High school basketball schedule, Jan. 16-21

Monday, Jan. 16
Rumble in the South
At A.E. Wood Coliseum, Clinton (boys only)
Forest Hill vs. Jackson Academy, 9 a.m.
Hartfield Academy vs. Ridgeland, 10:15 a.m.
Canton vs. Terry, 11:30 a.m.
Madison Central vs. Provine, 1 p.m.
Starkville vs. Olive Branch, 2:30 p.m.
Tupelo vs. MRA, 4 p.m.
Raymond vs. Biloxi, 5:30 p.m.
Yazoo City vs. Northwest Rankin, 7 p.m.
Callaway vs. Brandon, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17
Aberdeen at Nettleton
Baldwyn at New Site
Belmont at Pine Grove
Biggersville at Holly Springs
Blue Mountain at Coldwater
Booneville at Kossuth
Corinth at Tishomingo County
Hardin County (Tenn.) at Alcorn Central
Hatley at Amory
Hickory Flat at Ashland
Houlka at Bruce
Houston at New Albany
Ingomar at North Pontotoc
Itawamba AHS at Mooreville
J.Z. George at Calhoun City
Lafayette at Oxford
Lewisburg at H.W. Byers
Myrtle at Potts Camp
Okolona at Hamilton
Saltillo at Mantachie
Shannon at Caledonia
Smithville at Tremont
South Pontotoc at Pontotoc
Starkville at Tupelo
Thrasher at Falkner
Vardaman at Tupelo Christian
Walnut at East Union
West Point at New Hope
Wheeler at Jumpertown

Thursday, Jan. 19
East Webster at Choctaw County
Kossuth at Potts Camp
Tremont at West Union

Friday, Jan. 20
Aberdeen at Hatley
Alcorn Central at Mantachie
Amory at Noxubee County
Baldwyn at Walnut
Byhalia at Holly Springs
Caledonia at Mooreville
Calhoun City at Okolona
Charleston at Myrtle
Corinth at Itawamba AHS
Falkner at Wheeler
Greenville at Lafayette
Grenada at Oxford
Hamilton at Vardaman
Hickory Flat at Blue Mountain
Houlka at Coffeeville
H.W. Byers at Coldwater
Ingomar at Smithville
Jumpertown at Strayhorn
J.Z. George at Bruce
McNairy Central (Tenn.) at Kossuth
M.S. Palmer at Potts Camp
New Albany at South Pontotoc
New Site at Belmont
North Pontotoc at Pontotoc
Pine Grove at East Union
Ripley at Houston
Thrasher at Biggersville
Tishomingo County at Shannon
Tupelo at Starkville
Water Valley at Booneville

Saturday, Jan. 21
Biggersville at Corinth
Walnut at South Pontotoc
West Lowndes at West Point