Monday, Jan. 2
No games
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Amory at North Pontotoc
Biggersville at Falkner
Bruce at East Webster
Calhoun City at Eupora
Columbus at Saltillo
Hamilton at Aberdeen
Hernando at Oxford
Hickory Flat at East Union
Holly Springs at Pontotoc
Houlka at Walnut
Kossuth at Mantachie
Lake Cormorant at Lafayette
Mooreville at Caledonia
M.S. Palmer at Myrtle
Okolona at Itawamba AHS
Potts Camp at Nettleton
Ripley at New Albany
Rosa Fort at H.W. Byers
Shannon at Tishomingo County
Smithville at Ingomar
Southaven at Booneville
Starkville at Tupelo
Vardaman at Coffeeville
West Union at Tremont
Prentiss County Tournament
At NEMCC, Booneville
(G) Jumpertown vs. Thrasher, 4 p.m.
(B) New Site vs. Thrasher, 5:30 p.m.
(G) New Site vs. Wheeler, 7 p.m.
(B) Wheeler vs. Jumpertown, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Starkville at West Point
Alcorn County Tournament
At Kossuth
(G) Biggersville vs. Corinth, 5:45 p.m.
(B) Biggersville vs. Alcorn Central, 7:15 p.m.
Monroe County Tournament
At Hatley
(G) Hamilton vs. Smithville, 4:30 p.m.
(B) Smithville vs. Aberdeen, 6 p.m.
(G) Amory vs. Aberdeen, 7:30 p.m.
Sugar Bowl Classic
At New Orleans
(B) Tupelo vs. Archbishop Shaw (La.), 5 p.m.
Tippah County Tournament
At Ripley
(G) Ripley vs. Pine Grove, 5 p.m.
(G) Walnut vs. Falkner, 6:30 p.m.
(B) Walnut vs. Ripley, 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
Belmont at Red Bay (Ala.)
Bruce at Calhoun City
Choctaw County at Vardaman
East Webster at Eupora
H.W. Byers at Hickory Flat
Ingomar at West Union
Lafayette at Greenville
Myrtle at Charleston
North Pontotoc at East Union
Okolona at Houlka
Oxford at Grenada
Pontotoc at South Pontotoc
Potts Camp at M.S. Palmer
Tishomingo County at Itawamba AHS
Tupelo Christian at Tremont
Water Valley at Mantachie
Alcorn County Tournament
At Kossuth
(G) Alcorn Central vs. Kossuth, 5:45 p.m.
(B) Kossuth vs. Corinth, 7:15 p.m.
Lee County Tournament
At Nettleton
(G) Nettleton vs. Shannon, 4 p.m.
(B) Saltillo vs. Mooreville, 5:30 p.m.
(G) Mooreville vs. Saltillo, 7 p.m.
(B) Nettleton vs. Shannon, 8:30 p.m.
Monroe County Tournament
At Hatley
(B) Amory vs. Smithville/Aberdeen winner, 4:30 p.m.
(G) Hatley vs. Hamilton/Smithville winner, 6 p.m.
(B) Hamilton vs. Hatley, 7:30 p.m.
Prentiss County Tournament
At NEMCC, Booneville
(G) Booneville vs. Jumpertown/Thrasher winner, 4 p.m.
(B) Baldwyn vs. New Site/Thrasher, 5:30 p.m.
(G) Baldwyn vs. New Site/Wheeler winner, 7 p.m.
(B) Booneville vs. Wheeler/Jumpertown winner, 8:30 p.m.
Sugar Bowl Classic
At New Orleans
(B) Tupelo vs. TBD
Tippah County Tournament
At Ripley
(G) Blue Mountain vs. Ripley/Pine Grove winner, 5 p.m.
(B) Falkner vs. Walnut/Ripley winner, 6:30 p.m.
(B) Pine Grove vs. Blue Mountain, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Heritage Academy at Tishomingo County
Houlka at Houston
Tremont at Thrasher
West Point at Okolona
Alcorn County Tournament
At Kossuth
(G) Championship game, 5 p.m.
(B) Championship game, 6:45 p.m.
Lee County Tournament
At Nettleton
(G) Consolation game, 2 p.m.
(B) Consolation game, 3:30 p.m.
(G) Championship game, 5 p.m.
(B) Championship game, 6:30 p.m.
Mid-Mississippi Challenge
At Choctaw County
(G) Kosciusko vs. East Webster, 9 a.m.
(B) Winston Academy vs. East Webster, 10:30 a.m.
(G) Starkville vs. Choctaw Central, noon
(B) Columbus vs. Choctaw Central, 1:30 p.m.
(G) Leake Academy vs. Ingomar, 3 p.m.
(G) Louisville vs. Neshoba Central, 4:30 p.m.
(G) Choctaw County vs. McAdams, 6 p.m.
(B) Choctaw County vs. Kosciusko, 7:30 p.m.
Monroe County Tournament
At Hatley
(G) Championship game, 6 p.m.
(B) Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
Prentiss County Tournament
At NEMCC, Booneville
(G) Championship game, 6 p.m.
(B) Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
Shoals Christian Boys Tournament
At Shoals Christian (Ala.)
Belgreen (Ala.) vs. Colbert Heights (Ala.), 9 a.m.
Danville (Ala.) vs. Alcorn Central, 10:30 a.m.
Lauderdale County (Ala.) vs. Belmont, noon
Fairview (Ala.) vs. Lawrence County (Tenn.), 1:30 p.m.
Marion County (Ala.) vs. Itawamba AHS, 3 p.m.
Sparkman (Ala.) vs. Callaway, 4:30 p.m.
Memphis Overton (Tenn.) vs. Oxford, 6 p.m.
Winfield vs. Hardin County (Tenn.), 7:30 p.m.
Sugar Bowl Classic
At New Orleans
(B) Tupelo vs. TBD
Tangle on the Trail
At Pontotoc (boys only)
McNairy Central (Tenn.) vs. West Union, 10 a.m.
South Pontotoc vs. Northside, 11:15 a.m.
New Hope vs. Gentry, 12:30 p.m.
Moss Point vs. Horn Lake, 1:45 p.m.
Biloxi vs. Starkville, 3 p.m.
Pontotoc vs. Holmes County Central, 4:30 p.m.
Forest Hill vs. Olive Branch, 6 p.m.
Center Hill vs. Cleveland Central, 7:30 p.m.
Tippah County Tournament
At Ripley
(G) Championship game, 4 p.m.
(B) Championship game, 5:30 p.m.
