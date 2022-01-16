Monday, Jan. 17

Rumble in the South

At A.E. Wood Coliseum, Clinton (boys only)

Jackson Academy vs. St. Andrews, 9 a.m.

Terry vs. Provine, 10:30 a.m.

Parklane Academy vs. Madison Central, noon

Murrah vs. MRA, 1:30 p.m.

Callaway vs. Pascagoula, 3 p.m.

Northwest Rankin vs. Holmes County Central, 4:30 p.m.

Clinton vs. Harrison Central, 6 p.m.

Starkville vs. Raymond, 7:30 p.m.

Forest Hill vs. Brandon, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Alcorn Central at Biggersville

Ashland at Hickory Flat

Bruce at Houlka

Caledonia at Shannon

Calhoun City at J.Z. George

Coldwater at Blue Mountain

East Union at Walnut, ccd.

Falkner at Thrasher

Hamilton at Okolona

Hatley at Amory

Jumpertown at Wheeler

Kossuth at Booneville

Mooreville at Itawamba AHS

Nettleton at Aberdeen

New Albany at Houston, ccd.

New Site at Baldwyn

North Pontotoc at Ingomar, ccd.

Olive Branch at Holly Springs

Oxford at Lafayette

Pine Grove at Belmont

Pontotoc at South Pontotoc

Potts Camp at Myrtle, ccd.

Tishomingo County at Corinth

Tremont at Smithville

Tupelo at Saltillo, ccd.

West Point at Starkville

West Union at Tupelo Christian, ccd.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Union County Tournament

At Myrtle

(G) East Union vs. Myrtle, 4 p.m.

(B) East Union vs. Myrtle, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Baldwyn at Jumpertown

Choctaw County at East Webster

Hamilton at West Lowndes

Tupelo Christian at Vardaman

West Union at Tremont

Friday, Jan. 21

Aberdeen at Hatley

Belmont at New Site

Biggersville at Thrasher

Blue Mountain at Hickory Flat

Booneville at Water Valley

Bruce at J.Z. George

Coffeeville at Houlka

Coldwater at H.W. Byers

East Union at Pine Grove

Hardin County at Kossuth

Holly Springs at Byhalia

Houston at Ripley

Itawamba AHS at Corinth

Jumpertown at Strayhorn

Lafayette at Greenville

Mantachie at Alcorn Central

Mooreville at Caledonia

Myrtle at Charleston

Noxubee County at Amory

Oxford at Grenada

Pontotoc at North Pontotoc

Potts Camp at Palmer

Shannon at Tishomingo County

Smithville at Ingomar

South Pontotoc at New Albany

Starkville at Tupelo

Vardaman at Hamilton

Walnut at Baldwyn

West Point at Saltillo

Wheeler at Falkner

Saturday, Jan. 22

Baldwyn at Mantachie

Tupelo at Shannon

Vardaman at Calhoun City

West Point at Aberdeen

Hotbed Classic

At New Albany (boys only)

East Union vs. Tupelo Christian, 8:30 a.m.

West Union vs. Kossuth, 9:45 a.m.

Myrtle vs. Holly Springs, 11 a.m.

Ingomar vs. Belgreen (Ala.), 12:15 p.m.

Nettleton vs. Deshler (Ala.), 1:30 p.m.

Booneville vs. Pontotoc, 3 p.m.

Clinton vs. Jonesboro (Ark.), 4:30 p.m.

MRA vs. MHEA (Tenn.), 6 p.m.

Bartlett (Tenn.) vs. Hueytown (Ala.), 7:30 p.m.

New Albany vs. Winfield (Ala.), 9 p.m.

Mid-Mississippi Challenge

At Choctaw County

(G) Choctaw County vs. West Lowndes, 8:30 a.m.

(B) East Webster vs. McAdams, 10 a.m.

(G) East Webster vs. Morton, 11:30 a.m.

(G) Lousville vs. Puckett, 1 p.m.

(G) Neshoba Central vs. Olive Branch, 2:30 p.m.

(G) Kosciusko vs. Starkville, 4 p.m.

(B) Kosciusko vs. Booneville, 5:30 p.m.

(G) Choctaw Central vs. Booneville, 7 p.m.

(B) Choctaw County vs. Choctaw Central, 8:30 p.m.

Union County Tournament

At Myrtle

(G) Ingomar vs. East Union/Myrtle winner, 3 p.m.

(G) New Albany vs. West Union, 5 p.m.

(B) Ingomar vs. West Union, 7 p.m.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus