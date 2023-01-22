Monday, Jan. 23
Bruce at Vardaman
Hatley at Hamilton
North Pontotoc at Falkner
Potts Camp at New Site
Tremont at Vina (Ala.)
Tupelo Christian at Ingomar
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Ashland at H.W. Byers
Belmont at Baldwyn
Bruce at Choctaw County
Caledonia at Corinth
Calhoun City at Coffeeville
East Union at New Site
East Webster at J.Z. George
Hamilton at Nanih Waiya
Hatley at Nettleton
Hickory Flat at Vardaman
Independence at Holly Springs
Itawamba AHS at Tishomingo County
Lafayette at Lake Cormorant
Mantachie at Booneville
Mooreville at Shannon
Myrtle at Blue Mountain
New Hope at West Point
North Pontotoc at New Albany
Noxubee County at Aberdeen
Okolona at Amory
Oxford at Tupelo
Pine Grove at Walnut
Pontotoc at Houston
Ripley at South Pontotoc
Saltillo at Columbus
Starkville at Grenada
West Lowndes at Houlka
West Union at Smithville
Wheeler at Thrasher
Thursday, Jan. 26
Alcorn Central at Central (Ala.)
Ashland at Baldwyn
Booneville at Okolona
Houlka at East Webster
Kossuth at Ingomar
Myrtle at Wheeler
Red Bay (Ala.) at Belmont
Smithville at Hickory Flat
West Union at Tupelo Christian
Friday, Jan. 27
Aberdeen at Amory
Alcorn Central at Smithville
Belgreen (Ala.) at Tremont
Biggersville at Booneville
Bruce at Eupora
Charleston at Potts Camp
Coffeeville at Hamilton
Coldwater at Ashland
Corinth at Mooreville
East Union at Baldwyn
Falkner at Tupelo Christian
H.W. Byers at Independence
Kossuth at Water Valley
Lafayette at Cleveland Central
Mantachie at Pine Grove
Myrtle at M.S. Palmer
Nettleton at Noxubee County
New Albany at Ripley
New Site at Walnut
Okolona at Calhoun City
Pontotoc at Holly Springs
Saltillo at New Hope
Senatobia at Blue Mountain
South Pontotoc at North Pontotoc
Starkville at Oxford
Strayhorn at Hickory Flat
Thrasher at Jumpertown
Tishomingo County at Caledonia
Tupelo at Grenada
Vardaman at West Lowndes
West Point at Columbus
Saturday, Jan. 28
Hotbed Classic
At New Albany (boys only)
East Union vs. Thrasher, 8:30 a.m.
Myrtle vs. Holly Springs, 9:45 a.m.
New Albany vs. Nettleton, 11 a.m.
Pontotoc vs. Power Center (Tenn.), 12:15 p.m.
West Union vs. Jasper (Ala.), 1:30 p.m.
Neshoba Central vs. Buckhorn (Ala.), 3 p.m.
Olive Branch vs. Lausanne (Tenn.), 4:30 p.m.
Tupelo vs. Rossview (Tenn.), 6 p.m.
DeSoto Central vs. Plainview (Ala.), 7:30 p.m.
Ingomar vs. Tunica Academy, 9 p.m.
Robertson’s Sportswear Lady Challenge
At Booneville
Tunica Academy vs. Kossuth, 9 a.m.
West Union vs. Mooreville, 10:15 a.m.
Walnut vs. Lafayette, 11:30 a.m.
Alcorn Central vs. Lake, 12:45 p.m.
Tishomingo County vs. Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
Pontotoc vs. Belmont, 3:30 p.m.
Hoover (Ala.) vs. Bartlett (Tenn.), 5 p.m.
Tupelo vs. Briarcrest (Tenn.), 6:30 p.m.
Booneville vs. Choctaw Central, 8 p.m.
