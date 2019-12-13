Monday, Dec. 16

East Webster at Nanih Waiya

New Albany at Ingomar

Senatobia at Falkner

South Pontotoc at Walnut

Tremont at East Union

Prentiss County Shootout

At New Site

(G) Jumpertown vs. Wheeler, 4 p.m.

(B) Jumpertown vs. Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

(G) Thrasher vs. New Site, 7 p.m.

(B) Thrasher vs. New Site, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Alcorn Central at Belmont

Biggersville at Baldwyn

Booneville at Kossuth

Caledonia at Houston

Coldwater at Ashland

Corinth at Ripley

Ethel at East Webster

Hamilton at Houlka

Hickory Flat at West Union

Holly Springs at Potts Camp

Itawamba AHS at Tupelo

Kemper County at West Point

Lafayette at Horn Lake

Mantachie at Tremont

Myrtle at H.W. Byers

Pine Grove at Walnut

Pontotoc at Mooreville

Tishomingo County at North Pontotoc

Tupelo Christian at Blue Mountain

Vardaman at Calhoun City

Prentiss County Shootout

At New Site

(G) Consolation game, 4 p.m.

(B) Consolation game, 5:30 p.m.

(G) Championship game, 7 p.m.

(B) Championship game, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Booneville at Belmont

Bruce at Water Valley

Eupora at Houston

Hamilton at Vardaman

H.W. Byers at Hickory Flat

Jumpertown at Smithville

Kossuth at Alcorn Central

Mooreville at Shannon

Oxford at Calhoun City

Pine Grove at East Union

Starkville Academy at Tishomingo County

West Point at West Lowndes

Charles Cowles Classic

At Dyersburg, Tenn.

(B) Baldwyn vs. Chester County, 1 p.m.

Smoky Mountain Classic

At Gatlinburg, Tenn.

(B) Saltillo vs. Eastside (Va.), 2:30 p.m.

(G) Saltillo vs. Southwestern (Kent.), 4 p.m.

(B) Ingomar vs. Bell County (Kent.), 5:30 p.m.

(G) Ingomar vs. Paintsville (Kent.), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

Biggersville at Falkner

Byhalia at Holly Springs

Lafayette at MRA

Nettleton at Amory

New Hope at Itawamba AHS

New Site at East Webster

North Pontotoc at New Albany

Ripley at Tishomingo County

Smithville at Bruce

Thrasher at Hatley

Tupelo Christian at Kossuth

West Point at Noxubee County

West Union at Myrtle

Joe Horne Christmas Classic

At Columbus

(B) Heritage Academy vs. Minor (Ala.), 3:30 p.m.

(G) Columbus vs. Minor (Ala.), 5 p.m.

(B) Horn Lake vs. Pinson Valley (Ala.), 6:30 p.m.

(B) Columbus vs. Greenville (Ala.), 8 p.m.

Smoky Mountain Classic

At Gatlinburg, Tenn.

(B) Saltillo vs. TBD

(G) Saltillo vs. TBD

(B) Ingomar vs. TBD

(G) Ingomar vs. TBD

Tupelo Shootout

(B) Corinth vs. Aberdeen, 4 p.m.

(G) Pontotoc vs. Aberdeen, 5:30 p.m.

(B) Pontotoc vs. Starkville, 7 p.m.

(G) Tupelo vs. Pine Grove, 8:30 p.m.

Wert Spiva Invitational

At Coldwater

(G) Strayhorn vs. Coffeeville, 12:30 p.m.

(B) Ashland vs. Coffeeville, 2 p.m.

(G) Independence vs. Ashland, 3:30 p.m.

(B) Independence vs. Lake Cormorant, 5 p.m.

(G) Coldwater vs. Lake Cormorant, 6:30 p.m.

(B) Coldwater vs. Strayhorn, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Joe Horne Christmas Classic

At Columbus

(B) Greenville (Ala.) vs. Horn Lake, 11 a.m.

(G) Minor (Ala.) vs. Starkville, 12:30 p.m.

(B) Minor (Ala.) vs. New Hope, 2 p.m.

(B) Ridgeway (Tenn.) vs. Starkville, 3:30 p.m.

(B) Noxubee County vs. Holly Springs, 5 p.m.

(G) Columbus vs. Senatobia, 6:30 p.m.

(B) Columbus vs. Pinson Valley (Ala.), 8 p.m.

Smoky Mountain Classic

At Gatlinburg, Tenn.

(B) Saltillo vs. TBD

(G) Saltillo vs. TBD

(B) Ingomar vs. TBD

(G) Ingomar vs. TBD

South Showcase

At Tipton-Rosemark (Millington, Tenn.)

(B) Mitchell vs. Southaven, 1:30 p.m.

(B) MAHS vs. Fayette-Ware, 3 p.m.

(B) Bolivar vs. Potts Camp, 4:30 p.m.

(G) MBA vs. Tipton-Rosemark, 6 p.m.

(B) Overton vs. Bolton, 7:30 p.m.

Tupelo Shootout

(B) Smithville vs. Blue Mountain, 9 a.m.

(G) Holly Springs vs. Shannon, 10:15 a.m.

(B) Nettleton vs. Aberdeen, 11:30 a.m.

(G) Itawamba AHS vs. Aberdeen, 12:45 p.m.

(G) Pine Grove vs. Hernando, 2 p.m.

(B) Baldwyn vs. Hernando, 3:15 p.m.

(G) Choctaw Central vs. Baldwyn, 4:30 p.m.

(B) Choctaw Central vs. Itawamba AHS, 5:45 p.m.

(G) Tupelo vs. Coahoma County, 7 p.m.

(B) Tupelo vs. Coahoma County, 8:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus