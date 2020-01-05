Monday, Jan. 6

Adamsville (Tenn.) at Alcorn Central

Amory at Booneville

Myrtle at Wheeler

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Ashland at Holly Springs

Alcorn Central at Nettleton

Belmont at Kossuth

Blue Mountain at Biggersville

Caledonia at Mooreville

Coffeeville at Vardaman

Columbus at West Point

East Webster at Bruce

Eupora at Calhoun City

Hatley at Hamilton

Itawamba AHS at Okolona

Lafayette at Saltillo

Mantachie at Smithville

Myrtle at East Union

New Albany at Ripley

New Hope at Houston

Oxford at Hernando

Pine Grove at Falkner

Pontotoc at Shannon

Potts Camp at H.W. Byers

South Panola at Starkville

South Pontotoc at Tupelo Christian

Tishomingo County at Corinth

Tremont at Belgreen (Ala.) (boys only)

Walnut at Houlka

West Union at Ingomar

Prentiss County Tournament

At Northeast Mississippi CC, Booneville

(G) Wheeler vs. Booneville, 6 p.m.

(B) New Site vs. Baldwyn, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Prentiss County Tournament

At Northeast Mississippi CC, Booneville

(G) New Site vs. Jumpertown, 6 p.m.

(B) Jumpertown vs. Thrasher, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Belmont at Red Bay (Ala.)

Vardaman at Tupelo Christian

Alcorn County Tournament

At Corinth

(G) Kossuth vs. Alcorn Central, 6 p.m.

(B) Biggersville vs. Alcorn Central, 7:30 p.m.

Monroe County Tournament

At Amory

(G) Hatley vs. Aberdeen, 4:30 p.m.

(B) Amory vs. Hatley, 6 p.m.

(G) Amory vs. Smithville, 7:30 p.m.

Tippah County Tournament

At Walnut

(B) Blue Mountain vs. Walnut, 4:30 p.m.

(G) Walnut vs. Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.

(B) Falkner vs. Pine Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Calhoun City at Bruce

Center Hill at Lafayette

Coldwater at West Union

Corinth at Alcorn Central

Eupora at East Webster

Germantown at Starkville

Hickory Flat at H.W. Byers

Houlka at Okolona

Houston at Caledonia

Itawamba AHS at Pontotoc

Mantachie at East Union

Myrtle at Ashland

New Hope at West Point

North Pontotoc at Ingomar

Potts Camp at Strayhorn

Southaven at Oxford

Tupelo at Olive Branch

Alcorn County Tournament

At Corinth

(G) Biggersville vs. Corinth, 6 p.m.

(B) Corinth vs. Kossuth, 7:30 p.m.

Lee County Tournament

At Mooreville

(G) Saltillo vs. Shannon, 4 p.m.

(B) Saltillo vs. Shannon, 5:30 p.m.

(G) Nettleton vs. Mooreville, 7 p.m.

(B) Nettleton vs. Mooreville, 8:30 p.m.

Monroe County Tournament

At Amory

(B) Smithville vs. Hamilton, 4:30 p.m.

(G) Hamilton vs. Hatley/Aberdeen winner, 6 p.m.

(B) Aberdeen vs. Amory/Hatley winner, 7:30 p.m.

Prentiss County Tournament

At Northeast Mississippi CC, Booneville

(G) Baldwyn vs. Wheeler/Booneville winner, 4 p.m.

(B) Wheeler vs. New Site/Baldwyn winner, 5:30 p.m.

(G) Thrasher vs. New Site/Jumpertown winner, 7 p.m.

(B) Booneville vs. Jumpertown/Thrasher winner, 8:30 p.m.

Tippah County Tournament

At Walnut

(G) Ripley vs. Falkner, 4:30 p.m.

(B) Ripley vs. Blue Mountain/Walnut winner, 6 p.m.

(G) Pine Grove vs. Walnut/Blue Mountain winner, 7:30 p.m.

Ultimate South Showcase

At Lausanne (Memphis)

(B) Whitehaven (Tenn.) vs. Christian Brothers (Tenn.), 4 p.m.

(G) Hamilton Heights (Tenn.) vs. Whitehaven (Tenn.), 5:30 p.m.

(B) Briarcrest (Tenn.) vs. Little Rock Hall (Ark.), 7 p.m.

(B) Lausanne (Tenn.) vs. Holly Springs, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

East Union at Hickory Flat

Noxubee County at Potts Camp

Okolona at West Point

Alcorn County Tournament

At Corinth

(G) Championship game, 6 p.m.

(B) Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

Commodore Challenge

At Lafayette

(G) North Delta vs. Grenada, 11 a.m.

(B) MRA vs. Grenada, 12:30 p.m.

(G) Lafayette vs. MRA, 2 p.m.

(B) Lafayette vs. Senatobia, 3:30 p.m.

Lee County Tournament

At Mooreville

(G) Consolation game, 2 p.m.

(B) Consolation game, 3:30 p.m.

(G) Championship game, 5 p.m.

(B) Championship game, 6:30 p.m.

Monroe County Tournament

At Amory

(G) Championship game, 6 p.m.

(B) Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

Prentiss County Tournament

At Northeast Mississippi CC, Booneville

(G) Championship Game, 6 p.m.

(B) Championship Game, 7:30 p.m.

Tippah County Tournament

At Walnut

(G) Championship game, 6 p.m.

(B) Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

Tornado Shootout

At Philadelphia

(G) East Webster vs. McAdams, 11 a.m.

(B) East Webster vs. McAdams, 12:30 p.m.

(G) Leake Central vs. Caledonia, 2 p.m.

(B) Leake Central vs. Caledonia, 3:30 p.m.

(G) Philadelphia vs. Newton County, 5 p.m.

(B) Philadelphia vs. Newton County, 6:30 p.m.

Ultimate South Showcase

At Lausanne (Memphis)

(B) Christian Brothers (Tenn.) vs. Southaven

(G) Hamilton Heights (Tenn.) vs. Arlington (Tenn.), 2 p.m.

(B) Arlington (Tenn.) vs. New Albany, 3:30 p.m.

(B) Lausanne (Tenn.) vs. Lake Cormorant, 5 p.m.

(B) Little Rock Hall (Ark.) vs. Covington (Tenn.), 6:30 p.m.

(B) Briarcrest (Tenn.) vs. Olive Branch, 8 p.m.

