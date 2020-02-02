Monday, Feb. 3

Hamilton at Hebron Christian

Hatley at Vardaman

Ingomar at Biggersville

Myrtle at Houlka

Tremont at Mantachie

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Aberdeen at Nettleton

Alcorn Central at Corinth

Amory at Okolona

Ashland at Strayhorn

Bruce at Baldwyn

Belmont at Tishomingo County

Blue Mountain at Jumpertown

Calhoun City at Shannon

Hickory Flat at Tupelo Christian

Houston at East Webster

H.W. Byers at Hernando

Lafayette at Pontotoc

Mantachie at Wheeler

New Albany at Kossuth

North Pontotoc at Mooreville

Oxford at Coffeeville

Ripley at Saltillo

Smithville at Hatley

South Pontotoc at Itawamba AHS

Thrasher at Biggersville

Tremont at Pine Grove

Tupelo at Southaven

Vardaman at Eupora

Walnut at Falkner

Water Valley at Holly Springs

West Point at Choctaw County

West Union at East Union

Thursday, Feb. 6

Belmont at Itawamba AHS

Booneville at Baldwyn

East Union at Wheeler

East Webster at Houlka

Falkner at West Union

Grenada at Oxford

Ingomar at New Albany

Lewisburg at Myrtle

Mooreville at Smithville

Myrtle at Nettleton

Ripley at Lafayette

Tupelo Christian at Blue Mountain

Vardaman at Bruce

Friday, Feb. 7

Ashland at Walnut

Corinth at Tupelo

Hamilton at Tupelo Christian

Hickory Flat at Pine Grove

Houlka at South Pontotoc

Houston at Calhoun City

H.W. Byers at Water Valley

Jumpertown at Thrasher

Kossuth at Hatley

New Site at Aberdeen

North Pontotoc at Amory

Noxubee County at West Point

Okolona at Shannon

Pontotoc at Saltillo

Potts Camp at Tremont

Starkville at Noxubee County

Tishomingo County at Biggersville

End of regular season

