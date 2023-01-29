agate High school basketball schedule, Jan. 30-Feb. 4 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Jan 29, 2023 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Kyland Morgan and Ingomar will take on county rival New Albany on Thursday. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Jan. 30Eupora at VardamanHamilton at TremontHickory Flat at MyrtleNoxubee County at HatleyWest Point at SaltilloTuesday, Jan. 31Aberdeen at Itawamba AHSAmory at NettletonBaldwyn at BoonevilleBelmont at KossuthBiggersville at ThrasherBlue Mountain at AshlandBruce at VardamanCoffeeville at OxfordCorinth at Alcorn CentralEast Union at West UnionEast Webster at HoustonFalkner at WalnutHamilton at SmithvilleHorn Lake at TupeloHoulka at MyrtleH.W. Byers at Lake CormorantMantachie at New SiteMooreville at North PontotocOkolona at West LowndesPine Grove at JumpertownPontotoc at LafayettePotts Camp at StrayhornShannon at Calhoun CitySouth Pontotoc at New AlbanyStarkville at ColumbusTishomingo County vs. Neshoba Central (at NEMCC)Tupelo Christian at Hickory FlatThursday, Feb. 2Aberdeen at Holly SpringsAmory at BaldwynAshland at ThrasherBooneville at SaltilloItawamba AHS at BelmontKossuth at Alcorn CentralLafayette at RipleyMooreville at NettletonNew Albany at IngomarNew Site at Red Bay (Ala.)North Pontotoc at BruceOxford at HoustonWalnut at Hickory FlatWheeler at East UnionFriday, Feb. 3Baldwyn at JumpertownBiggersville at Tishomingo CountyCalhoun City at HoustonFalkner at East UnionHamilton at ThrasherHatley at SmithvilleH.W. Byers at ByhaliaNorth Pontotoc at East WebsterNoxubee County at West PointOlive Branch at PontotocPickens County (Ala.) at StarkvilleShannon at OkolonaSouth Pontotoc at HoulkaTremont at MantachieTupelo at CorinthWalnut at AshlandWest Union at MyrtleSaturday, Feb. 4West Point at AberdeenEND OF REGULAR SEASON Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Basketball Schedule Botany Hydrography Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you