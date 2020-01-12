Monday, Jan. 13
Kemper Academy at Starkville Christian
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Aberdeen at Hamilton
Alcorn Central at Amory
Baldwyn at Tupelo Christian
Belmont at Nettleton
Bruce at Eupora
Caledonia at Itawamba AHS
DeSoto Central at Tupelo
East Webster at Calhoun City
Falkner at Blue Mountain
Hickory Flat at Coldwater
Holly Springs at Water Valley
Houston at Choctaw County
H.W. Byers at Myrtle
Ingomar at Tremont
Jumpertown at Biggersville
Kossuth at Booneville
Mooreville at Pontotoc
New Albany at Corinth
New Site at Mantachie
North Pontotoc at Ripley
Noxubee County at Hatley
Oxford at Lafayette
Potts Camp at Walnut
Smithville at Wheeler
South Pontotoc at Shannon
Thrasher at Pine Grove
Tishomingo County at Saltillo
Vardaman at Houlka
West Union at Ashland
Thursday, Jan. 16
Baldwyn at Ashland
Choctaw County at Aberdeen
Hatley at Thrasher
Marshall Academy at Tishomingo County
Tupelo Christian at Jumpertown
Union County Tournament
At New Albany
(G) West Union vs. Myrtle, 5:30 p.m.
(B) Myrtle vs. East Union, 7 p.m.
(G) New Albany vs. Ingomar, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
Amory at Belmont
Ashland at H.W. Byers
Baldwyn at Tishomingo County
Blue Mountain at Thrasher
Booneville at Alcorn Central
Calhoun City at Coffeeville
Coldwater at Hickory Flat
Grenada at West Point
Hatley at Tremont
Horn Lake at Oxford
Houlka at Hamilton
Jumpertown at Falkner
Lake Cormorant at Lafayette
Lewisburg at Tupelo
Nettleton at Kossuth
New Site at Strayhorn
North Panola at Holly Springs
North Pontotoc at Bruce
Noxubee County at Houston
Okolona at Vardaman
Pine Grove at Biggersville
Pontotoc at Caledonia
Shannon at Itawamba AHS
South Pontotoc at Mooreville
Starkville at South Panola
Walnut at Mantachie
Union County Tournament
At New Albany
(B) New Albany vs. West Union, 5:30 p.m.
(G) East Union vs. New Albany/Ingomar winner, 7 p.m.
(B) Ingomar vs. Myrtle/East Union winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Hickory Flat at Middleton (Tenn.)
Aberdeen Shootout
(G) Leflore County vs. Hamilton, 10 a.m.
(B) Leflore County vs. Hamilton, 11:30 a.m.
(G) Potts Camp vs. Okolona, 1 p.m.
(B) Potts Camp vs. Okolona, 2:30 p.m.
(G) Columbus vs. Corinth, 4 p.m.
(B) Columbus vs. Corinth, 5:30 p.m.
(G) Aberdeen vs. Grenada, 7 p.m.
(B) Aberdeen vs. Grenada, 8:30 p.m.
Mid-Mississippi Challenge
At Choctaw County (Ackerman)
(G) East Webster vs. Louisville, 9:30 a.m.
(B) East Webster vs. Winona, 11 a.m.
(G) New Site vs. Holmes Central, 12:20 p.m.
(B) Choctaw Central vs. Ripley, 1:40 p.m.
(G) Choctaw Central vs. Meridian, 3 p.m.
(G) Pontotoc vs. Germantown, 4:20 p.m.
(B) Pontotoc vs. Southeast Lauderdale, 5:40 p.m.
(G) Choctaw County vs. Tupelo Christian, 7 p.m.
(B) Choctaw County vs. Louisville, 8:30 p.m.
Red Carpet Classic
At Warren Central
(B) Vicksburg vs. South Delta, 1:30 p.m.
(G) Warren Central vs. Starkville, 3 p.m.
(B) Warren Central vs. Starkville, 4:30 p.m.
Union County Tournament
At New Albany
(G) Championship game, 6 p.m.
(B) Championship game, 7:30 p.m.