Tuesday, Nov. 2

Alcorn Central at Tremont

Amory at South Pontotoc

Belmont at Saltillo (girls only)

Bruce at Houston

Caledonia at West Point

Calhoun City at Oxford (girls only)

French Camp at Vardaman (girls only)

Hatley at Jumpertown

H.W. Byers at Olive Branch

Ingomar at Hickory Flat

Mooreville at Pine Grove

Myrtle at Walnut

New Site at Blue Mountain

North Pontotoc at West Union

Pontotoc at Byhalia

Regents at Lafayette

Thrasher at Hamilton (girls only)

Tupelo Christian at Houlka

Wheeler at Mantachie

Thursday, Nov. 4

Blue Mountain at East Webster

Caledonia at Aberdeen

Choctaw County at West Point

Hickory Flat at Jumpertown

Lafayette at Itawamba AHS

Lewisburg at New Albany

North Pontotoc at Wheeler

Oxford at Winona

Rosa Fort at H.W. Byers

Smithville at Mantachie (girls only)

West Union at Myrtle

Friday, Nov. 5

Holly Springs at Tupelo

Houlka at Tremont

Mantachie at Mooreville

Pine Grove at Ingomar

Starkville at Meridian

Tishomingo County at New Site

Saturday, Nov. 6

West Point at Kemper County

Bank of Pontotoc Classic

(G) Shannon vs. Amory, 8:30 a.m.

(G) Mooreville vs. Gentry, 9:45 a.m.

(B) Tishomingo County vs. Amory, 11 a.m.

(B) Shannon vs. Gentry, 12:30 p.m.

(G) Tishomingo County vs. Columbus, 2 p.m.

(B) South Pontotoc vs. South Panola, 3:30 p.m.

(G) Booneville vs. Ripley, 5 p.m.

(G) Pontotoc vs. Neshoba Central, 6:30 p.m.

(B) Pontotoc vs. Itawamba AHS, 8 p.m.

Grenada Classic

(G) Winona vs. J.Z. George, 9 a.m.

(B) Winona vs. J.Z. George, 10:15 a.m.

(G) Kosciusko vs. East Webster, 11:30 a.m.

(B) Kosciusko vs. East Webster, 12:45 p.m.

(G) Amanda Elzy vs. Coffeeville, 2 p.m.

(B) Amanda Elzy vs. Coffeeville, 3:15 p.m.

(G) Simmons vs. Senatobia, 4:30 p.m.

(B) West Tallahatchie vs. Senatobia, 5:45 p.m.

(G) Aberdeen vs. Grenada, 7 p.m.

(B) Aberdeen vs. Grenada, 8:15 p.m.

Southern Sports Tipoff

At New Hope

Boys only

Starkville Academy vs. Pine Grove, 1:30 p.m.

Holmes County Central vs. Olive Branch, 3 p.m.

Starkville vs. Grace Baptist Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Columbus vs. Clinton Christian Academy, 6 p.m.

New Hope vs. MRA, 7:30 p.m.

