Vardaman at Water Valley

Walnut at Jumpertown

West Point at Houston

Wheeler at Biggersville

Thursday, Dec. 9

Ashland at Potts Camp

Biggersville at Pine Grove

East Webster at Eupora

Hamilton at Nettleton

Houlka at Vardaman

Ingomar at New Albany

Kossuth at Hardin County (Tenn.)

Saltillo at Okolona

Friday, Dec. 10

Aberdeen at Nettleton

Amory at Hatley

Booneville at Alcorn Central

Bruce at Calhoun City

Caledonia at Corinth

East Union at Ingomar

Falkner at Houlka

Hickory Flat at Blue Mountain

Holly Springs at North Panola

H.W. Byers at Coldwater

Lafayette at Oxford

Middleton (Tenn.) at Ripley

Mooreville at Potts Camp

North Pontotoc at Pontotoc

Shannon at Okolona

Smithville at Tremont

South Pontotoc at Houston

Starkville at Columbus

Strayhorn at Myrtle

Thrasher at Mantachie

Tupelo at Gentry

Tupelo Christian at West Union

West Point at West Lowndes

Wheeler at Jumpertown

Saturday, Dec. 11

Brandon at Starkville

Hickory Flat at Falkner

New Site at Center Hill

Curtis Loggins Shootout

At Calhoun City

(B) Okolona vs. Water Valley, noon

(B) Bruce vs. Charleston, 1:30 p.m.

(B) Grenada vs. Coffeeville, 3 p.m.

(G) Calhoun City vs. Shannon, 4:30 p.m.

(B) Calhoun City vs. Vardaman

Tangle on the Trail

At Pontotoc (girls only)

Kossuth vs. Lafayette, 10 a.m.

Choctaw Central vs. Columbus, 11:30 a.m.

Ingomar vs. Puckett, 1 p.m.

Olive Branch vs. Holmes County Central, 2:15 p.m.

Tupelo vs. Meridian, 3:30 p.m.

Tishomingo County vs. Clinton, 5 p.m.

Pontotoc vs. Germantown, 6:15 p.m.

Belmont vs. Booneville, 7:30 pm.

