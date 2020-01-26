Monday, Jan. 27
Caledonia at Hamilton
Noxubee County at Potts Camp
Pine Grove at Thrasher
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Biggersville at Pine Grove
Blue Mountain at Houlka
Booneville at Amory
Calhoun City at Vardaman
Falkner at Jumpertown
Hickory Flat at Myrtle
Holly Springs at Independence
Houston at Aberdeen
H.W. Byers at Ashland
J.Z. George at East Webster
Kossuth at Belmont
Mantachie at Thrasher
Nettleton at Alcorn Central
New Albany at North Pontotoc
New Site at East Union
Olive Branch at Tupelo
Oxford at Horn Lake
Pontotoc at Itawamba AHS
Saltillo at Lafayette
Shannon at Mooreville
South Pontotoc at Caledonia
Tishomingo County at Ripley
Tremont at Smithville
Tupelo Christian at Ingomar
Walnut at Strayhorn
West Point at Columbus
West Union at Coldwater
Wheeler at Baldwyn
Thursday, Jan. 30
Okolona at Booneville
West Union at H.W. Byers
Friday, Jan. 31
Amory at Kossuth
Ashland at Coldwater
Baldwyn at Smithville
Biggersville at Alcorn Central
Blue Mountain at Pine Grove
Caledonia at Pontotoc
Calhoun City at Okolona
Corinth at Tishomingo County
East Union at Potts Camp
East Webster at Houlka
Eupora at Bruce
Hamilton at Coffeeville
Hatley at Houston
Holly Springs at Senatobia
Independence at H.W. Byers
Ingomar at Wheeler
Itawamba AHS at Booneville
Lafayette at Lake Cormorant
Mooreville at South Pontotoc
Myrtle at West Union
Oxford at Southaven
Phil Campbell (Ala.) at Belmont
Ripley at New Albany
Saltillo at Center Hill
Starkville at Germantown
Strayhorn at Mantachie
Thrasher at Jumpertown
Tremont at Tupelo Christian
Tupelo at Lewisburg
Vardaman at Hickory Flat
Walnut at New Site
West Point at Grenada
Saturday, Feb. 1
Grenada at Corinth
Houston at Starkville
Tupelo at Shannon