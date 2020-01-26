Monday, Jan. 27

Caledonia at Hamilton

Noxubee County at Potts Camp

Pine Grove at Thrasher

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Biggersville at Pine Grove

Blue Mountain at Houlka

Booneville at Amory

Calhoun City at Vardaman

Falkner at Jumpertown

Hickory Flat at Myrtle

Holly Springs at Independence

Houston at Aberdeen

H.W. Byers at Ashland

J.Z. George at East Webster

Kossuth at Belmont

Mantachie at Thrasher

Nettleton at Alcorn Central

New Albany at North Pontotoc

New Site at East Union

Olive Branch at Tupelo

Oxford at Horn Lake

Pontotoc at Itawamba AHS

Saltillo at Lafayette

Shannon at Mooreville

South Pontotoc at Caledonia

Tishomingo County at Ripley

Tremont at Smithville

Tupelo Christian at Ingomar

Walnut at Strayhorn

West Point at Columbus

West Union at Coldwater

Wheeler at Baldwyn

Thursday, Jan. 30

Okolona at Booneville

West Union at H.W. Byers

Friday, Jan. 31

Amory at Kossuth

Ashland at Coldwater

Baldwyn at Smithville

Biggersville at Alcorn Central

Blue Mountain at Pine Grove

Caledonia at Pontotoc

Calhoun City at Okolona

Corinth at Tishomingo County

East Union at Potts Camp

East Webster at Houlka

Eupora at Bruce

Hamilton at Coffeeville

Hatley at Houston

Holly Springs at Senatobia

Independence at H.W. Byers

Ingomar at Wheeler

Itawamba AHS at Booneville

Lafayette at Lake Cormorant

Mooreville at South Pontotoc

Myrtle at West Union

Oxford at Southaven

Phil Campbell (Ala.) at Belmont

Ripley at New Albany

Saltillo at Center Hill

Starkville at Germantown

Strayhorn at Mantachie

Thrasher at Jumpertown

Tremont at Tupelo Christian

Tupelo at Lewisburg

Vardaman at Hickory Flat

Walnut at New Site

West Point at Grenada

Saturday, Feb. 1

Grenada at Corinth

Houston at Starkville

Tupelo at Shannon

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus