Monday, Dec. 2

Baldwyn at Aberdeen

Heritage Academy at Tishomingo County

Nettleton at Mantachie

Smithville at Tupelo Christian

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Amory at Tremont

Belmont at Mantachie

Booneville at Tupelo

Calhoun City at Houlka

Center Hill at Oxford

East Union at West Union

East Webster at Ingomar

Falkner at Biggersville

Florence (Ala.) at Corinth

Hamilton at Smithville

Hickory Flat at Hatley

Houston at Bruce

H.W. Byers at Potts Camp

Independence at Holly Springs

Itawamba AHS at Mooreville

Lafayette at North Panola

Myrtle at New Albany

New Site at Kossuth

Pine Grove at Blue Mountain

Saltillo at Columbus

South Pontotoc at North Pontotoc

Thrasher at Tupelo Christian

Tishomingo County at Alcorn Central

Walnut at Nettleton

West Lowndes at West Point

Wheeler at Jumpertown

Thursday, Dec. 5

Tupelo Christian at Hickory Flat

East Webster Shootout

(G) East Webster vs. Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

(B) East Webster vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oxford Girls Invitational Tournament

North Delta vs. Lake Cormorant, 5 p.m.

Oxford vs. Shannon, 6:30 p.m.

Smithville Tournament

(G) Okolona vs. Tremont, 4 p.m.

(B) Okolona vs. Tremont, 5:30 p.m.

(G) Vardaman vs. Smithville, 7 p.m.

(B) Vardaman vs. Smithville, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Adamsville (Tenn.) at Alcorn Central

Amory at Aberdeen

Belmont at Walnut

Biggersville at Jumpertown

Biloxi at New Site (girls only)

Blue Mountain at Falkner

Columbus at Baldwyn

Corinth at New Albany

Hatley at Kossuth

Hebron Christian at Hamilton

Hernando at Lafayette

Houston at Houlka

H.W. Byers at Byhalia

Ingomar at Myrtle

Middleton (Tenn.) at Ashland

Noxubee County at Starkville

Ripley at North Pontotoc

Saltillo at Mooreville

Senatobia at Holly Springs

Shannon at Caledonia

South Pontotoc at East Union

Tishomingo County at Marshall Academy

Tupelo at Pontotoc

West Point at Itawamba AHS

West Union at Pine Grove

East Webster Shootout

(G) Philadelphia vs. J.Z. George, 4:30 p.m.

(B) Philadelphia vs. J.Z. George, 5:45 p.m.

(G) East Webster vs. Mantachie, 7 p.m.

(B) East Webster vs. Mantachie, 8:15 p.m.

Quaker Classic Tournament (boys only)

At Washington, D.C.

Game 1: Thurgood Marshall vs. Calhoun City, 3:30 p.m.

Game 2: St. Albans vs. Oxford, 3:30 p.m.

Game 3: Sidwell Friends vs. Arundel Christian, 5:15 p.m.

Game 4: Wilson vs. Kipp, 7 p.m.

Smithville Tournament

(G) Consolation game, 4 p.m.

(B) Consolation game, 5:30 p.m.

(G) Championship game, 7 p.m.

(B) Championship game, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Corinth at Middleton (Tenn.)

Itawamba AHS at Noxubee County

Tremont at Thrasher

Doc Vandiver Classic

At Baldwyn

(B) Pine Grove vs. Tupelo Christian, 10:30 a.m.

(G) Booneville vs. Holly Springs, noon

(B) Biggersville vs. Shaw, 1:30 p.m.

(B) Booneville vs. Holly Springs, 3 p.m.

(B) Tupelo vs. Houston (Tenn.), 4:30 p.m.

(B) Baldwyn vs. Potts Camp, 6 p.m.

(G) Baldwyn vs. Potts Camp, 7:30 p.m.

Lady Cougar Classic

At South Pontotoc

Ingomar vs. Mooreville, 2 p.m.

New Site vs. West Union, 3:15 p.m.

Kossuth vs. Tishomingo County, 4:45 p.m.

Pine Grove vs. Choctaw Central, 6 p.m.

South Pontotoc vs. Mantachie, 7:30 p.m.

Oxford Girls Invitational Tournament

Consolation game, 5 p.m.

Championship game, 6:30 p.m.

Quaker Classic Tournament (boys only)

At Washington, D.C.

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 2:45 p.m.

Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4:15 p.m.

Trojan Shootout

At Bruce

(B) Coffeeville vs. Kosciusko, 1 p.m.

(B) Grenada vs. Okolona, 2:30 p.m.

(G) Bruce vs. Houlka, 4 p.m.

(B) Bruce vs. Houlka, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Quaker Classic Tournament (boys only)

At Washington, D.C.

Consolation game, 1 p.m.

Consolation game, 1 p.m.

Third-place game, 2:45 p.m.

Championship game, 4:15 p.m.

