Senior sports reporter
Monday, Jan. 10
Thrasher at Myrtle
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Aberdeen at Amory
Alcorn Central at Booneville
Ashland at Falkner
Belmont at East Union
Biggersville at Jumpertown
Bruce at Eupora
Caledonia at Itawamba AHS
Corinth at Shannon
East Webster at Calhoun City
Hamilton at West Lowndes
Hickory Flat at Walnut
Holly Springs at Rosa Fort
Houston at South Pontotoc
H.W. Byers at Blue Mountain
Lafayette at Hutchison (Tenn.)
McNairy Central (Tenn.) at Kossuth
Mooreville at Tishomingo County
Myrtle at Strayhorn
Nettleton at Noxubee County
New Hope at West Point
New Site at Mantachie
North Pontotoc at Ripley
Okolona at Coffeeville
Oxford at Tupelo
Pine Grove at Baldwyn
Pontotoc at New Albany
Starkville at Grenada
Tremont at Ingomar
Tupelo Christian at Smithville
Vardaman at Houlka
Wheeler at Thrasher
Thursday, Jan. 13
Baldwyn at Okolona
Noxubee County at Aberdeen
Union County Tournament
At Myrtle
(G) New Albany vs. West Union, 5 p.m.
(B) Myrtle vs. East Union, 6:30 p.m.
(G) East Union vs. Myrtle, 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14
Amory at Nettleton
Ashland at H.W. Byers
Belmont at Walnut
Biggersville at Wheeler
Calhoun City at Choctaw County
Charleston at Potts Camp
Columbus at West Point
Corinth at Mooreville
Falkner at Jumpertown
Hatley at Noxubee County
Hickory Flat at Coldwater
Houlka at Hamilton
Kossuth at Mantachie
Lafayette at Cleveland Central
North Panola at Holly Springs
North Pontotoc at Houston
Okolona at Vardaman
Pine Grove at New Site
Pontotoc at Ripley
Saltillo at New Hope
Shannon at Itawamba AHS
Starkville at Oxford
Thrasher at Cherokee (Ala.)
Tishomingo County at Caledonia
Tupelo at Grenada
Tupelo Christian at Tremont
Water Valley at Alcorn Central
(B) New Albany vs. Myrtle/East Union winner, 5 p.m.
(G) Ingomar vs. East Union/Myrtle winner, 6:30 p.m.
(B) Ingomar vs. West Union, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Amory at Baldwyn
Biggersville at McEvans
Columbus at Aberdeen
East Webster at Okolona
Pine Grove at Booneville
Potts Camp at Smithville
Tupelo Christian at Blue Mountain
(G) Championship game, 6 p.m.
(B) Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
brad.locke@journalinc.com
Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist.
