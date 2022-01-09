Monday, Jan. 10

Thrasher at Myrtle

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Aberdeen at Amory

Alcorn Central at Booneville

Ashland at Falkner

Belmont at East Union

Biggersville at Jumpertown

Bruce at Eupora

Caledonia at Itawamba AHS

Corinth at Shannon

East Webster at Calhoun City

Hamilton at West Lowndes

Hickory Flat at Walnut

Holly Springs at Rosa Fort

Houston at South Pontotoc

H.W. Byers at Blue Mountain

Lafayette at Hutchison (Tenn.)

McNairy Central (Tenn.) at Kossuth

Mooreville at Tishomingo County

Myrtle at Strayhorn

Nettleton at Noxubee County

New Hope at West Point

New Site at Mantachie

North Pontotoc at Ripley

Okolona at Coffeeville

Oxford at Tupelo

Pine Grove at Baldwyn

Pontotoc at New Albany

Starkville at Grenada

Tremont at Ingomar

Tupelo Christian at Smithville

Vardaman at Houlka

Wheeler at Thrasher

Thursday, Jan. 13

Baldwyn at Okolona

Noxubee County at Aberdeen

Union County Tournament

At Myrtle

(G) New Albany vs. West Union, 5 p.m.

(B) Myrtle vs. East Union, 6:30 p.m.

(G) East Union vs. Myrtle, 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14

Amory at Nettleton

Ashland at H.W. Byers

Belmont at Walnut

Biggersville at Wheeler

Calhoun City at Choctaw County

Charleston at Potts Camp

Columbus at West Point

Corinth at Mooreville

Falkner at Jumpertown

Hatley at Noxubee County

Hickory Flat at Coldwater

Houlka at Hamilton

Kossuth at Mantachie

Lafayette at Cleveland Central

North Panola at Holly Springs

North Pontotoc at Houston

Okolona at Vardaman

Pine Grove at New Site

Pontotoc at Ripley

Saltillo at New Hope

Shannon at Itawamba AHS

Starkville at Oxford

Thrasher at Cherokee (Ala.)

Tishomingo County at Caledonia

Tupelo at Grenada

Tupelo Christian at Tremont

Water Valley at Alcorn Central

Union County Tournament

At Myrtle

(B) New Albany vs. Myrtle/East Union winner, 5 p.m.

(G) Ingomar vs. East Union/Myrtle winner, 6:30 p.m.

(B) Ingomar vs. West Union, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Amory at Baldwyn

Biggersville at McEvans

Columbus at Aberdeen

East Webster at Okolona

Hamilton at West Lowndes

Pine Grove at Booneville

Potts Camp at Smithville

Tupelo Christian at Blue Mountain

Union County Tournament

At Myrtle

(G) Championship game, 6 p.m.

(B) Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus