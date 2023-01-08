Monday, Jan. 9
Booneville at Alcorn Central
H.W. Byers at Rossville Academy (Tenn.)
Mantachie at Wheeler
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Amory at Aberdeen
Baldwyn at Pine Grove
Blue Mountain at H.W. Byers
Calhoun City at East Webster
Coffeeville at Okolona
East Union at Belmont
Eupora at Bruce
Falkner at Ashland
Grenada at Starkville
Hatley at Alcorn Central
Hickory Flat at New Site
Houlka at Vardaman
Ingomar at Tremont
Itawamba AHS at Caledonia
Jumpertown at Biggersville
Kossuth at McNairy Central (Tenn.)
Noxubee County at Nettleton
Pontotoc at New Albany
Ripley at North Pontotoc
Rosa Fort at Holly Springs
Saltillo at West Point
Shannon at Corinth
Smithville at Tupelo Christian
South Pontotoc at Houston
Strayhorn at Myrtle
Thrasher at Wheeler
Tishomingo County at Mooreville
Tupelo at Oxford
Walnut at Potts Camp
West Lowndes at Hamilton
Thursday, Jan. 12
Aberdeen at Noxubee County
Baldwyn at South Pontotoc
Smithville at Thrasher
Vardaman at Bruce
Union County Tournament
At West Union
(G) New Albany vs. West Union, 5 p.m.
(B) East Union vs. Myrtle, 6:30 p.m.
(G) East Union vs. Myrtle, 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
Alcorn Central at Water Valley
Caledonia at Tishomingo County
Choctaw County at Calhoun City
Cleveland Central at Lafayette
Coldwater at Hickory Flat
Columbus at West Point
Falkner at Jumpertown
Grenada at Tupelo
Hamilton at Houlka
Hatley at Noxubee County
Houston at North Pontotoc
H.W. Byers at Ashland
Itawamba AHS at Shannon
Mantachie at Kossuth
Mooreville at Corinth
Nettleton at Amory
New Hope at Saltillo
New Site at Pine Grove
Oxford at Starkville
Potts Camp at Charleston
Ripley at Pontotoc
Thrasher at Cherokee (Ala.)
Tremont at Tupelo Christian
Vardaman at Okolona
Walnut at Belmont
Wheeler at Biggersville
Union County Tournament
At West Union
(B) New Albany vs. Ingomar, 5 p.m.
(G) Ingomar vs. East Union/Myrtle winner, 6:30 p.m.
(B) West Union vs. East Union/Myrtle winner, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
East Webster at Okolona
Pine Grove at Shoals Christian (boys only)
Smithville at Potts Camp
Aberdeen Shootout
(B) Noxubee County vs. Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.
(G) West Lowndes vs. Hamilton, 1 p.m.
(B) West Lowndes vs. Hamilton, 2:30 p.m.
(G) Noxubee County vs. Starkville, 4 p.m.
(G) Aberdeen vs. Calhoun City, 5:30 p.m.
(B) Aberdeen vs. Calhoun City, 7 p.m.
Grind2Shine Classic
At Shoals Christian (Ala.)
(B) Lexington (Ala.) vs. Tupelo Christian, 9 a.m.
(B) Meek (Ala.) vs. Alcorn Central, 10:30 a.m.
(B) Florence Central (Ala.) vs. Pine Grove, noon
(B) Covenant Christian (Ala.) vs. Summertown (Tenn.), 1:30 p.m.
(G) Deshler (Ala.) vs. Summertown (Tenn.), 3 p.m.
(B) Haleyville (Ala.) vs. Pontotoc, 4:30 p.m.
(B) Haleyville (Ala.) vs. Athens (Ala.), 6 p.m.
(B) Florence (Ala.) vs. Center Hill, 7:30 p.m.
(B) Shoals Christian (Ala.) vs. Winfield (Ala.), 9 p.m.
Union County Tournament
At West Union
(G) Championship game, 6 p.m.
(B) Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
