Monday, Jan. 31

Ashland at H.W. Byers

Caledonia at Hamilton

Eupora at Vardaman

Noxubee County at Hatley

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Alcorn Central at Corinth

Ashland at Blue Mountain

Belmont at Tishomingo County

Biggersville at Thrasher

Booneville at Baldwyn

Calhoun City at Shannon

Columbus at Starkville

Falkner at Walnut

Hamilton at Tremont

Hickory Flat at Tupelo Christian

Houston at East Webster

Itawamba AHS at Aberdeen

Jumpertown at Pine Grove

Lafayette at Pontotoc

Lake Cormorant at H.W. Byers

Mantachie at Wheeler

Myrtle at Houlka

Nettleton at Amory

New Albany at South Pontotoc

North Pontotoc at Mooreville

Oxford at Coffeeville

Ripley at Saltillo

Rosa Fort at Holly Springs

Smithville at Hatley

Strayhorn at Potts Camp

Tupelo at Horn Lake

Vardaman at Bruce

West Lowndes at Okolona

West Point at Choctaw County

West Union at East Union

Thursday, Feb. 3

Belmont at Itawamba AHS

Byhalia at Holly Springs

East Union at Wheeler

Falkner at West Union

Lafayette at Ripley

Myrtle at Hickory Flat

Nettleton at Mooreville

New Albany at Ingomar

North Pontotoc at Amory

Okolona at Shannon

Pontotoc at Olive Branch

Saltillo at Booneville

Smithville at Vardaman

South Panola at Oxford

South Pontotoc at Hamilton

Tupelo Christian at Jumpertown

West Point at Noxubee County

Friday, Feb. 4

Baldwyn at Jumpertown

Bruce at Grenada

Corinth at Tupelo

East Union at Falkner

East Webster at West Lowndes

Hamilton at Tupelo Christian

Hickory Flat at H.W. Byers

Holly Springs at Horn Lake

Houlka at South Pontotoc

Houston at Calhoun City

Mantachie at Tremont

New Site at Aberdeen

Potts Camp at Byhalia

Smithville at Amory

Starkville at Noxubee County

Tishomingo County at Biggersville

Walnut at Ashland

Union County Tournament

At Myrtle

(G) Championship: Ingomar vs. New Albany, 6 p.m.

(B) Championship: New Albany vs. West Union, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

West Point at Aberdeen

END OF REGULAR SEASON

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus