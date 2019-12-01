Monday, Dec. 2
Baldwyn at Aberdeen
Heritage Academy at Tishomingo County
Nettleton at Mantachie
Smithville at Tupelo Christian
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Amory at Tremont
Belmont at Mantachie
Booneville at Tupelo
Calhoun City at Houlka
Center Hill at Oxford
East Union at West Union
East Webster at Ingomar
Falkner at Biggersville
Florence (Ala.) at Corinth
Hamilton at Smithville
Hickory Flat at Hatley
Houston at Bruce
H.W. Byers at Potts Camp
Independence at Holly Springs
Itawamba AHS at Mooreville
Lafayette at North Panola
Myrtle at New Albany
New Site at Kossuth
Pine Grove at Blue Mountain
Saltillo at Columbus
South Pontotoc at North Pontotoc
Thrasher at Tupelo Christian
Tishomingo County at Alcorn Central
Walnut at Nettleton
West Lowndes at West Point
Wheeler at Jumpertown
Thursday, Dec. 5
Tupelo Christian at Hickory Flat
East Webster Shootout
(G) East Webster vs. Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
(B) East Webster vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Oxford Girls Invitational Tournament
North Delta vs. Lake Cormorant, 5 p.m.
Oxford vs. Shannon, 6:30 p.m.
Smithville Tournament
(G) Okolona vs. Tremont, 4 p.m.
(B) Okolona vs. Tremont, 5:30 p.m.
(G) Vardaman vs. Smithville, 7 p.m.
(B) Vardaman vs. Smithville, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Adamsville (Tenn.) at Alcorn Central
Amory at Aberdeen
Belmont at Walnut
Biggersville at Jumpertown
Biloxi at New Site (girls only)
Blue Mountain at Falkner
Columbus at Baldwyn
Corinth at New Albany
Hatley at Kossuth
Hebron Christian at Hamilton
Hernando at Lafayette
Houston at Houlka
H.W. Byers at Byhalia
Ingomar at Myrtle
Middleton (Tenn.) at Ashland
Noxubee County at Starkville
Ripley at North Pontotoc
Saltillo at Mooreville
Senatobia at Holly Springs
Shannon at Caledonia
South Pontotoc at East Union
Tishomingo County at Marshall Academy
Tupelo at Pontotoc
West Point at Itawamba AHS
West Union at Pine Grove
East Webster Shootout
(G) Philadelphia vs. J.Z. George, 4:30 p.m.
(B) Philadelphia vs. J.Z. George, 5:45 p.m.
(G) East Webster vs. Mantachie, 7 p.m.
(B) East Webster vs. Mantachie, 8:15 p.m.
Quaker Classic Tournament (boys only)
At Washington, D.C.
Game 1: Thurgood Marshall vs. Calhoun City, 3:30 p.m.
Game 2: St. Albans vs. Oxford, 3:30 p.m.
Game 3: Sidwell Friends vs. Arundel Christian, 5:15 p.m.
Game 4: Wilson vs. Kipp, 7 p.m.
Smithville Tournament
(G) Consolation game, 4 p.m.
(B) Consolation game, 5:30 p.m.
(G) Championship game, 7 p.m.
(B) Championship game, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Corinth at Middleton (Tenn.)
Itawamba AHS at Noxubee County
Tremont at Thrasher
Doc Vandiver Classic
At Baldwyn
(B) Pine Grove vs. Tupelo Christian, 10:30 a.m.
(G) Booneville vs. Holly Springs, noon
(B) Biggersville vs. Shaw, 1:30 p.m.
(B) Booneville vs. Holly Springs, 3 p.m.
(B) Tupelo vs. Houston (Tenn.), 4:30 p.m.
(B) Baldwyn vs. Potts Camp, 6 p.m.
(G) Baldwyn vs. Potts Camp, 7:30 p.m.
Lady Cougar Classic
At South Pontotoc
Ingomar vs. Mooreville, 2 p.m.
New Site vs. West Union, 3:15 p.m.
Kossuth vs. Tishomingo County, 4:45 p.m.
Pine Grove vs. Choctaw Central, 6 p.m.
South Pontotoc vs. Mantachie, 7:30 p.m.
Oxford Girls Invitational Tournament
Consolation game, 5 p.m.
Championship game, 6:30 p.m.
Quaker Classic Tournament (boys only)
At Washington, D.C.
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 2:45 p.m.
Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4:15 p.m.
Trojan Shootout
At Bruce
(B) Coffeeville vs. Kosciusko, 1 p.m.
(B) Grenada vs. Okolona, 2:30 p.m.
(G) Bruce vs. Houlka, 4 p.m.
(B) Bruce vs. Houlka, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Quaker Classic Tournament (boys only)
At Washington, D.C.
Consolation game, 1 p.m.
Consolation game, 1 p.m.
Third-place game, 2:45 p.m.
Championship game, 4:15 p.m.