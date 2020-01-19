Monday, Jan. 20
Houston at Booneville
MLK Shootout
At East Central CC, Decatur (girls only)
Choctaw Central vs. Harrison Central, 2:30 p.m.
Neshoba Central vs. Starkville, 4 p.m.
Rumble in the South
At St. Andrews (boys only)
Jackson Academy vs. Yazoo City, 9:30 a.m.
Heritage Academy vs. North Pike, 11 a.m.
MRA vs. Velma Jackson, 12:30 p.m.
Forest Hill vs. Meridian, 2 p.m.
Starkville vs. Center Hill, 3:30 p.m.
St. Andrews vs. Brandon, 5 p.m.
Callaway vs. Petal, 6:30 p.m.
Wingfield vs. Raymond, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Aberdeen at Hatley
Ashland at Hickory Flat
Belmont at Alcorn Central
Biggersville at Blue Mountain
Booneville at Nettleton
Bruce at Vardaman
Caledonia at Shannon
Calhoun City at J.Z. George
Corinth at North Pontotoc
DeSoto Central at Ripley
East Union at Walnut
East Webster at Choctaw County
Hamilton at Okolona
Horn Lake at Holly Springs
Houston at Eupora
H.W. Byers at West Union
Ingomar at Baldwyn
Kossuth at Amory
Lafayette at Grenada
Mantachie at Potts Camp
Marshall Academy at Macon Road Baptist (Memphis)
Mooreville at Itawamba AHS
Myrtle at Coldwater
Oxford at Pillow Academy
Pine Grove at Jumpertown
Pontotoc at South Pontotoc
Saltillo at New Site
Tishomingo County at New Albany
Tremont at Wheeler
Tupelo Christian at Smithville
West Point at Starkville
Thursday, Jan. 23
Kossuth at Walnut
Marshall Academy at Lee Academy
Okolona at Noxubee County
Regents at Calhoun Academy
West Union at Hickory Flat
Friday, Jan. 24
Aberdeen at Noxubee County
Alcorn Central at Kossuth
Amory at Nettleton
Ashland at Myrtle
Baldwyn at Tremont
Belmont at Booneville
Biggersville at Thrasher
Bruce at J.Z. George
Calhoun City at Houston
Coffeeville at Houlka
Coldwater at H.W. Byers
East Webster at Mantachie
Falkner at Pine Grove
Greenville at Starkville
Hatley at Choctaw County
Hernando at Oxford
Holly Springs at Byhalia
Itawamba AHS at South Pontotoc
Jumpertown at Blue Mountain
Lafayette at Center Hill
Lake Cormorant at Saltillo
Mooreville at Caledonia
North Pontotoc at Tishomingo County
Potts Camp at New Site
Ripley at Corinth
Shannon at Pontotoc
Smithville at Ingomar
Strayhorn at East Union
Tupelo at DeSoto Central
Vardaman at Hamilton
West Point at New Hope
Wheeler at Tupelo Christian
Saturday, Jan. 25
Biggersville at Corinth, noon
Okolona at Aberdeen
Hotbed Classic
At New Albany (boys only)
Myrtle vs. Amory, 8:30 a.m.
East Union vs. Alcorn Central, 9:45 a.m.
West Union vs. Arlington (Tenn.), 11 a.m.
New Albany vs. Potts Camp, 12:15 p.m.
Holly Springs vs. Hueytown (Ala.), 1:30 p.m.
Olive Branch vs. Mountain Brook (Ala.), 3 p.m.
Briarcrest (Tenn.) vs. Sidney Lanier (Ala.), 4:30 p.m.
Callaway vs. Houston (Tenn.), 6 p.m.
Yazoo County vs. Bartlett (Tenn.), 7:30 p.m.
Ingomar vs. New Site, 9 p.m.
Robertson’s Sportswear Lady Challenge
At Booneville
East Union vs. Booneville, 9 a.m.
Ingomar vs. Alcorn Central, 10:15 a.m.
West Union vs. Walnut, 11:30 a.m.
Holly Springs vs. Saltillo, 12:45 p.m.
Tupelo vs. Choctaw Central, 2 p.m.
Pontotoc vs. McNairy Central, 3:15 p.m.
Olive Branch vs. Hoover (Ala.), 4:30 p.m.
New Site vs. Pine Grove, 5:45 p.m.
Tishomingo County vs. Briarcrest (Tenn.), 7 p.m.
Kossuth vs. Columbus, 8:15 p.m.
Belmont vs. Tupelo Christian, 9:30 p.m.
Madison Central Girls Shootout
Yazoo County vs. Madison St. Joseph, 11 a.m.
Canton vs. Shaw, 12:30 p.m.
Callaway vs. West Bolivar, 2 p.m.
Ruleville Central vs. Ridgeland, 3:30 p.m.
Ripley vs. Hernando, 5 p.m.
Forest Hill vs. Vicksburg, 6:30 p.m.
Madison Central vs. Terry, 8 p.m.