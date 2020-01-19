Monday, Jan. 20

Houston at Booneville

MLK Shootout

At East Central CC, Decatur (girls only)

Choctaw Central vs. Harrison Central, 2:30 p.m.

Neshoba Central vs. Starkville, 4 p.m.

Rumble in the South

At St. Andrews (boys only)

Jackson Academy vs. Yazoo City, 9:30 a.m.

Heritage Academy vs. North Pike, 11 a.m.

MRA vs. Velma Jackson, 12:30 p.m.

Forest Hill vs. Meridian, 2 p.m.

Starkville vs. Center Hill, 3:30 p.m.

St. Andrews vs. Brandon, 5 p.m.

Callaway vs. Petal, 6:30 p.m.

Wingfield vs. Raymond, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Aberdeen at Hatley

Ashland at Hickory Flat

Belmont at Alcorn Central

Biggersville at Blue Mountain

Booneville at Nettleton

Bruce at Vardaman

Caledonia at Shannon

Calhoun City at J.Z. George

Corinth at North Pontotoc

DeSoto Central at Ripley

East Union at Walnut

East Webster at Choctaw County

Hamilton at Okolona

Horn Lake at Holly Springs

Houston at Eupora

H.W. Byers at West Union

Ingomar at Baldwyn

Kossuth at Amory

Lafayette at Grenada

Mantachie at Potts Camp

Marshall Academy at Macon Road Baptist (Memphis)

Mooreville at Itawamba AHS

Myrtle at Coldwater

Oxford at Pillow Academy

Pine Grove at Jumpertown

Pontotoc at South Pontotoc

Saltillo at New Site

Tishomingo County at New Albany

Tremont at Wheeler

Tupelo Christian at Smithville

West Point at Starkville

Thursday, Jan. 23

Kossuth at Walnut

Marshall Academy at Lee Academy

Okolona at Noxubee County

Regents at Calhoun Academy

West Union at Hickory Flat

Friday, Jan. 24

Aberdeen at Noxubee County

Alcorn Central at Kossuth

Amory at Nettleton

Ashland at Myrtle

Baldwyn at Tremont

Belmont at Booneville

Biggersville at Thrasher

Bruce at J.Z. George

Calhoun City at Houston

Coffeeville at Houlka

Coldwater at H.W. Byers

East Webster at Mantachie

Falkner at Pine Grove

Greenville at Starkville

Hatley at Choctaw County

Hernando at Oxford

Holly Springs at Byhalia

Itawamba AHS at South Pontotoc

Jumpertown at Blue Mountain

Lafayette at Center Hill

Lake Cormorant at Saltillo

Mooreville at Caledonia

North Pontotoc at Tishomingo County

Potts Camp at New Site

Ripley at Corinth

Shannon at Pontotoc

Smithville at Ingomar

Strayhorn at East Union

Tupelo at DeSoto Central

Vardaman at Hamilton

West Point at New Hope

Wheeler at Tupelo Christian

Saturday, Jan. 25

Biggersville at Corinth, noon

Okolona at Aberdeen

Hotbed Classic

At New Albany (boys only)

Myrtle vs. Amory, 8:30 a.m.

East Union vs. Alcorn Central, 9:45 a.m.

West Union vs. Arlington (Tenn.), 11 a.m.

New Albany vs. Potts Camp, 12:15 p.m.

Holly Springs vs. Hueytown (Ala.), 1:30 p.m.

Olive Branch vs. Mountain Brook (Ala.), 3 p.m.

Briarcrest (Tenn.) vs. Sidney Lanier (Ala.), 4:30 p.m.

Callaway vs. Houston (Tenn.), 6 p.m.

Yazoo County vs. Bartlett (Tenn.), 7:30 p.m.

Ingomar vs. New Site, 9 p.m.

Robertson’s Sportswear Lady Challenge

At Booneville

East Union vs. Booneville, 9 a.m.

Ingomar vs. Alcorn Central, 10:15 a.m.

West Union vs. Walnut, 11:30 a.m.

Holly Springs vs. Saltillo, 12:45 p.m.

Tupelo vs. Choctaw Central, 2 p.m.

Pontotoc vs. McNairy Central, 3:15 p.m.

Olive Branch vs. Hoover (Ala.), 4:30 p.m.

New Site vs. Pine Grove, 5:45 p.m.

Tishomingo County vs. Briarcrest (Tenn.), 7 p.m.

Kossuth vs. Columbus, 8:15 p.m.

Belmont vs. Tupelo Christian, 9:30 p.m.

Madison Central Girls Shootout

Yazoo County vs. Madison St. Joseph, 11 a.m.

Canton vs. Shaw, 12:30 p.m.

Callaway vs. West Bolivar, 2 p.m.

Ruleville Central vs. Ridgeland, 3:30 p.m.

Ripley vs. Hernando, 5 p.m.

Forest Hill vs. Vicksburg, 6:30 p.m.

Madison Central vs. Terry, 8 p.m.

