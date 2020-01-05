Monday, Jan. 6
Adamsville (Tenn.) at Alcorn Central
Amory at Booneville
Myrtle at Wheeler
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Ashland at Holly Springs
Alcorn Central at Nettleton
Belmont at Kossuth
Blue Mountain at Biggersville
Caledonia at Mooreville
Coffeeville at Vardaman
Columbus at West Point
East Webster at Bruce
Eupora at Calhoun City
Hatley at Hamilton
Itawamba AHS at Okolona
Lafayette at Saltillo
Mantachie at Smithville
Myrtle at East Union
New Albany at Ripley
New Hope at Houston
Oxford at Hernando
Pine Grove at Falkner
Pontotoc at Shannon
Potts Camp at H.W. Byers
South Panola at Starkville
South Pontotoc at Tupelo Christian
Tishomingo County at Corinth
Tremont at Belgreen (Ala.) (boys only)
Walnut at Houlka
West Union at Ingomar
Prentiss County Tournament
At Northeast Mississippi CC, Booneville
(G) Wheeler vs. Booneville, 6 p.m.
(B) New Site vs. Baldwyn, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Prentiss County Tournament
At Northeast Mississippi CC, Booneville
(G) New Site vs. Jumpertown, 6 p.m.
(B) Jumpertown vs. Thrasher, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Belmont at Red Bay (Ala.)
Vardaman at Tupelo Christian
Alcorn County Tournament
At Corinth
(G) Kossuth vs. Alcorn Central, 6 p.m.
(B) Biggersville vs. Alcorn Central, 7:30 p.m.
Monroe County Tournament
At Amory
(G) Hatley vs. Aberdeen, 4:30 p.m.
(B) Amory vs. Hatley, 6 p.m.
(G) Amory vs. Smithville, 7:30 p.m.
Tippah County Tournament
At Walnut
(B) Blue Mountain vs. Walnut, 4:30 p.m.
(G) Walnut vs. Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.
(B) Falkner vs. Pine Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
Calhoun City at Bruce
Center Hill at Lafayette
Coldwater at West Union
Corinth at Alcorn Central
Eupora at East Webster
Germantown at Starkville
Hickory Flat at H.W. Byers
Houlka at Okolona
Houston at Caledonia
Itawamba AHS at Pontotoc
Mantachie at East Union
Myrtle at Ashland
New Hope at West Point
North Pontotoc at Ingomar
Potts Camp at Strayhorn
Southaven at Oxford
Tupelo at Olive Branch
Alcorn County Tournament
At Corinth
(G) Biggersville vs. Corinth, 6 p.m.
(B) Corinth vs. Kossuth, 7:30 p.m.
Lee County Tournament
At Mooreville
(G) Saltillo vs. Shannon, 4 p.m.
(B) Saltillo vs. Shannon, 5:30 p.m.
(G) Nettleton vs. Mooreville, 7 p.m.
(B) Nettleton vs. Mooreville, 8:30 p.m.
Monroe County Tournament
At Amory
(B) Smithville vs. Hamilton, 4:30 p.m.
(G) Hamilton vs. Hatley/Aberdeen winner, 6 p.m.
(B) Aberdeen vs. Amory/Hatley winner, 7:30 p.m.
Prentiss County Tournament
At Northeast Mississippi CC, Booneville
(G) Baldwyn vs. Wheeler/Booneville winner, 4 p.m.
(B) Wheeler vs. New Site/Baldwyn winner, 5:30 p.m.
(G) Thrasher vs. New Site/Jumpertown winner, 7 p.m.
(B) Booneville vs. Jumpertown/Thrasher winner, 8:30 p.m.
Tippah County Tournament
At Walnut
(G) Ripley vs. Falkner, 4:30 p.m.
(B) Ripley vs. Blue Mountain/Walnut winner, 6 p.m.
(G) Pine Grove vs. Walnut/Blue Mountain winner, 7:30 p.m.
Ultimate South Showcase
At Lausanne (Memphis)
(B) Whitehaven (Tenn.) vs. Christian Brothers (Tenn.), 4 p.m.
(G) Hamilton Heights (Tenn.) vs. Whitehaven (Tenn.), 5:30 p.m.
(B) Briarcrest (Tenn.) vs. Little Rock Hall (Ark.), 7 p.m.
(B) Lausanne (Tenn.) vs. Holly Springs, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
East Union at Hickory Flat
Noxubee County at Potts Camp
Okolona at West Point
Alcorn County Tournament
At Corinth
(G) Championship game, 6 p.m.
(B) Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
Commodore Challenge
At Lafayette
(G) North Delta vs. Grenada, 11 a.m.
(B) MRA vs. Grenada, 12:30 p.m.
(G) Lafayette vs. MRA, 2 p.m.
(B) Lafayette vs. Senatobia, 3:30 p.m.
Lee County Tournament
At Mooreville
(G) Consolation game, 2 p.m.
(B) Consolation game, 3:30 p.m.
(G) Championship game, 5 p.m.
(B) Championship game, 6:30 p.m.
Monroe County Tournament
At Amory
(G) Championship game, 6 p.m.
(B) Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
Prentiss County Tournament
At Northeast Mississippi CC, Booneville
(G) Championship Game, 6 p.m.
(B) Championship Game, 7:30 p.m.
Tippah County Tournament
At Walnut
(G) Championship game, 6 p.m.
(B) Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
Tornado Shootout
At Philadelphia
(G) East Webster vs. McAdams, 11 a.m.
(B) East Webster vs. McAdams, 12:30 p.m.
(G) Leake Central vs. Caledonia, 2 p.m.
(B) Leake Central vs. Caledonia, 3:30 p.m.
(G) Philadelphia vs. Newton County, 5 p.m.
(B) Philadelphia vs. Newton County, 6:30 p.m.
Ultimate South Showcase
At Lausanne (Memphis)
(B) Christian Brothers (Tenn.) vs. Southaven
(G) Hamilton Heights (Tenn.) vs. Arlington (Tenn.), 2 p.m.
(B) Arlington (Tenn.) vs. New Albany, 3:30 p.m.
(B) Lausanne (Tenn.) vs. Lake Cormorant, 5 p.m.
(B) Little Rock Hall (Ark.) vs. Covington (Tenn.), 6:30 p.m.
(B) Briarcrest (Tenn.) vs. Olive Branch, 8 p.m.