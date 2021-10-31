agate High school basketball schedule, Nov. 2-6 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 31, 2021 7 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Follow the latest high school sports news on Twitter Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Tuesday, Nov. 2Alcorn Central at TremontAmory at South PontotocBelmont at Saltillo (girls only)Bruce at HoustonCaledonia at West PointCalhoun City at Oxford (girls only)French Camp at Vardaman (girls only)Hatley at JumpertownH.W. Byers at Olive BranchIngomar at Hickory FlatMooreville at Pine GroveMyrtle at WalnutNew Site at Blue MountainNorth Pontotoc at West UnionPontotoc at ByhaliaRegents at LafayetteThrasher at Hamilton (girls only)Tupelo Christian at HoulkaWheeler at Mantachie»2021-22 HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL PREVIEW:Players to Watch: Boys | GirlsPreseason Basketball Rankings: Boys | GirlsFeature: Quiet-natured Troupe plays loud for Itawamba AHSFeature: South Pontotoc's Pilcher matures under Russell's watchThursday, Nov. 4Blue Mountain at East WebsterCaledonia at AberdeenChoctaw County at West PointHickory Flat at JumpertownLafayette at Itawamba AHSLewisburg at New AlbanyNorth Pontotoc at WheelerOxford at WinonaRosa Fort at H.W. ByersSmithville at Mantachie (girls only)West Union at MyrtleFriday, Nov. 5Holly Springs at TupeloHoulka at TremontMantachie at MoorevillePine Grove at IngomarStarkville at MeridianTishomingo County at New SiteSaturday, Nov. 6West Point at Kemper CountyBank of Pontotoc Classic(G) Shannon vs. Amory, 8:30 a.m.(G) Mooreville vs. Gentry, 9:45 a.m.(B) Tishomingo County vs. Amory, 11 a.m.(B) Shannon vs. Gentry, 12:30 p.m.(G) Tishomingo County vs. Columbus, 2 p.m.(B) South Pontotoc vs. South Panola, 3:30 p.m.(G) Booneville vs. Ripley, 5 p.m.(G) Pontotoc vs. Neshoba Central, 6:30 p.m.(B) Pontotoc vs. Itawamba AHS, 8 p.m.Grenada Classic(G) Winona vs. J.Z. George, 9 a.m.(B) Winona vs. J.Z. George, 10:15 a.m.(G) Kosciusko vs. East Webster, 11:30 a.m.(B) Kosciusko vs. East Webster, 12:45 p.m.(G) Amanda Elzy vs. Coffeeville, 2 p.m.(B) Amanda Elzy vs. Coffeeville, 3:15 p.m.(G) Simmons vs. Senatobia, 4:30 p.m.(B) West Tallahatchie vs. Senatobia, 5:45 p.m.(G) Aberdeen vs. Grenada, 7 p.m.(B) Aberdeen vs. Grenada, 8:15 p.m.Southern Sports TipoffAt New HopeBoys onlyStarkville Academy vs. Pine Grove, 1:30 p.m.Holmes County Central vs. Olive Branch, 3 p.m.Starkville vs. Grace Baptist Academy, 4:30 p.m.Columbus vs. Clinton Christian Academy, 6 p.m.New Hope vs. MRA, 7:30 p.m. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Basketball Schedule South Pontotoc West Point H.w. School Cricket Botany History Byers Pine Grove Olive Branch Tishomingo County Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists