Monday, Jan. 13

Kemper Academy at Starkville Christian

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Aberdeen at Hamilton

Alcorn Central at Amory

Baldwyn at Tupelo Christian

Belmont at Nettleton

Bruce at Eupora

Caledonia at Itawamba AHS

DeSoto Central at Tupelo

East Webster at Calhoun City

Falkner at Blue Mountain

Hickory Flat at Coldwater

Holly Springs at Water Valley

Houston at Choctaw County

H.W. Byers at Myrtle

Ingomar at Tremont

Jumpertown at Biggersville

Kossuth at Booneville

Mooreville at Pontotoc

New Albany at Corinth

New Site at Mantachie

North Pontotoc at Ripley

Noxubee County at Hatley

Oxford at Lafayette

Potts Camp at Walnut

Smithville at Wheeler

South Pontotoc at Shannon

Thrasher at Pine Grove

Tishomingo County at Saltillo

Vardaman at Houlka

West Union at Ashland

Thursday, Jan. 16

Baldwyn at Ashland

Choctaw County at Aberdeen

Hatley at Thrasher

Marshall Academy at Tishomingo County

Tupelo Christian at Jumpertown

Union County Tournament

At New Albany

(G) West Union vs. Myrtle, 5:30 p.m.

(B) Myrtle vs. East Union, 7 p.m.

(G) New Albany vs. Ingomar, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

Amory at Belmont

Ashland at H.W. Byers

Baldwyn at Tishomingo County

Blue Mountain at Thrasher

Booneville at Alcorn Central

Calhoun City at Coffeeville

Coldwater at Hickory Flat

Grenada at West Point

Hatley at Tremont

Horn Lake at Oxford

Houlka at Hamilton

Jumpertown at Falkner

Lake Cormorant at Lafayette

Lewisburg at Tupelo

Nettleton at Kossuth

New Site at Strayhorn

North Panola at Holly Springs

North Pontotoc at Bruce

Noxubee County at Houston

Okolona at Vardaman

Pine Grove at Biggersville

Pontotoc at Caledonia

Shannon at Itawamba AHS

South Pontotoc at Mooreville

Starkville at South Panola

Walnut at Mantachie

Union County Tournament

At New Albany

(B) New Albany vs. West Union, 5:30 p.m.

(G) East Union vs. New Albany/Ingomar winner, 7 p.m.

(B) Ingomar vs. Myrtle/East Union winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Hickory Flat at Middleton (Tenn.)

Aberdeen Shootout

(G) Leflore County vs. Hamilton, 10 a.m.

(B) Leflore County vs. Hamilton, 11:30 a.m.

(G) Potts Camp vs. Okolona, 1 p.m.

(B) Potts Camp vs. Okolona, 2:30 p.m.

(G) Columbus vs. Corinth, 4 p.m.

(B) Columbus vs. Corinth, 5:30 p.m.

(G) Aberdeen vs. Grenada, 7 p.m.

(B) Aberdeen vs. Grenada, 8:30 p.m.

Mid-Mississippi Challenge

At Choctaw County (Ackerman)

(G) East Webster vs. Louisville, 9:30 a.m.

(B) East Webster vs. Winona, 11 a.m.

(G) New Site vs. Holmes Central, 12:20 p.m.

(B) Choctaw Central vs. Ripley, 1:40 p.m.

(G) Choctaw Central vs. Meridian, 3 p.m.

(G) Pontotoc vs. Germantown, 4:20 p.m.

(B) Pontotoc vs. Southeast Lauderdale, 5:40 p.m.

(G) Choctaw County vs. Tupelo Christian, 7 p.m.

(B) Choctaw County vs. Louisville, 8:30 p.m.

Red Carpet Classic

At Warren Central

(B) Vicksburg vs. South Delta, 1:30 p.m.

(G) Warren Central vs. Starkville, 3 p.m.

(B) Warren Central vs. Starkville, 4:30 p.m.

Union County Tournament

At New Albany

(G) Championship game, 6 p.m.

(B) Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

