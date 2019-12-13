Monday, Dec. 16
East Webster at Nanih Waiya
New Albany at Ingomar
Senatobia at Falkner
South Pontotoc at Walnut
Tremont at East Union
Prentiss County Shootout
At New Site
(G) Jumpertown vs. Wheeler, 4 p.m.
(B) Jumpertown vs. Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
(G) Thrasher vs. New Site, 7 p.m.
(B) Thrasher vs. New Site, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Alcorn Central at Belmont
Biggersville at Baldwyn
Booneville at Kossuth
Caledonia at Houston
Coldwater at Ashland
Corinth at Ripley
Ethel at East Webster
Hamilton at Houlka
Hickory Flat at West Union
Holly Springs at Potts Camp
Itawamba AHS at Tupelo
Kemper County at West Point
Lafayette at Horn Lake
Mantachie at Tremont
Myrtle at H.W. Byers
Pine Grove at Walnut
Pontotoc at Mooreville
Tishomingo County at North Pontotoc
Tupelo Christian at Blue Mountain
Vardaman at Calhoun City
Prentiss County Shootout
At New Site
(G) Consolation game, 4 p.m.
(B) Consolation game, 5:30 p.m.
(G) Championship game, 7 p.m.
(B) Championship game, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Booneville at Belmont
Bruce at Water Valley
Eupora at Houston
Hamilton at Vardaman
H.W. Byers at Hickory Flat
Jumpertown at Smithville
Kossuth at Alcorn Central
Mooreville at Shannon
Oxford at Calhoun City
Pine Grove at East Union
Starkville Academy at Tishomingo County
West Point at West Lowndes
Charles Cowles Classic
At Dyersburg, Tenn.
(B) Baldwyn vs. Chester County, 1 p.m.
Smoky Mountain Classic
At Gatlinburg, Tenn.
(B) Saltillo vs. Eastside (Va.), 2:30 p.m.
(G) Saltillo vs. Southwestern (Kent.), 4 p.m.
(B) Ingomar vs. Bell County (Kent.), 5:30 p.m.
(G) Ingomar vs. Paintsville (Kent.), 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Biggersville at Falkner
Byhalia at Holly Springs
Lafayette at MRA
Nettleton at Amory
New Hope at Itawamba AHS
New Site at East Webster
North Pontotoc at New Albany
Ripley at Tishomingo County
Smithville at Bruce
Thrasher at Hatley
Tupelo Christian at Kossuth
West Point at Noxubee County
West Union at Myrtle
Joe Horne Christmas Classic
At Columbus
(B) Heritage Academy vs. Minor (Ala.), 3:30 p.m.
(G) Columbus vs. Minor (Ala.), 5 p.m.
(B) Horn Lake vs. Pinson Valley (Ala.), 6:30 p.m.
(B) Columbus vs. Greenville (Ala.), 8 p.m.
Smoky Mountain Classic
At Gatlinburg, Tenn.
(B) Saltillo vs. TBD
(G) Saltillo vs. TBD
(B) Ingomar vs. TBD
(G) Ingomar vs. TBD
Tupelo Shootout
(B) Corinth vs. Aberdeen, 4 p.m.
(G) Pontotoc vs. Aberdeen, 5:30 p.m.
(B) Pontotoc vs. Starkville, 7 p.m.
(G) Tupelo vs. Pine Grove, 8:30 p.m.
Wert Spiva Invitational
At Coldwater
(G) Strayhorn vs. Coffeeville, 12:30 p.m.
(B) Ashland vs. Coffeeville, 2 p.m.
(G) Independence vs. Ashland, 3:30 p.m.
(B) Independence vs. Lake Cormorant, 5 p.m.
(G) Coldwater vs. Lake Cormorant, 6:30 p.m.
(B) Coldwater vs. Strayhorn, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Joe Horne Christmas Classic
At Columbus
(B) Greenville (Ala.) vs. Horn Lake, 11 a.m.
(G) Minor (Ala.) vs. Starkville, 12:30 p.m.
(B) Minor (Ala.) vs. New Hope, 2 p.m.
(B) Ridgeway (Tenn.) vs. Starkville, 3:30 p.m.
(B) Noxubee County vs. Holly Springs, 5 p.m.
(G) Columbus vs. Senatobia, 6:30 p.m.
(B) Columbus vs. Pinson Valley (Ala.), 8 p.m.
Smoky Mountain Classic
At Gatlinburg, Tenn.
(B) Saltillo vs. TBD
(G) Saltillo vs. TBD
(B) Ingomar vs. TBD
(G) Ingomar vs. TBD
South Showcase
At Tipton-Rosemark (Millington, Tenn.)
(B) Mitchell vs. Southaven, 1:30 p.m.
(B) MAHS vs. Fayette-Ware, 3 p.m.
(B) Bolivar vs. Potts Camp, 4:30 p.m.
(G) MBA vs. Tipton-Rosemark, 6 p.m.
(B) Overton vs. Bolton, 7:30 p.m.
Tupelo Shootout
(B) Smithville vs. Blue Mountain, 9 a.m.
(G) Holly Springs vs. Shannon, 10:15 a.m.
(B) Nettleton vs. Aberdeen, 11:30 a.m.
(G) Itawamba AHS vs. Aberdeen, 12:45 p.m.
(G) Pine Grove vs. Hernando, 2 p.m.
(B) Baldwyn vs. Hernando, 3:15 p.m.
(G) Choctaw Central vs. Baldwyn, 4:30 p.m.
(B) Choctaw Central vs. Itawamba AHS, 5:45 p.m.
(G) Tupelo vs. Coahoma County, 7 p.m.
(B) Tupelo vs. Coahoma County, 8:30 p.m.