agate High school basketball schedule, Jan. 31-Feb. 5 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Jan 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Jan. 31Ashland at H.W. ByersCaledonia at HamiltonEupora at VardamanNoxubee County at HatleyTuesday, Feb. 1Alcorn Central at CorinthAshland at Blue MountainBelmont at Tishomingo CountyBiggersville at ThrasherBooneville at BaldwynCalhoun City at ShannonColumbus at StarkvilleFalkner at WalnutHamilton at TremontHickory Flat at Tupelo ChristianHouston at East WebsterItawamba AHS at AberdeenJumpertown at Pine GroveLafayette at PontotocLake Cormorant at H.W. ByersMantachie at WheelerMyrtle at HoulkaNettleton at AmoryNew Albany at South PontotocNorth Pontotoc at MoorevilleOxford at CoffeevilleRipley at SaltilloRosa Fort at Holly SpringsSmithville at HatleyStrayhorn at Potts CampTupelo at Horn LakeVardaman at BruceWest Lowndes at OkolonaWest Point at Choctaw CountyWest Union at East UnionThursday, Feb. 3Belmont at Itawamba AHSByhalia at Holly SpringsEast Union at WheelerFalkner at West UnionLafayette at RipleyMyrtle at Hickory FlatNettleton at MoorevilleNew Albany at IngomarNorth Pontotoc at AmoryOkolona at ShannonPontotoc at Olive BranchSaltillo at BoonevilleSmithville at VardamanSouth Panola at OxfordSouth Pontotoc at HamiltonTupelo Christian at JumpertownWest Point at Noxubee CountyFriday, Feb. 4Baldwyn at JumpertownBruce at GrenadaCorinth at TupeloEast Union at FalknerEast Webster at West LowndesHamilton at Tupelo ChristianHickory Flat at H.W. ByersHolly Springs at Horn LakeHoulka at South PontotocHouston at Calhoun CityMantachie at TremontNew Site at AberdeenPotts Camp at ByhaliaSmithville at AmoryStarkville at Noxubee CountyTishomingo County at BiggersvilleWalnut at AshlandUnion County TournamentAt Myrtle(G) Championship: Ingomar vs. New Albany, 6 p.m.(B) Championship: New Albany vs. West Union, 8 p.m.Saturday, Feb. 5West Point at AberdeenEND OF REGULAR SEASON brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Basketball Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters